Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Inspiring others

Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on a Rochester City School graduate turned engineer and author, is now helping inspire young black men. Gerald Moore Senior spoke to students at UPREP this week for the launch of the Youth Tech Entrepreneurs Program. He wants to inspire these young...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

House of Mercy announces reopening date

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Friday, the House of Mercy issued a reopening date after shutting down due to a homicide in August. The homeless shelter plans to open its doors again in November. The organization also announced the decision to part ways with founder Sister Grace Miller and coordinator Sister Rita Lewis.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

New Monroe Community College President inaugurated

Rochester, N.Y. — A new era of leadership at Monroe Community College!. President Dr. Deanna Burt-Nanna was inaugurated this afternoon, but she has been on the job since last year. Today's ceremony called 'Transforming Together' coincides with the 60th anniversary of when MCC first opened it's doors at it's...
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Government
Rochester, NY
Business
Rochester, NY
Real Estate
City
Rochester, NY
13 WHAM

Over 1,400 people expected for Rochester Half Marathon this weekend

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Half Marathon and 5K is back, and a big crowd is expected this year. Sunday, September 25, runners will take off at 7:30 a.m. for the start of the half marathon at Maplewood Park, and will take them towards Charlotte and through Irondequoit, before hitting the electric finish line in front of Frontier Field.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Harriet Tubman mural to be painted in Auburn, N.Y.

Auburn, N.Y. — The Harriet Tubman Boosters hosted a ceremonial ribbon cutting in Auburn N.Y. to commemorate the start of a mural in honor of Harriet Tubman. Since 2019, the Harriet Tubman Boosters had been raising money to finish the mural on the Nolan Black Building. On August 19,...
AUBURN, NY
13 WHAM

Mixologists face-off in Mocktail Competition in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Integrating inclusivity though zero-proof cocktails in the Rochester community. Mocktails on Main began as a passion project between creators Casey Bowker of ROConnoisseur and Stephanie Hanna of Sip and Savour Rochester. With the rise in people in the community that choose to drink non-alcoholic beverages, Casey...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Monroe County names recipients of American Rescue Plan Act grants

Rochester, N.Y. — Dozens of community organizations and vendors were named as recipients of the county's $144 million federal American Rescue Plan Act grant. The announcement, part of the county's "Bring Monroe Back" recovery plan, follows a year-long public feedback and outreach effort by the county. The initiative focuses on six areas of improvement: public safety, public health and wellness, economic recovery, workforce development, infrastructure improvements, and sustainability.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

More people hopping on the electric vehicle wave

Rochester, N.Y. — Every year, more people seem to be joining the electric vehicle wave. On Saturday, EV owners gathered at RIT to show off their rides, at the 10th annual National Electric Drive. Organizers say if this year's event is any indication, we could soon see longer lines at charging stations.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

City of Rochester shutting down illegal gatherings to prevent gun violence

Rochester, N.Y. — In the latest effort to prevent gun violence, Mayor Malik Evans announced the city is shutting down illegal gatherings through local and federal law enforcement collaborations. The mayor was joined by Rochester Police Chief David Smith, among other city leaders, for a press conference on Friday,...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester man convicted of possessing revolver and ammunition

Rochester, N.Y. — A federal jury convicted a man of being in possession of a revolver and ammunition in his Rochester residence. Alberto Alfaro, 50, is facing a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. In October of 2015, Alfaro was convicted of conspiracy to...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Woman recovering after being shot on Third Street Saturday morning

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police responded to Third Street to the report of a woman shot around 9:53 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers learned the victim, a woman in her 20's, had already been transported to Rochester General Hospital by private vehicle. The victim remains at RGH and...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Golisano Children's Hospital designated as Level 1 Pediatric Trauma Center

Rochester, N.Y. — UR Medicine Golisano Children’s Hospital has been designated as a Level 1 Pediatric Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons and New York State. This is the highest possible classification for trauma care and evidence that GCH is delivering best-practice treatment, education, and research in the field.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Students unharmed after Spencerport school bus crash in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Officers were dispatched to Dewey Avenue and Lexington Avenue for the report of a motor vehicle accident involving a school bus just before 2:45 p.m. Involved in the accident was a sedan driven by a 33-year-old woman and a school bus belonging to the Spencerport School District, driven by a 55-year-old man.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rose Costanza celebrates 105th birthday

Rochester, N.Y. — Celebrating more then a century of life!. Her family and friends hosted a big birthday celebration at Crest Manor, surrounding her with joy, music and laughs. And we wish Rose a very happy birthday and many more!
ROCHESTER, NY

