West Perry girls soccer scores victory over Susquenita
Once a successful set piece tumbled into the net – eventually the ball needed to be fished out so play could resume – the whole tenor of a remarkably competitive contest changed. In addition to the field flipping almost entirely, energy levels, pace of play and drive to...
‘It feels good to get the win’: Carlisle rolls past Chambersburg to avenge two-game losing streak
CHAMBERSBURG— If anything, Friday night’s game was a move in the right direction for Brett Ickes’ Thundering Herd. Because before Carlisle entered its matchup against Chambersburg on the road, it suffered two consecutive losses— Harrisburg beat them 44-15 last Friday and William Penn won against them the week before— in a row which had the team in a slump.
Stout defense, Kyle Williams help Harrisburg hand Cumberland Valley first loss
Saturday’s Mid-Penn Commonwealth matchup between a 4-0 Cumberland Valley team and Harrisburg Cougars squad gaining steam looked on paper to have the makings of a classic matchup. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. And after a tepid start where neither team scored in...
Max Schlager’s big game gets Trinity back on track with win over Boiling Springs
Max Schlager felt like the breakthrough was coming. Trinity opened its season with a 35-7 win over Delone Catholic and then stared two of the state’s most talented teams — Roman Catholic and Wyomissing — right in the eye and scrapped their way through the following two weeks getting outscored 75-28.
Gettysburg defense clamps down in 14-0 win over Mechanicsburg
Gettysburg has flashed a nice one-two punch in quarterback Brady Heiser and running back Jayden Johnson in its return to the Mid-Penn this year, and those guys were good again in Thursday’s win against Mechanicsburg. Heiser ran for a score, threw one, too, and finished with 170 yards. Johnson...
‘I don’t usually feel as good’: Carlisle senior Kevin Shank has stellar day at 29th Carlisle Invitational
CARLISLE— The 29th annual Carlisle Invitational took place on Saturday at Travis Trail and featured roughly 90 different schools, primarily from Pennsylvania, but some other schools from neighboring states were present, too. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Bishop McDevitt blasts Cedar Cliff, but star player goes down with injury
HARRISBURG – Marquese Williams was brilliant again Friday and Bishop McDevitt put up more eye-popping numbers in an easy 48-7 win over Cedar Cliff, but it might have come at a cost. Senior Tyshawn Russell, the team’s leading receiver, went down in the second quarter with what appeared to...
Alex Erby tosses 4 TDs as Steel-High takes down Big Spring, 61-7
STEELTON – Lightning struck quickly on a clear Friday night at War Veterans Memorial Field. It took 88 seconds for the Steel-High football team to plant 14 points on visiting Big Spring in the form of a five-play drive and a 35-yard fumble return to the house. The Rollers...
Angel Cabrera, fourth-down stops lead Hershey over Milton Hershey in Cocoa Bean classic
Hershey and Milton Hershey vie for 2022 Coco Bean Trophy — The 79th annual Cocoa Bean Game kept Hershey Park buzzing well after close on Friday night. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of...
‘Unholy Schoolhouse’ brings campus nightmares to life at former Bishop McDevitt school
Booming church bells and heavy dust greet those entering the torn-down halls of the old Bishop McDevitt building, currently home to haunted attractions for the fall season. The building, owned by The Bridge Eco Villiage, will be fully renovated in the coming years to become home, work, educational and entertainment community spaces. But first, Rotten Concept of Reading took hold of the building to create two haunted attractions to entertain the Harrisburg community.
Restoration project takes a stand for historic wooden grandstand at central Pa. ball field
The grandstand at the New Bloomfield Borough baseball field was closed June 29 due to safety concerns. The closure concerned many residents who have decades of fond memories of the grandstand. In response, New Bloomfield residents Becky Smiley and James Woods have started the Bloomfield Grandstand Restoration Project. “One of...
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (9/24/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding September 24. Dennis Bruce Zeigler, 82, of Enola (affectionately known as Denny or Ziggy) died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. His lifelong career was a professional blaster. He was well known as a specialist in the field, placing...
Eagle Scout project goes ‘gaga’ at community park in central Pa.
James Rinehart Jr. recently completed his Eagle Scout project after planning and constructing a gaga ball pit in Carroll Twp. Community Park, Shermans Dale, Perry County. The 17-year-old Shermans Dale resident explained his project during an August meeting of the Carroll Township supervisors. “There was a bare area in Carroll...
The National concert helps Harrisburg University bid farewell to summer concert season
Over five thousand music fans, clad in sweaters, light jackets and knit caps, came to Riverfront Park on Sept. 24 to enjoy the final show of the Harrisburg University Summer Concert Series. The headlining act was indie rock group The National, and while Harrisburg University’s shows will continue indoors well...
Moving in the right direction: Newport’s stormwater issues addressed
Newport is taking actions to address stormwater issues. Streets supervisor Cody Harris apprised borough council of mitigation efforts underway to abate problems during a Sept. 6 meeting. Harris reported seven inlets at five intersections are not functioning properly. Specifically ones at South Front and Mulberry streets, Pine and Market streets,...
Police find brown pit bull in Dauphin County, looking for owner
A brown pit bull with a minion collar has been found in Lower Paxton Township, and is waiting for his humans to pick him up and take him home. The Lower Paxton Police Department dispatched to the 4300 block of Beechwood Lane at around 11:15 p.m. Friday to pick up the dog.
Mr. Sticky’s opening in Cumberland County with ‘extremely addictive’ rolls
Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, saw the potential in the brand’s gooey, addictive sticky buns. That’s why in a few months Stuck will introduce the Harrisburg region to Mr. Sticky’s when he opens a franchise at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township, behind Five Guy’s Burger & Fries. The buns are so good, Mr. Sticky’s warns they are “Extremely Addictive.”
Central Pa. shooting leaves one injured on Friday
A shooting in York left one injured Friday afternoon, according to city officials. York police responded to the shooting on the 600 block of E. Market Street at around 3:40 p.m., Fox43 said. One injured person was taken to the hospital, and the county coroner was not called to the...
Heavy machinery smashes into central Pa. residence
Police are investigating the cause of a piece of heavy machinery driving through the side of a Warwick Township residential home in Lancaster County earlier this week. The heavy construction vehicle rolled down a hill and rammed into the side of the home on Autumn Harvest Lane 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Lititz Fire Company said, according to Spadaccia Photography on Facebook.
Man killed in central Pa. shooting Saturday morning
A 28-year-old man was shot on Wallace Street in the early hours of Saturday morning, and later succumbed to his injuries at the York Hospital, according to York City Police. At around 12:43 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the 400 block of Wallace Street where they found the man with a gunshot wound, they said. That’s where they found the man injured by a gunshot wound, according to police.
