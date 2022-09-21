Read full article on original website
Esther M Brown
3d ago
Thank you" All!" whom make food banks available and accessable!& even for handicap people and special needs people,and God bless them "All!" volunteer 's/their families!( "gunaalcheesh yaaduhaah!")
alaskasnewssource.com
beCAUSE: A fashion show benefiting Challenge Alaska
The Climb Out of the Darkness Walk takes place Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Goose Lake Shelter in Anchorage. Weekend Planner: Multiple events this weekend, plus Harry Potter Virtual Scavenger Hunt next weekend. Updated: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:55 PM AKDT. There are multiple events to take part in this...
alaskasnewssource.com
Businesses prepare to close doors after 24 years in downtown Anchorage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While work is still well underway on 4th Avenue in downtown Anchorage, the few businesses in one block of buildings preparing to be redeveloped by Peach Holdings LLC are getting ready to close their doors. Owner of Cabin Fever and Quilted Raven, Jana Hayenga — who...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly's winter shelter plan includes sprinkling beds throughout the city
Necropsy results indicate bear involved in Tuesday attack not the same as the one in the Butte. After many households experienced numerous chicken coup raids in the last week, residents were left wondering if it was the same bear that had been showing up in the Butte, but Fish and Game doesn’t believe it is.
Grizzly Bear Mauls 9-Year-Old Boy on Moose Hunt in Alaska
A 9-year-old boy and a male relative were hunting moose north of Anchorage, Alaska, on Tuesday when they were attacked by an adult grizzly bear. According to Anchorage Daily News, the adult bear, which had a cub, mauled the young hunter. The older family member, a 41-year-old male, was able to shoot and kill the bear during the attack. The older hunter sustained minor injuries and both hunters were taken to Mat-su Regional Medical Center for care.
alaskasnewssource.com
Wettest stretch of weather since 1989 continues for Southcentral
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage has seen numerous rainfall records this summer and that trend will likely continue into fall. With the wet and cooler weather pattern showing no signs of letting up, it’s possible that Anchorage and surrounding areas could make a run at the wettest year on record.
alaskasnewssource.com
Necropsy results indicate bear involved in Tuesday attack not the same as the one in Butte
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A necropsy has been completed on the bear that attacked a 9-year-old boy and an adult male on Tuesday evening near Palmer. The two were hunting in the Palmer Hay Flats area when they stumbled across a sow and her cub. Regional Management Coordinator for the Division of Wildlife Conservation Todd Rinaldi said Thursday that he believes the individuals surprised the bear.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Anchorage 2022
Fascinating cultural sites, sparkling glaciers, winding trails, amusement parks, the glistening Northern Lights, abundant wildlife, and the world’s largest seaplane base make Anchorage one of the most visited cities in Alaska. Surrounded by Kenai, Chugach, and Talkeetna mountains, Anchorage is where you can explore the best of Alaska’s wilderness....
PLANetizen
Opinion: Why Anchorage Should Eliminate Parking Minimums
In an opinion piece for the Anchorage Daily News, Kevin Cross, Amanda Moser, Eric Visser, Daniel Volland and Emily Weiser argue that, like many other U.S. cities, Anchorage has a parking problem. That is, there is too much of it. According to the authors, “Excessive parking obstructs housing development, impedes...
Alaska Journal of Commerce
Homer looks to expand harbor to build its marine economy
Homer is looking to expand its harbor space for large vessels, which would create more opportunity for economic development for the Kenai Peninsula town by keeping more boat business local. The project would open up a new branch of Homer’s existing harbor, which currently only houses vessels up to 86...
alaskapublic.org
Guest House’s purchase means more low-income housing for Anchorage’s formerly homeless
The ink is dry on the purchase of an old Anchorage hotel that’s been converted into a workforce housing complex. With more than 130 rooms available, the aim of the Guest House building in downtown is to help homeless people transition into more permanent housing. The Guest House purchase...
Latest plan: Anchorage Assembly wants to put homeless back in Sullivan Arena in addition to Golden Lion Hotel
The Anchorage Assembly majority has a plan: Reclaim the Sullivan Arena for housing the homeless and put homeless in the Golden Lion Hotel near the preschool run by the Lubavitch Jewish Center of Alaska, which has objected to the plan of putting homeless people near children. The Assembly backroom deals...
alaskasportsreport.com
Anchorage’s Anna Dalton is a titan of the trails, and a national champion
The 90 minutes Anchorage’s Anna Dalton spent racing on the American Birkebeiner trails in Cable, Wis., on Saturday made her feel like she was home. Punchy hills, muddy sections, some single-track terrain. “It really felt just like running at Kincaid Park,” Dalton said. Her result likewise proved comforting.
alaskasnewssource.com
M 4.8 Earthquake between Valdez and Glennallen early Saturday morning
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A magnitude 4.8 earthquake occurred just west of Tonsina Lake in the Chugach Range at 7:18 a.m. Saturday. According to the Alaska Earthquake Center and the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter was located 15 miles west of Pump Station #12, or 36 miles northeast of Valdez, or 43 miles south of Glennallen at a depth of 24 miles. In these areas, people reported light to moderate shaking as shown on the USGS’s “Shake Map.”
radiokenai.com
Aleutian Islands To Receive Chartered Air Service This Fall
Aleutian Airways announced in August their successful completion of all FAA requirements necessary in order to begin operations. Wexford Capital, the parent company of Sterling Airways announced last year that they formed a joint venture with Alaska Seaplanes and a local investment firm McKinsey Alaska Private Investment LLC under the brand Aleutian Airways to connect the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport with Unalaska/Dutch Harbor.
deltanews.tv
AHA News: Waiting For Takeoff, Her Heart Stopped. Flight Attendants Came to the Rescue.
THURSDAY, Sept. 22, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Vonnie Gaither hated leaving a reunion of extended family in Baltimore. Still, she had to tear herself away to start the trek back home to Anchorage, Alaska. Her flight from Baltimore to Salt Lake City was uneventful. After boarding the plane...
alaskasnewssource.com
The only ‘cigarette’ boat in Alaska turns heads at Big Lake
BIG LAKE, Alaska (KTUU) - Not only is the She Said Yes the only cigarette boat in Alaska, it is also the farthest north cigarette boat in the world. Sandy Stuart has had a dream his whole life to own one of these world-class performance boats and this past year, after finding some money and the right boat, his wife Kira said yes.
alaskasnewssource.com
Wet and cool for the last day of summer
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Heavy widespread rain continues to impact Prince William Sound, the Copper River Basin and Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve. It’s these areas where a storm total of 3 to 6 inches looks possible, with the heaviest occurring over Cordova and further eastward. Although the...
On Losing My Best Childhood Friend to Gun Violence
On the early Saturday morning of Sept. 26, 1998, I woke up to my dad coming into my bedroom carrying the Anchorage Daily News. The front page headline was that my best childhood friend had been shot and murdered. I was 15 years old and still coming to terms with many things the wide world […] The post On Losing My Best Childhood Friend to Gun Violence appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Slate
Hot Seal Meat and Hotter Takes at the Alaska State Fair
PALMER, Alaska—More than the giant bunnies and sprightly baby goats, the mammal that drew the most enthusiastic crowd at the Alaska state fair was a dead harbor seal. On a Saturday afternoon last month, in a small agricultural town 40 miles north of Anchorage, a group of rapt onlookers gathered around a tent in the rain to watch Phyllis Lestenkof skin the seal’s carcass.
kinyradio.com
Troopers: Bear killed after it attacks juvenile, adult in Palmer Hay Flats
Palmer, Alaska (KINY) - A juvenile and adult were injured Tuesday after a bear attack near Palmer. On September 20, at 6:37 p.m., the Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers were notified of a bear attack near Mile 36 of the Glenn Highway, off Matanuska Road. Troopers and EMS...
