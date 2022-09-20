ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

InsideHook

Airlines Are Cracking Down on Carry-Ons, So Watch Your Bags

I’ll never forget where I was…the day that JetBlue banned carry-on bags in basic economy. As of July 20, 2021, my once-favorite airline aligned itself with the likes of other budget airlines, like Spirit and Frontier, by requiring Blue Basic ticket holders to either check their carry-ons or pay an additional fee to bring them into the cabin. It was the unofficial beginning of the end of both ultra-low pandemic pricing and previously enjoyed carry-on-related freedoms.
InsideHook

This Is the Best Airport in North America

According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, we’re back to flying at almost a pre-pandemic level, but not very thrilled with the state of flying (or airports) at the moment. The study, released this week, finds overall satisfaction down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale)...
Thrillist

Spirit Is Celebrating the First Day of Fall with Cheap Flights

This week may mark the official end of summer, but save your whining. Spirit Airlines is celebrating the start of fall with cheap fares across the US. On Friday, the budget-friendly carrier is kicking off its seasonal sale with low fares—some of which start at just $46—to over 90 destinations domestically. You can snag flights beginning at 10 am ET on September 23 through 11:59 pm ET on September 24 for travel between October 1 and November 19, 2022.
The Independent

Alaska Airlines passenger says airline is ‘stranding’ customers at remote airport in the Arctic

Alaska Airlines has been accused of stranding more than 100 passengers at the US’s northernmost airport, 350 miles north of the Arctic Circle.A customer, who identified himself as Jim, contacted aviation site One Mile at a Time, where blogger Ben Schlappig published his email in full.Jim writes: “I and three companions are in Barrow Alaska, stranded with I’m guessing close to 100 other people.“On 25 August, we took a flight on Alaska Air from Anchorage to Barrow Alaska with the intention of returning to Anchorage today [26 August]. Upon arrival in Barrow we discovered the flight we took yesterday was...
Money

How to Find Holiday Flight Deals Even as Ticket Prices Spike

Planning to go home for the holidays? That might be more expensive than usual this year as airfare climbs sky-high. A forecast released this week by travel booking app Hopper estimates prices for plane tickets are likely to reach their highest point in five years around Christmas and Thanksgiving thanks to variables like fuel costs, increased demand and reduced airline capacity.
Daily Mail

Australian travellers are trapped inside a Japanese airport for three DAYS as Jetstar repeatedly cancels flights - and the same thing just happened to another group

For the second time in two weeks a group of Jetstar passengers trying to get to Australia has been marooned and left hungry for days in a Japanese airport. The latest stranded group landed at Tokyo's main Narita Airport on Sunday for what was meant to be a short stopover before boarding a flight to the Gold Coast that evening.
The Guardian

Bonnes vacances: 10 great holiday destinations in France

Stretching out from Corsica’s northern coast, this 25-mile long peninsula is one of the island’s wildest regions, with stunning beaches, winding hiking trails and small ports on the eastern side, and clifftop villages on the west. Villages such as Erbalunga and Nonza feel authentic and unspoilt, with centuries’ old houses and churches and atmospheric ruins, while fishing villages like Centuri still send out daily boats to bring back spiny lobsters and fish to serve in the waterfront restaurants. Stay at Domain Misincu, a sleekly luxurious bolthole on the east coast.
Narcity

Ontario Just Got A New IG-Worthy Art Walk & It’s Totally Free

Admiring art doesn’t have to mean listening to audio tapes in a silent museum — it can be so much more. Dive headfirst into Canada’s cultural scene and immerse yourself in an aesthetic wonderland right in the streets of downtown Windsor. With Against the Current — a...
Narcity

A Couple That Finds Newfoundland 'Boring' Wants To Move To BC & Locals Are Warning Them

A couple in Newfoundland and Labrador is considering making the move out to the West Coast of Canada since their province has gotten "a bit boring" for their taste. Locals in the Reddit thread are dishing out some sage advice on moving to the province, covering everything from the best small towns in B.C. to warning them that it might not be like they expect.
