STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Daniel T. Driscoll, 80, passed away on Sept. 21, 2022 after suffering a long but brave battle with cancer. Dan was born and raised in Westerleigh, and he graduated from Curtis High School in 1959. In 1960, he followed in his father’s footsteps and entered a six-year apprenticeship in the International Brotherhood of Electricial Workers. Simultaneously, Dan attended the College of Staten Island evening study program, from where he graduated in 1969. Additionally, he served in the Army National Guard from 1962-1968. Dan spent over 55 years working at Mulvihill Electric Co., as Superintendent and Vice President. He managed billion dollar projects such as the Holland Tunnel, and many other projects in NYC. Read the full obit on SILive.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO