Complaint: Man arrested for OWI after yelling at employees, customers at Janesville Woodman's store

A village of Sharon man who is alleged to have drunkenly harassed people at the Janesville Woodman’s grocery store has been charged with his fourth OWI.

Terry L. Anderson, 57, was arrested after Janesville police responded to two reports of a disorderly person just after 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at Woodman’s, 2819 Lexington Drive, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court on Monday. During the second report to county dispatch, a man could be heard in the background saying, “Where the (expletive) is my daughter?”

Prior to police arrival, Anderson reportedly came into the store angry, calling employees “scumbags” and “pieces of crap,” and swore at a customer when they confronted him about his language. A shift manager separated Anderson from the customer, the complaint states.

Anderson’s daughter, an employee at the store, hid from him while he was there, the complaint adds.

Upon arrival, officers noticed Anderson was struggling to maintain balance and slurring his words. Anderson told police he had taken the bus to the store but later admitted he drove there.

Police reviewed store security footage that showed Anderson arriving at the store just after 4:45 p.m. and moving his car in the parking lot just before 6 p.m., according to the complaint. Surveillance cameras show Anderson walking into the store at about 6:07 p.m. after drinking out of what looks to be a beer can, the complaint states.

He reentered the store just before 6:30 p.m., where camera footage shows him talking at both the customer service desk and the bakery department before falling backwards in a door entrance in the bakery. He also attempted to hit bakery employees prior to police arrival, the complaint states.

Anderson’s blood alcohol content was later found to be 0.25, three times the legal limit, after he consented to a blood draw at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville.

Anderson was found guilty in three previous OWI cases between 2010 and 2012. A fourth-offense OWI is a Class H felony and carries a maximum prison sentence of six years, a maximum fine of $10,000 or both if found guilty.