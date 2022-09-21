Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Half Marathon and 5K is back, and a big crowd is expected this year. Sunday, September 25, runners will take off at 7:30 a.m. for the start of the half marathon at Maplewood Park, and will take them towards Charlotte and through Irondequoit, before hitting the electric finish line in front of Frontier Field.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO