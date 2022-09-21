ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KCEN

KCEN-TV reporter named to 2022 Texas Media Honor Roll

MIDWAY, Texas — The Midway ISD Board of Trustees held a special ceremony on Tuesday night to honor local journalists for their service to the school district. One of those honored was KCEN-TV reporter Baylee Bates. School districts across Texas are given an opportunity each year to honor representatives...
MIDWAY, TX
KCEN

Killeen murder suspect thought to be Fort Hood soldier

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police arrested a Fort Hood soldier Tuesday in connection with the city's 13th murder of the year. The man's name was not released. Police said the victim was a 34-year-old woman. Her name won't be released until her family is notified. The woman was found...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

'Sickle Cell Warriors' share their stories during awareness month

TEXAS, USA — The month of September is Sickle Cell Awareness month and the goal is to raise awareness of the disease to the public. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report Sickle Cell Disease affects millions of people throughout the world and is particularly common among those whose ancestors came from sub-Saharan Africa; Spanish-speaking regions in the Western Hemisphere (South America, the Caribbean, and Central America); Saudi Arabia; India; and Mediterranean countries such as Turkey, Greece, and Italy.
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

Tenant Rights 101 | Understanding the lease

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Whitney Payton moved into Star Estates around February of this year. She soon had disagreements with the landlord over repairs and how the water bill was paid. Payton told 6 News she has asked for a written copy of the lease as soon as she moved in, and had text messages showing she continued to ask for one in May and even later.
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

Get ready for a torrential downpour of attack ads in the Texas Governor's race

TEXAS, USA — No, it's not just your imagination. Glance at a local TV station and you have a good chance of seeing an attack ad related to the governor's race. The Texas Tribune reports Gov. Greg Abbott launched a new attack ad campaign at the beginning of the week. According to the Houston Chronicle, he's trying to buy $4 million dollars worth of TV spots.
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

Central Texas Firefighters remember the fallen on 9/11 Anniversary

TEXAS, USA — Around Central Texas Fire Departments and communities remembered those who died saving countless lives during Sept. 11, 2001. During the weekend, communities came together and showed love to their fellow firefighters as well. Temple Fire & Rescue - Sept. 11, 2022. Locally in Temple, the Temple...
TEXAS STATE
