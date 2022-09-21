Police find assault weapons, gang markings in search

(KRON) — Four people were arrested after police found multiple firearms during the execution of two search warrants across the Bay Area on Friday, according to a press release from San Francisco Police Department.

Just before 6 a.m. on Friday, SFPD officers with the Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT) working with SFPD’s Special Operations Group (SOG), Fairfield Police Department, and Oakland Police Department, completed a search warrant on the 2800 block of Bay Tree Drive in Fairfield and the 7000 block of MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland.

Throughout an earlier investigation, police say that they determined these residences were connected to a wanted fugitive as well as a convicted felon who was in possession of illegal firearms.

As SFPD walked towards the Oakland residence, one of the suspects, Emonie Bailey, 27, of Fairfield, fled the scene on foot. Bailey was tracked down and taken into custody. Three more suspects, Harold Hollis, 27, of Oakland, Darell Everette, 22, of Vallejo, and Skyy Winnfield, 20, of San Francisco were also located inside of the residence. All three people were detained for further investigation.

Investigators found multiple loaded, high-capacity assault weapons, magazines, and unfired cartridges inside of the Oakland home. All of these items were seized by police. Using the evidence found in the course of the investigation, SFPD arrested Bailey, Hollis, Everette, and Winnfield.

Officers with Fairfield Police Department searched the Fairfield residence on Bay Tree Drive and detained two minors during the search. Both of the minors were released to an authorized guardian at the scene. As officers searched the premises, markings police believed to be related to gang activity were found as well.

Bailey, Hollis, Everette, and Winnfield were booked into the Santa Rita County Jail in Alameda. The charges against the suspects vary, but include six counts of violent felon in possession of a firearm, six counts of convicted felon possession of a firearm, six counts of possession firearm probation, felon in possession of ammunition, six counts of possession of high capacity magazine, six counts of felony prior, six counts of criminal street gang, six counts of not in lawful possession, six counts of not registered owner, four counts of assault weapon, possession of machine gun, participation in criminal street gang, gang conspiracy, resisting arrest, and parole violation warrant.

Though arrests have been made, police say this is still an open investigation. Anyone who has information about these investigations is encouraged to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 to begin a text message with SFPD. You can choose to remain anonymous.

