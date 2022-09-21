Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Veteran DT Ndamukong Suh draws interest from several teams, wants to sign with contender, per report
Five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has not yet signed with an NFL team for the 2022 season, but he reportedly has some options. According to Heavy.com, there are approximately three to five teams that have expressed interest in Suh -- who reportedly wants to play for a contender.
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Added to injury report
Davis (knee) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Davis practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to the Jets' Week 3 injury report is notable. Cimini notes that he saw the wideout in the team's locker room after practice Thursday, and he "seemed OK," but this nonetheless is a situation to monitor ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals. Through his first two games this season, Davis has put up an 8-160-1 line on 14 targets.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Likely sitting out Week 3
Poyer (foot) is not expected to play Sunday at Miami, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Poyer practiced in a limited capacity this week and appeared to be trending in the right direction, but it now appears he'll probably need to sit out at least one game as he recovers from a foot injury. With Micah Hyde (neck) on the injured reserve list, Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin should start Sunday and are in for a tough test against Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Kendall Hinton: Will be active vs. San Francisco
Denver elevated Hinton from its practice squad Saturday for Week 3. It's Hinton's second consecutive week on the active roster after he caught his only target for 20 yards in Week 2 versus Houston. With Jerry Jeudy (ribs) and KJ Hamler (knee/hip) both questionable for Sunday's contest, Hinton could very well be a top-three option in the Broncos' passing attack when they take on the Niners.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Questionable to face Commanders
Dickerson (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Commanders. Dickerson is trending the wrong way, as he logged a limited practice Thursday prior to being sidelined Friday. Nevertheless, there's still a chance he'll serve as the Eagles' starting right guard in Sunday's divisional matchup.
CBS Sports
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks will face off in an SEC clash at 7 p.m. ET Sept. 24 at AT&T Stadium. The Aggies are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight. A&M...
CBS Sports
Browns' Miller Forristall: Called up for Thursday's game
Forristall was elevated to Cleveland's active roster Thursday. Forristall was elevated from the practice squad ahead of Thursday's game against the Steelers. He'll provide depth at tight end behind David Njoku and Harrison Bryant, taking the spot of Jesse James (biceps). The Browns can elevate Forristall for one more game after this but would have to sign him to the active roster to dress him for a third time.
WATCH: Trey Benson breaks the rock after three touchdown performance
Benson earned the honor after running through the Eagles all night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Raekwon Davis: Deemed questionable for Sunday
Davis (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports. Davis logged back-to-back limited practices after being a full participant Wednesday, putting his status for Week 3 in jeopardy. Despite being listed as questionable with a knee issue, the third-year defensive tackle suited up for the season opener and has logged 62 snaps and seven tackles through the first two weeks. It's unclear if his current knee issue is related to the one he had before the season, but if that's the case, it could be an issue that lingers for an extended period. If Davis is unable to suit up, John Jenkins would be a candidate for an increased role.
CBS Sports
Bills' Tim Settle: Questionable for Week 3 return
Settle (calf) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins. Settle missed the Bills' Week 2 victory but logged three limited practices leading up to the showdown in Miami. With both Ed Oliver (ankle) and Jordan Phillips (hamstring) ruled out, Settle could have a big role along the defensive line if he is cleared to play.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' James Washington: Recovery on schedule
Washington (foot) was spotted doing on-field work Thursday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. The wide receiver has yet to make his Cowboys debut after suffering a foot fracture in early August, but Washington hasn't had any setbacks in his rehab. He'll be eligible to come off IR ahead of a Week 5 tilt with the Rams, but it's not yet clear if he'll be ready to suit up by then. It's also not clear what the former Steeler's role in the Dallas offense will be. CeeDee Lamb remains the team's No. 1 receiver, and Michael Gallup (knee) could rejoin the lineup as soon as Monday against the Giants, potentially leaving Washington to compete for the No. 3 spot with Noah Brown.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Returns to practice Thursday
Howard (groin) practiced Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Howard sat out Wednesday's practice, but his return Thursday is a promising sign regarding his availability for Sunday's showdown with the Bills. If Howard winds up sidelined or limited, that would be a major blow to a Dolphins defense that will need all hands on deck to try to slow down the Josh Allen-led Buffalo offense.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Packers' Sammy Watkins: Misses practice Thursday
Watkins (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. Watkins was one of four Packers wide receivers missing from Thursday's practice, along with Allen Lazard (ankle), Christian Watson (hamstring) and Randall Cobb (illness). Romeo Doubs is currently the top healthy wide receiver for Green Bay heading into a daunting Week 3 matchup against the Buccaneers defense, with Friday's injury report slated to add further context to the Sunday status of the team's key wideouts.
CBS Sports
Reds' Nick Senzel: Shifts to 60-day IL
Senzel (toe) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday. The 27-year-old was ruled out for the season with a broken toe earlier this week, so it's not a surprise to see him moved to the 60-day IL in order to free up a spot on the 40-man roster. Senzel had a .231/.296/.306 slash line with five home runs, 25 RBI, 45 runs and eight stolen bases in 110 games this season, and he isn't guaranteed to open 2023 in a starting role.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Batting eighth in MLB debut
Tovar will start at shortstop and bat eighth Friday against the Padres, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. The 21-year-old was added to Colorado's active roster Thursday and will make his big-league debut a day later. Tovar posted a .921 OPS with 14 home runs and 17 stolen bases in 71 games between the Double-A and Triple-A levels this season, and he should see regular playing time down the stretch as the Rockies take a look at their top prospect.
CBS Sports
Rays' Randy Arozarena: Grabs three hits, swipes bag
Arozarena went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI, two runs scored, one walk and one steal in Thursday's 10-5 victory over Toronto. Arozarena drove home Manuel Margot with a double to deep right in the first inning before stealing third and coming around to score himself on a wild pitch from Jose Berrios. The left fielder knocked in Margot again with a single in the second inning and went on to reach base four times in the game. Arozarena has recorded three multi-hit games in his last five contests, with three RBI and three runs scored over that span.
CBS Sports
Packers' Sammy Watkins: Another DNP on Friday
Watkins (hamstring) remained sidelined at Friday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. After practicing on a limited basis Wednesday, Watkins finished the week with consecutive absences, so he's trending in the wrong direction heading into Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. Fellow wide receiver Randall Cobb (illness) sat out again as well, while Allen Lazard (ankle) and Christian Watson (hamstring) returned to the practice field. If neither Watkins nor Cobb recover by Sunday, Green Bay's receiving corps would be led by Lazard, Watson and Romeo Doubs.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Michael Chavis: Still on bench Thursday
Chavis isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Cubs, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Chavis has gone 0-for-12 with four strikeouts over the last four games, and he'll head to the bench for the third time in the last four matchups. Zack Collins is starting at first base and batting eighth.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Tyus Bowser: Could be back sooner than later
The Ravens coaching staff believes that Bowser (Achilles) will be available to play shortly after returning from the PUP list following Week 4, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Bowser has been recovering from a torn Achilles suffered in last year's regular-season finale, leading to his placement on Baltimore's PUP...
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Dealing with illness
Parsons will not practice Thursday due to an illness, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Coach Mike McCarthy said Parsons is dealing with a cold, so it seems like the star linebacker could still have a chance to suit up versus the Giants on Monday. The 2021 first-round pick has four sacks through two games, and it would be a huge blow to Dallas' defense if he were to sit out Week 3.
Comments / 0