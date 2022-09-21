ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 24, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Joan Dance Bridges, 95, a Cameron Club member and a longtime educator of almost 30 years with stints at Trinity Lutheran & Eltingville Lutheran Schools, New Dorp High School, died on Aug. 5, 2022.
Hundreds turn out to celebrate 100th anniversary of St. Roch Church

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A perfect Saturday morning with clear, sunny skies was the backdrop for St. Roch Church’s centennial. The jubilee marking the 100th anniversary of the beloved Port Richmond parish began with a solemn procession at 11 a.m., led by an Italian marching band from St. Adalbert School to St. Roch Church, attended by dozens of parishioners, neighbors, and floats carrying religious statues, including Jesus Christ and the Blessed Mother.
Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 23, 2022: Dan Driscoll, V.P. of Mulvihill Electric, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Daniel T. Driscoll, 80, passed away on Sept. 21, 2022 after suffering a long but brave battle with cancer. Dan was born and raised in Westerleigh, and he graduated from Curtis High School in 1959. In 1960, he followed in his father’s footsteps and entered a six-year apprenticeship in the International Brotherhood of Electricial Workers. Simultaneously, Dan attended the College of Staten Island evening study program, from where he graduated in 1969. Additionally, he served in the Army National Guard from 1962-1968. Dan spent over 55 years working at Mulvihill Electric Co., as Superintendent and Vice President. He managed billion dollar projects such as the Holland Tunnel, and many other projects in NYC. Read the full obit on SILive.
Happy solstice to all. We have some special pets to share with you. September 24-25

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The shedding does not stop. Sweeping, brushing, washing, it keeps coming! Not a problem when you think of the love you get in return. It’s worth it. Some breeds with a double coat, like German Shepherds, Siberian Huskies, Akitas, Samoyeds, and Malamutes, experience “coat blow.” Coat blow is when dogs switch from their winter coats to their summer coats.
For Adams, vaccine mandate for NYC workers is about compliance, not science (opinion)

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The days of following science when it comes to COVID-19 are truly over in New York City. If we ever really followed the science at all. Mayor Eric Adams last Tuesday lifted the vaccine mandate for private sector workers in the city and for public school students who take part in extracurricular activities such as sports or music.
