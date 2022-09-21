Read full article on original website
Annual health fair to be held in Midland Beach Saturday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Midland Beach’s Turtle Circle will play host to an end-of-summer health fair on Saturday, according to a media release from Assemblyman Michael Tannousis’ office. Tannousis (R-East Shore/South Brooklyn) will host the “Boardwalk Bash” on the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Boardwalk in partnership with Rep....
Supporting the arts: 18 cultural organizations receive funding to continue enriching Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Borough President Vito Fossella announced Thursday morning at Historic Richmond Town that he has awarded funds to more than a dozen Staten Island cultural organizations, so that they can enhance their programs and services in arts education and entertainment. “All of you have a very significant...
Community Board 3 public hearing planned for next week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Community Board 3 will hold a virtual general board public hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 27. During the 7 p.m. meeting, any motions voted on in committee will be voted on by the entire board. Those interested in attending must register by 9 a.m. on the...
NYC education policy panel gets new Staten Island representative
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Borough President Vito Fossella has named a new Staten Island representative to New York City’s Panel for Educational Policy (PEP) — a largely mayor-appointed board that makes decisions on contracts and policy decisions in New York City schools. The PEP consists of 15...
Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 24, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Joan Dance Bridges, 95, a Cameron Club member and a longtime educator of almost 30 years with stints at Trinity Lutheran & Eltingville Lutheran Schools, New Dorp High School, died on Aug. 5, 2022.
Staten Island Ferry: Councilman seeks answers on union negotiations, service disruptions
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island city councilman sought answers Thursday about the status of the borough’s ferry service, but the city agency that could provide answers was nowhere to be found. Not a single staff member of the city Department of Transportation (DOT), the entity that...
Hundreds turn out to celebrate 100th anniversary of St. Roch Church
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A perfect Saturday morning with clear, sunny skies was the backdrop for St. Roch Church’s centennial. The jubilee marking the 100th anniversary of the beloved Port Richmond parish began with a solemn procession at 11 a.m., led by an Italian marching band from St. Adalbert School to St. Roch Church, attended by dozens of parishioners, neighbors, and floats carrying religious statues, including Jesus Christ and the Blessed Mother.
NYC commission rejects measure that would extend S.I. seat into Brooklyn
CITY HALL, N.Y. — The Island won a small victory Thursday as the New York City Districting Commission voted down a set of maps that would’ve shared one of the borough’s three City Council districts with south Brooklyn. Commission Chair Dennis Walcott said the 15 members will...
Spotted lanternflies continue to swarm. Don’t expect that to stop anytime soon.
If spotted lanternflies are hopping around your patio or landing on your shoulder when you’re working on fall decorations outside your home, don’t expect it to end anytime soon even as temperatures turn colder. Those pesky insects with colorful wings are still swarming in big numbers in the...
New all-inclusive Staten Island center offers everything from fitness to fashion for kids and adults
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Four Staten Island professionals have teamed up to create one mega recreation center where clients of all ages and backgrounds can get fit, delve into the arts, and learn about new subjects all under one roof. The entrepreneurs set out to combine their talents and expertise...
Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 23, 2022: Dan Driscoll, V.P. of Mulvihill Electric, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Daniel T. Driscoll, 80, passed away on Sept. 21, 2022 after suffering a long but brave battle with cancer. Dan was born and raised in Westerleigh, and he graduated from Curtis High School in 1959. In 1960, he followed in his father’s footsteps and entered a six-year apprenticeship in the International Brotherhood of Electricial Workers. Simultaneously, Dan attended the College of Staten Island evening study program, from where he graduated in 1969. Additionally, he served in the Army National Guard from 1962-1968. Dan spent over 55 years working at Mulvihill Electric Co., as Superintendent and Vice President. He managed billion dollar projects such as the Holland Tunnel, and many other projects in NYC. Read the full obit on SILive.
Double disgrace: Flagrant dumping on Staten Island street — and not much being done about it
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As the saying goes, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”. If this applies, then there appears to be quite a fortune to be made along Goethals Road North where heaps of tires, old furniture and discarded small construction materials among other things often overflow into the street.
Here are the 25 lowest-paying education jobs in NYC, according to this study
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — When it comes to choosing a career in the classroom, many teachers go through years of school to help shape the future leaders of the world. But some jobs in the educator sector bring in less than others. Data journalism website Stacker compiled a list...
NYC Lantern Festival Returns to Delight Families This Holiday Season
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to the NYC metro area for the holiday season starting in October.
Pakistani Civic Association celebrates homeland’s 75th Independence Day
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Members of The Pakistani Civic Association of Staten Island Inc. gathered last week on the South Meadow of Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha and Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day. Led by president Dr. Mohammad Khalid, the event featured traditional Pakistani...
Happy solstice to all. We have some special pets to share with you. September 24-25
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The shedding does not stop. Sweeping, brushing, washing, it keeps coming! Not a problem when you think of the love you get in return. It’s worth it. Some breeds with a double coat, like German Shepherds, Siberian Huskies, Akitas, Samoyeds, and Malamutes, experience “coat blow.” Coat blow is when dogs switch from their winter coats to their summer coats.
NYC appeals ruling over vaccine mandate for police officers
New York City officials are appealing a judge’s ruling that they lacked the legal authority to fire members of the city’s largest police union for violating a COVID-19 vaccination mandate. State Supreme Court Judge Lyle Frank in Manhattan ruled Friday that the city health department’s mandate couldn’t be...
Staten Island weekend happenings roundup: 72nd annual Fence Show and Biergarten
Here are some of the fun ways to spend this fall weekend on Staten Island. Have an upcoming event you’d like to share? Email the details with your contact information to community@siadvance.com. FRIDAY. Laugh your patootie off at the musical comedy “Guys and Dolls.” This Tony award-winning 1950s classic...
For Adams, vaccine mandate for NYC workers is about compliance, not science (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The days of following science when it comes to COVID-19 are truly over in New York City. If we ever really followed the science at all. Mayor Eric Adams last Tuesday lifted the vaccine mandate for private sector workers in the city and for public school students who take part in extracurricular activities such as sports or music.
New apartments offer supportive housing for people with disabilities or coming out of foster care
The project is called Vital Brookdale and was created by the not-for-profit organization The New York Foundling.
