Kim Kardashian to be honored with the Giving Tree Award, after giving ‘millions’ in aid

By Jovita Trujillo
 4 days ago

Kim Kardashian is in her Shel Silverstein era. On Tuesday, it was revealed that the reality star and businesswoman will be honored with the “Giving Tree Award” at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala.

Per Forbes , the award acknowledges a mother in the public eye who has used her platform to give back to Baby2Baby and children living in poverty.

This year’s Baby2Baby gala will be on November 12, presented by Paul Mitchell. Kim will be joining a list of past honorees, including Jessica Alba , Jennifer Garner , Vanessa Bryant , and more.

Baby2Baby co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein told Forbes, they felt there was no better example than Kim, noting she used her “unrivaled platform during COVID to raise awareness for children lacking essential items like diapers and formula.”

They went on to say, Kim donated “millions of dollars in funds and in-kind products,” which is a contribution of goods or services other than cash grants, “to further our mission to provide necessities to families in need.”

According to Forbes, Kim has donated over half a million dollars and 5 million dollars worth of in-kind items of clothing and hygiene products to the organization since she began working with them in 2013.


The donations shed light on a side of Kim not always portrayed. However, with the upcoming season of The Kardashians , we may see more of a vulnerable Kim.

Kim joined “Good Morning America“ Tuesday to talk about the upcoming season featuring Kourtney Kardashian , Khloe Kardashian , Kendall Jenner , Kylie Jenner, and Kris Jenner.

The ex-wife of Kanye West said the premiere episode is, “like a really seriously deep, vulnerable episode that we haven’t talked about.“ “So I think people will be really just surprised,” she continued.


It was reported in August that Kim’s ex-boyfriend , Pete Davidson, is barely going to be on the reality show. “He’s in the background, but the reality world is not built for people like Pete,” a source told Page Six.

“This season is just about so much independence for me,” Kim continued in the interview.

jerdare
4d ago

Well, she is one of the most giving females I have ever seen. Her generosity is still out there on video I believe. You can't deny she has "big brains" and "deep" talents.

