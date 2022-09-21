ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mocksville, NC

ourdavie.com

Public Records for Week of Sept. 22, 2022

The following building permits were issued and are listed by applicant, type of construction, estimated cost, and location. – D.R. Horton, single family dwelling, $172,125, Culloden Dr., Mocksville. – Dick Anderson Construction, single family dwelling, $1,200,000, Yadkin Valley Rd., Advance. – Neil Street Builders, interior upfit, $60,000, Bayberry Place, Bermuda...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
ourdavie.com

Newest respect ambassadors ‘give us hope’

Jack Williams wants to help other young people dealing with diabetes. Madelynn Keller wants to recognize people for the small things they do to make life better for others. Sean Lane wants to create cards to give to others with positive messages and quotes. All three are the newest Respect...
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
ourdavie.com

Farmers to vote in Nickels for Knowhow referendum on Nov. 17

The Davie County Nickels for Know-How Referendum will be held on Thursday, Nov. 17. “There will be one polling station in the county located at the County Extension Office,” said Colleen Church, Davie Extension director. “Our office moved over the summer and is no longer on Main Street beside the courthouse. We are now in the Annex Building at 642 Wilkesboro St., Mocksville.”
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
ourdavie.com

Foundation investments help community for years to come

There are many Davie residents who wish to change the lives of students by investing in their education through scholarships administered by the Davie Community Foundation. “These are important investments by generous people who understand the value of education,” said Jane Simpson, foundation CEO and president. “There are other...
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
ourdavie.com

Man arrested after impersonating officer, stealing medications

A man pretending to be a sheriff’s detective ran away with a victim’s medication before being caught last week. On Sept. 7 at 8:07 p.m., Davie Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Dutchman’s Trail in Mocksville, to a reported larceny. The victim reported a young male came to the door and knocked, and the male stated he worked for the sheriff’s office and was a detective. “The male stated that he needed to verify the name on the victim’s medicine bottle and the male took the medicine bottle and ran off,” said Chief Deputy Brian Jacobs.
MOCKSVILLE, NC

