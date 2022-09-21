Read full article on original website
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach BoysHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This OctoberAlisha StarrRochester, NY
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Inspiring others
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on a Rochester City School graduate turned engineer and author, is now helping inspire young black men. Gerald Moore Senior spoke to students at UPREP this week for the launch of the Youth Tech Entrepreneurs Program. He wants to inspire these young...
13 WHAM
House of Mercy announces reopening date
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Friday, the House of Mercy issued a reopening date after shutting down due to a homicide in August. The homeless shelter plans to open its doors again in November. The organization also announced the decision to part ways with founder Sister Grace Miller and coordinator Sister Rita Lewis.
13 WHAM
New Monroe Community College President inaugurated
Rochester, N.Y. — A new era of leadership at Monroe Community College!. President Dr. Deanna Burt-Nanna was inaugurated this afternoon, but she has been on the job since last year. Today's ceremony called 'Transforming Together' coincides with the 60th anniversary of when MCC first opened it's doors at it's...
13 WHAM
Instructors to attempt juggling world record at the Rochester Fringe Festival
Rochester, N.Y. — An act set to appear at the Rochester Fringe Festival could make the Guinness Book of World Records. Juggling instructors Ted Baumhauer and Jeff Peden will teach what they hope will be the largest juggling lesson ever recorded. It's happening on the top level of the...
13 WHAM
Over 1,400 people expected for Rochester Half Marathon this weekend
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Half Marathon and 5K is back, and a big crowd is expected this year. Sunday, September 25, runners will take off at 7:30 a.m. for the start of the half marathon at Maplewood Park, and will take them towards Charlotte and through Irondequoit, before hitting the electric finish line in front of Frontier Field.
13 WHAM
Harriet Tubman mural to be painted in Auburn, N.Y.
Auburn, N.Y. — The Harriet Tubman Boosters hosted a ceremonial ribbon cutting in Auburn N.Y. to commemorate the start of a mural in honor of Harriet Tubman. Since 2019, the Harriet Tubman Boosters had been raising money to finish the mural on the Nolan Black Building. On August 19,...
13 WHAM
Mixologists face-off in Mocktail Competition in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Integrating inclusivity though zero-proof cocktails in the Rochester community. Mocktails on Main began as a passion project between creators Casey Bowker of ROConnoisseur and Stephanie Hanna of Sip and Savour Rochester. With the rise in people in the community that choose to drink non-alcoholic beverages, Casey...
13 WHAM
Village of Pittsford pizza shop temporarily closes over health code violations
Pittsford, N.Y. — Pontillo's Pizzeria in the Village of Pittsford has been temporarily closed, after being found in violation of 60 health codes. Pittsford Town Supervisor Bill Smith says code enforcement officers also found used needles in the bathroom, on dining tables, and in the food preparation area. The...
13 WHAM
'BANDALOOP' rehearses for upcoming shows in Rochester Fringe Festival this weekend
Rochester, N.Y. — The death-defying aerial dancing show Bandaloop rehearsed for their upcoming performances in the Rochester Fringe Festival. The show includes six dancers suspending from ropes alongside downtown Rochester's 21-story five star plaza. The Bandaloop show will be running on Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 and 9:30...
13 WHAM
Monroe County names recipients of American Rescue Plan Act grants
Rochester, N.Y. — Dozens of community organizations and vendors were named as recipients of the county's $144 million federal American Rescue Plan Act grant. The announcement, part of the county's "Bring Monroe Back" recovery plan, follows a year-long public feedback and outreach effort by the county. The initiative focuses on six areas of improvement: public safety, public health and wellness, economic recovery, workforce development, infrastructure improvements, and sustainability.
13 WHAM
More people hopping on the electric vehicle wave
Rochester, N.Y. — Every year, more people seem to be joining the electric vehicle wave. On Saturday, EV owners gathered at RIT to show off their rides, at the 10th annual National Electric Drive. Organizers say if this year's event is any indication, we could soon see longer lines at charging stations.
13 WHAM
City of Rochester shutting down illegal gatherings to prevent gun violence
Rochester, N.Y. — In the latest effort to prevent gun violence, Mayor Malik Evans announced the city is shutting down illegal gatherings through local and federal law enforcement collaborations. The mayor was joined by Rochester Police Chief David Smith, among other city leaders, for a press conference on Friday,...
13 WHAM
Rochester man convicted of possessing revolver and ammunition
Rochester, N.Y. — A federal jury convicted a man of being in possession of a revolver and ammunition in his Rochester residence. Alberto Alfaro, 50, is facing a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. In October of 2015, Alfaro was convicted of conspiracy to...
13 WHAM
Woman recovering after being shot on Third Street Saturday morning
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police responded to Third Street to the report of a woman shot around 9:53 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers learned the victim, a woman in her 20's, had already been transported to Rochester General Hospital by private vehicle. The victim remains at RGH and...
13 WHAM
Golisano Children's Hospital designated as Level 1 Pediatric Trauma Center
Rochester, N.Y. — UR Medicine Golisano Children’s Hospital has been designated as a Level 1 Pediatric Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons and New York State. This is the highest possible classification for trauma care and evidence that GCH is delivering best-practice treatment, education, and research in the field.
13 WHAM
Students unharmed after Spencerport school bus crash in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Officers were dispatched to Dewey Avenue and Lexington Avenue for the report of a motor vehicle accident involving a school bus just before 2:45 p.m. Involved in the accident was a sedan driven by a 33-year-old woman and a school bus belonging to the Spencerport School District, driven by a 55-year-old man.
13 WHAM
Rose Costanza celebrates 105th birthday
Rochester, N.Y. — Celebrating more then a century of life!. Her family and friends hosted a big birthday celebration at Crest Manor, surrounding her with joy, music and laughs. And we wish Rose a very happy birthday and many more!
13 WHAM
Portion of Bay Street closed after car crashes into pole, bringing wires down
Rochester, N.Y. — Bay Street is currently closed between N Goodman Street and Baycliffe Drive, after a man reportedly crashed into a pole, causing wires to come down. Rochester Police say a 59-year-old man was riving eastbound on Bay Street around 8 p.m., when he lost control, driving into a pole on Bay Street.
13 WHAM
Bicyclist in guarded condition after being stuck by vehicle on Winton Road
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police responded to the intersection of East Avenue and Winton Road for the report of a bicyclist struck by a vehicle at 8:45 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found the woman bicyclist in the roadway with serious injuries. The victim was transported to Strong...
