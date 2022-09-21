Read full article on original website
The College GameDay crew predicts the Texas A&M-Arkansas game
No. 23 Texas A&M takes on No. 10 Arkansas on Saturday evening and, for the second weekend in a row, the Aggies are favored against a team ranked higher than them. The Maroon and White covered the spread in a win over Miami a week ago and are favored by two over Arkansas.
What they were saying about Arkansas' 23-21 loss to Texas A&M
Arkansas missed a potential game-winning 42-yard field goal with 1:30 left before falling to Texas A&M, 23-21, Saturday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Texas). The Razorbacks got off to a hot start with a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, but a key turnover In the second quarter led to a huge momentum swing and 23 unanswered points by the Aggies.
Hogs hurt by missed opportunities in loss to Texas A&M
It is often said that close games are decided by a handful of plays, something which certainly rang true for No. 10 Arkansas (3-1, 1-1 SEC) as the Hogs were haunted by missed opportunities in Saturday's 23-21 loss to No. 23 Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0 SEC) in the Southwest Classic from AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Texas).
How will Arkansas respond to first loss of season?
The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks fell one score shy of starting 4-0 for the second consecutive season as they suffered a 23-21 loss against the No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Texas). After dropping to 3-1 on the year, the Razorbacks are faced with their first opportunity to bounce back from true adversity moving forward.
Texas A&M 23, Arkansas 21: Inside the Numbers & Injury Report
No. 10 Arkansas dropped its first game of the season in heartbreaking fashion to No. 23 Texas A&M, 23-21, Saturday night from AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Texas). With the loss, Arkansas falls to 3-1 on the season and 1-1 in SEC play. A pair of long touchdown passes gave Arkansas...
fox16.com
Lucas excited about Arkansas football turnaround
Count former Arkansas wide receiver and current Pulaski Academy head football coach Anthony Lucas among those impressed with what Sam Pittman is accomplishing with the Razorbacks. No. 10 Arkansas (3-0, 1-0), who Pittman turned around from 3-7 to 9-4 last season, meets No. 24 Texas A&M (2-1, 0-0) Saturday night...
14 quick post game thoughts: Sudden change boosts inexplicable A&M win
1. Texas A&M won a game tonight that it could have lost so many times in a contest that was reminiscent of A&M wins in past years, when the Aggies didn't control games for long stretches but a turnover or A&M's slightly more explosive playmakers generated big plays that turned them in A&M's favor long enough to pull out wins.
The Arkansas-Texas A&M football rivalry: A Look Back
The Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies dubbed their football rivalry “The Southwest Classic” when they began facing off on the Dallas Cowboys’ home turf in Arlington in 2009.
Arkansas vs. Texas A&M football: Aggies RB Devon Achane says 'people don't know' what QB Max Johnson can do
Texas A&M and Arkansas clash in a top-25 showdown Saturday night in the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Aggies offense — even amidst a quarterback change from Haynes King to LSU transfer Max Johnson — is still seeking answers with No. 23 Texas A&M scoring just 34 points total through two games against FBS competition, but running back Devon Achane has been a bright spot of sorts. Achane scored both touchdowns for the Aggies in the Week 2 loss to Appalachian State — one on special teams — and also had a score in a Week 3 win against Miami.
ON THE TRAIL: Chris Jones takes walking shoes, ‘PB&J’ across Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Democrat Chris Jones has put a lot of miles on his tennis shoes during his run for Arkansas governor. Throughout his campaign, he’s laced up two different pairs to walk a mile with Arkansans in their hometowns. Jones wanted to meet people where they are through his Walk a Mile in Your Shoes […] The post ON THE TRAIL: Chris Jones takes walking shoes, ‘PB&J’ across Arkansas appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
KHBS
Goodyear Blimp flies in Rogers, Arkansas for NW Arkansas Championship
The Goodyear Blimp is flying in the skies of Northwest Arkansas this weekend. The blimp, one of three Goodyear Blimps in the U.S., is flying above Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers for the NW Arkansas Championship. It will be there from Sept. 23-25. This particular blimp is named Wingfoot Three...
This Arkansas Restaurant Makes List of The Best Restaurants in The US
We all know how good our restaurants are in the south, but it sure is a fun surprise when food critics from New York like our food too. The New York Times recently made a list of the top 50 restaurants across the country. guess what? A restaurant from Arkansas made the list and three from Texas made the list too!
What happens if recreational marijuana is legalized?
Recreational marijuana is set to be voted on in the November general election, and a local dispensary said it expects to see big gains if it becomes legal for sale.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Jed Clampit to play food bank benefit, Razorback watch party Saturday
A local legend will perform a Razorback watch party and food bank benefit this weekend. Longtime Fayetteville singer/songwriter Jed Clampit will perform at a new event venue on the White River from around 4 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. The event will also include a watch party...
This Epic Arkansas Flea Market is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Arkansas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
KHBS
Bentonville, Arkansas, restaurant makes New York Times' best restaurants in US list
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The New York Times included a Bentonville, Arkansas, restaurant onThe Restaurant List 2022. Yeyo's is the only Arkansas restaurant that made the list of 50 restaurants across the country. The list was created by New York Times food critics. Yeyo has a brick-and-motar restaurant but is...
Multi-vehicle accident causes traffic backup on I-49
A multi-vehicle accident is impacting several lanes of Interstate 49 southbound Thursday morning.
Meeting set to discuss I-49 development in Alma
The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced it will hold a public input meeting next week to discuss proposed revised design plans for the development of Interstate 49 between Highway 22 in Sebastian County and Interstate 40 in Crawford County.
This Place Has The Juiciest Burgers In Fort Smith
Even as Fall approaches and outdoor grilling ends, there is nothing like having a great burger. The right burger is like a taste sensation that you won't find often. Everyone thinks they are a burger expert, but just because you slap a patty between two buns doesn't mean it will be good. The size of a burger doesn't necessarily mean it will have good flavor, but also depends on how the beef patty has been prepared.
Motorcyclist dies in Fort Smith accident involving SUV
A motorcyclist died on September 21 in an accident involving an SUV in Fort Smith.
