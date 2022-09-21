ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Police find assault weapons, gang markings in search

By Tori Gaines
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13HYhV_0i3bzeiz00

(KRON) — Four people were arrested after police found multiple firearms during the execution of two search warrants across the Bay Area on Friday, according to a press release from San Francisco Police Department.

Just before 6 a.m. on Friday, SFPD officers with the Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT) working with SFPD’s Special Operations Group (SOG), Fairfield Police Department, and Oakland Police Department, completed a search warrant on the 2800 block of Bay Tree Drive in Fairfield and the 7000 block of MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland.

Two California cities top list of places that people want to leave

Throughout an earlier investigation, police say that they determined these residences were connected to a wanted fugitive as well as a convicted felon who was in possession of illegal firearms.

As SFPD walked towards the Oakland residence, one of the suspects, Emonie Bailey, 27, of Fairfield, fled the scene on foot. Bailey was tracked down and taken into custody. Three more suspects, Harold Hollis, 27, of Oakland, Darell Everette, 22, of Vallejo, and Skyy Winnfield, 20, of San Francisco were also located inside of the residence. All three people were detained for further investigation.

Investigators found multiple loaded, high-capacity assault weapons, magazines, and unfired cartridges inside of the Oakland home. All of these items were seized by police. Using the evidence found in the course of the investigation, SFPD arrested Bailey, Hollis, Everette, and Winnfield.

KRON On is streaming now

Officers with Fairfield Police Department searched the Fairfield residence on Bay Tree Drive and detained two minors during the search. Both of the minors were released to an authorized guardian at the scene. As officers searched the premises, markings police believed to be related to gang activity were found as well.

Bailey, Hollis, Everette, and Winnfield were booked into the Santa Rita County Jail in Alameda. The charges against the suspects vary, but include six counts of violent felon in possession of a firearm, six counts of convicted felon possession of a firearm, six counts of possession firearm probation, felon in possession of ammunition, six counts of possession of high capacity magazine, six counts of felony prior, six counts of criminal street gang, six counts of not in lawful possession, six counts of not registered owner, four counts of assault weapon, possession of machine gun, participation in criminal street gang, gang conspiracy, resisting arrest, and parole violation warrant.

Though arrests have been made, police say this is still an open investigation. Anyone who has information about these investigations is encouraged to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 to begin a text message with SFPD. You can choose to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

San Jose pellet gun shooting near airport

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police are on the scene of a pellet gun shooting in central San Jose, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Department. The shooting reportedly took place near Ruff Drive and the Guadalupe River Trail. Police say one man was shot and suffered an injury that was not life-threatening. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested for assault with deadly weapon

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested for assault with deadly weapon, violation of probation, and fleeing police on several occasions, according to the Petaluma Police Department. On Thursday at around 12:28 p.m., Smart Code Compliance officers reported to PPD of a male who attempted to assault them when they tried to remove him […]
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

Police investigating Oakland fatal shooting at Concordia Park

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man was found dead in Oakland’s Concordia Park early Saturday evening. Police received a 911 call and responded at 6:10 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found the victim, a man, on the ground with gunshot wounds to the head and back. Officers […]
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairfield, CA
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Alameda, CA
Fairfield, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Vallejo, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Officer interrupts catalytic converter theft in progress, suspects flee

PACIFICA, Calif. (BCN) — A Pacifica Police Department officer interrupted a catalytic converter theft in progress early Thursday morning. On Thursday at 1:46 a.m., the officer came across the theft-in-progress in the area of De Solo and Navarre drives. Police said the suspects immediately fled the scene in a gray four-door BMW sedan. The driver […]
PACIFICA, CA
thesfnews.com

Dominique Robinson Arrested For Shooting In Bayview

SAN FRANCISCO—Dominique Robinson, 28, has been arrested for a shooting that recently transpired in the Bayview district on Wednesday, September 21. She was booked at 7:54 p.m. according to records. Police say that there are other outstanding suspects. The shooting injured two people near the 1600 block of Palou...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Police arrest suspect after Upper Haight burglary

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect in a series of burglaries at construction sites, along with an accomplice, according to a press release. “Since July 2022 San Francisco Police Department investigators assigned to the Burglary Unit had been investigating a series of residential construction site burglaries that involved a […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested in connection with attempted murder, rape

SAN MATEO CO., Calif. (BCN) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday morning arrested a man in connection with attempted murder and attempted rape. Catalino Ortiz-Perez, 35, of Redwood City, was also arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, according to deputies. On Saturday at 1:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 400 block of […]
REDWOOD CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Assault Weapons#Oakland Police Department#Special Operations Group#Macarthur Boulevard
KRON4 News

Coroner’s office experiencing backlog of autopsies

ALAMEDA CO., Calif. (KRON) — Officials at the Alameda County Coroner’s Office said there is a long backlog of autopsies. Prior to the pandemic there was an average of five pending autopsies at the Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau. Now, more than 30 autopsies are still waiting to be examined. An autopsy can take anywhere from […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

1 dead after daylight shooting in Oakland involving Brink’s truck

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon in Oakland, the Oakland Police Department (OPD) confirmed to KRON4. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. on the 4400 block of International Boulevard where three people were shot. The shooting involved a Brink’s truck, the company confirmed to KRON4 in an email. […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

ATM robberies on the rise, Oakland PD warns

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is warning the public of an uptick of robberies at ATMs over the past month. In several instances, the victim completed their transaction and was walking away from the ATM when they were confronted, according to a Facebook post from OPD. Armed individuals then rob the victims […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Carjacking reported in SF’s Oceanview neighborhood Thursday night

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Two suspects stole someone’s car at gunpoint in San Francisco’s Oceanview neighborhood Thursday night, police said. The carjacking was reported shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of San Jose Avenue, where the pair brandished a firearm at the victim and demanded his vehicle, according to police. The victim complied […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS San Francisco

Undercover San Francisco officers arrest serial auto burglary suspects

SAN FRANCISCO -- An undercover operation has led to the arrests of four men suspected of carrying out several auto burglaries across San Francisco.Investigators said the case began on Sept. 8 near Fisherman's Wharf when officers responded to a report of an afternoon auto burglary near Bay and Kearny Streets.Armed with the description of the suspect's vehicle, the undercover officers searched the neighborhood and spotted it. As they followed, the suspect traveled to several areas of the city and broke into several parked vehicles.  The suspect then traveled to the unit block of Leavenworth Street, where officers observed a transaction...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland shooting leaves 1 dead

OAKLAND, Calif. - One person is dead after a shooting in Oakland at 44th Avenue and International Boulevard. There were evidence markers near an armored Brinks truck outside a Napa Auto Parts store on Friday afternoon. It's not yet known if the truck was involved in the violence. Oakland police...
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

S.F. police arrest woman after 2 injured in Bayview shooting

A San Francisco woman is in custody and multiple suspects are "outstanding" after a Wednesday afternoon shooting in the Bayview that injured two people, according to police. The San Francisco Police Department told The Examiner on Thursday afternoon that officers arrested Dominique Robinson, 28, on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at an inhabited dwelling or car, carrying a loaded a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Former Alameda County deputies get plea deals for beating San Francisco man

SAN FRANCISCO - Two former Alameda County sheriff's deputies charged in the 2015 brutal beating of a robbery suspect accepted plea deals from San Francisco prosecutors last year. The ex-deputies, 14-year veteran training officer Luis Santamaria and 3-year veteran Paul Wieber, who was undergoing field training, quietly struck the agreements...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

43K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy