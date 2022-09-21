ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' 23-21 loss to Texas A&M

Arkansas missed a potential game-winning 42-yard field goal with 1:30 left before falling to Texas A&M, 23-21, Saturday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Texas). The Razorbacks got off to a hot start with a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, but a key turnover In the second quarter led to a huge momentum swing and 23 unanswered points by the Aggies.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Hogs hurt by missed opportunities in loss to Texas A&M

It is often said that close games are decided by a handful of plays, something which certainly rang true for No. 10 Arkansas (3-1, 1-1 SEC) as the Hogs were haunted by missed opportunities in Saturday's 23-21 loss to No. 23 Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0 SEC) in the Southwest Classic from AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Texas).
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

How will Arkansas respond to first loss of season?

The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks fell one score shy of starting 4-0 for the second consecutive season as they suffered a 23-21 loss against the No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Texas). After dropping to 3-1 on the year, the Razorbacks are faced with their first opportunity to bounce back from true adversity moving forward.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Fayetteville, TX
College Station, TX
College Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Arkansas College Sports
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
College Station, TX
Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Football
State
Georgia State
City
Fayetteville, AR
College Station, TX
Football
247Sports

Texas A&M 23, Arkansas 21: Inside the Numbers & Injury Report

No. 10 Arkansas dropped its first game of the season in heartbreaking fashion to No. 23 Texas A&M, 23-21, Saturday night from AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Texas). With the loss, Arkansas falls to 3-1 on the season and 1-1 in SEC play. A pair of long touchdown passes gave Arkansas...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

Lucas excited about Arkansas football turnaround

Count former Arkansas wide receiver and current Pulaski Academy head football coach Anthony Lucas among those impressed with what Sam Pittman is accomplishing with the Razorbacks. No. 10 Arkansas (3-0, 1-0), who Pittman turned around from 3-7 to 9-4 last season, meets No. 24 Texas A&M (2-1, 0-0) Saturday night...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

14 quick post game thoughts: Sudden change boosts inexplicable A&M win

1. Texas A&M won a game tonight that it could have lost so many times in a contest that was reminiscent of A&M wins in past years, when the Aggies didn't control games for long stretches but a turnover or A&M's slightly more explosive playmakers generated big plays that turned them in A&M's favor long enough to pull out wins.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Pittman
247Sports

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M football: Aggies RB Devon Achane says 'people don't know' what QB Max Johnson can do

Texas A&M and Arkansas clash in a top-25 showdown Saturday night in the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Aggies offense — even amidst a quarterback change from Haynes King to LSU transfer Max Johnson — is still seeking answers with No. 23 Texas A&M scoring just 34 points total through two games against FBS competition, but running back Devon Achane has been a bright spot of sorts. Achane scored both touchdowns for the Aggies in the Week 2 loss to Appalachian State — one on special teams — and also had a score in a Week 3 win against Miami.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Arkansas Advocate

ON THE TRAIL: Chris Jones takes walking shoes, ‘PB&J’ across Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Democrat Chris Jones has put a lot of miles on his tennis shoes during his run for Arkansas governor. Throughout his campaign, he’s laced up two different pairs to walk a mile with Arkansans in their hometowns. Jones wanted to meet people where they are through his Walk a Mile in Your Shoes […] The post ON THE TRAIL: Chris Jones takes walking shoes, ‘PB&J’ across Arkansas appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Goodyear Blimp flies in Rogers, Arkansas for NW Arkansas Championship

The Goodyear Blimp is flying in the skies of Northwest Arkansas this weekend. The blimp, one of three Goodyear Blimps in the U.S., is flying above Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers for the NW Arkansas Championship. It will be there from Sept. 23-25. This particular blimp is named Wingfoot Three...
ROGERS, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T Stadium#Aggies#American Football#College Football#Sec#Kickoff#Espn#The Red River Rivalry#The Cocktail Party#Hotels#Hogs
fayettevilleflyer.com

Jed Clampit to play food bank benefit, Razorback watch party Saturday

A local legend will perform a Razorback watch party and food bank benefit this weekend. Longtime Fayetteville singer/songwriter Jed Clampit will perform at a new event venue on the White River from around 4 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. The event will also include a watch party...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Travel Maven

This Epic Arkansas Flea Market is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Arkansas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
PRAIRIE GROVE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Cameron Eittreim

This Place Has The Juiciest Burgers In Fort Smith

Even as Fall approaches and outdoor grilling ends, there is nothing like having a great burger. The right burger is like a taste sensation that you won't find often. Everyone thinks they are a burger expert, but just because you slap a patty between two buns doesn't mean it will be good. The size of a burger doesn't necessarily mean it will have good flavor, but also depends on how the beef patty has been prepared.
FORT SMITH, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy