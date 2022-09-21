Read full article on original website
KCEN-TV reporter named to 2022 Texas Media Honor Roll
MIDWAY, Texas — The Midway ISD Board of Trustees held a special ceremony on Tuesday night to honor local journalists for their service to the school district. One of those honored was KCEN-TV reporter Baylee Bates. School districts across Texas are given an opportunity each year to honor representatives...
Central Texas man charged in connection to January 6 Capitol riot waives right to jury trial
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The Bruceville-Eddy man who was in the middle of the chaos when the U.S. Capitol Building was stormed on Jan. 6 will not have a jury trial, according to federal court documents. Chris Grider will instead have a bench trial before U.S. District Judge for...
Hispanic Heritage Month: Mental health resource list for Hispanic communities
CENTRAL, Texas — Therapists in Central Texas said the area lacks mental health services for Hispanic communities. Within these communities, there is already a stigma against seeking help with mental health. "There is a lack of acknowledgement of what you went through and acknowledgment of feeling your feelings," mental...
Killeen murder suspect thought to be Fort Hood soldier
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police arrested a Fort Hood soldier Tuesday in connection with the city's 13th murder of the year. The man's name was not released. Police said the victim was a 34-year-old woman. Her name won't be released until her family is notified. The woman was found...
'Sickle Cell Warriors' share their stories during awareness month
TEXAS, USA — The month of September is Sickle Cell Awareness month and the goal is to raise awareness of the disease to the public. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report Sickle Cell Disease affects millions of people throughout the world and is particularly common among those whose ancestors came from sub-Saharan Africa; Spanish-speaking regions in the Western Hemisphere (South America, the Caribbean, and Central America); Saudi Arabia; India; and Mediterranean countries such as Turkey, Greece, and Italy.
Parents worried about kids coming home sick from school already
WACO, Texas — Cold and flu season is coming, kids are back in school, but some parents in the Central Texas area are already seeing their kids come home sick perhaps a bit sooner than they'd expect. Doctors are no strangers to dealing with sick kids, but Express ER...
Army veteran pleads guilty to stealing $2.1 million of Fort Hood military gear, federal court records show
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An Army veteran accused of stealing $2.1 million worth of Fort Hood military gear and then having it sold on eBay pleaded guilty Wednesday in a Corpus Christi federal court. Brandon Dominic Brown was arrested last September, along with Army veteran Jessica Elantrell Smith. The...
Tenant Rights 101 | Understanding the lease
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Whitney Payton moved into Star Estates around February of this year. She soon had disagreements with the landlord over repairs and how the water bill was paid. Payton told 6 News she has asked for a written copy of the lease as soon as she moved in, and had text messages showing she continued to ask for one in May and even later.
Central Texans pay tribute to lives lost 21-years-ago in terrorist attacks
CENTRAL, Texas — Central Texans recognized the thousands of lives lost 21-years-ago on this Sunday. First responders and veterans took part in ceremonies near and far, raising money for the 9/11 Memorial Fund, and attending football games to hold a moment of silence. Six members of the Fire Department...
Get ready for a torrential downpour of attack ads in the Texas Governor's race
TEXAS, USA — No, it's not just your imagination. Glance at a local TV station and you have a good chance of seeing an attack ad related to the governor's race. The Texas Tribune reports Gov. Greg Abbott launched a new attack ad campaign at the beginning of the week. According to the Houston Chronicle, he's trying to buy $4 million dollars worth of TV spots.
Central Texas Firefighters remember the fallen on 9/11 Anniversary
TEXAS, USA — Around Central Texas Fire Departments and communities remembered those who died saving countless lives during Sept. 11, 2001. During the weekend, communities came together and showed love to their fellow firefighters as well. Temple Fire & Rescue - Sept. 11, 2022. Locally in Temple, the Temple...
TINIEST TEXANS| The Super Squadron: Operation Great Balls of Fire
TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott and White Children's Hospital created a Top Gun themed tribute for the newest arrivals at the hospital.
Is Plan B an alternative to the right to an abortion after rape?
TEXAS, USA — As of August 2022, Texas law only allows for an abortion to take place when the life of the mother is in danger. This means abortion is still illegal even in cases of rape and incest. Governor Greg Abbott defended the law Friday, and again on...
Bruceville-Eddy man charged in Capitol riot rejects plea deal again
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas — A Bruceville-Eddy man charged in connection to last year's Jan. 6 Capitol riot rejected a plea deal, once again. Christopher Grider is charged with three felonies and six misdemeanors for his alleged role in the riot. Grider was first offered a plea deal back in June,...
Two injured after severe storms cause sign to collapse at Central Texas State Fair
BELTON, Texas — Two people were injured, one critically, Sunday night by a sign that was blown over by strong winds at the Central Texas State Fair, according to a Bell County spokesperson. James Stafford said the entrance sign was secured by multiple 55-gallon drums filled with water. It...
