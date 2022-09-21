Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Flea Market Has the Largest Outdoor Yard and Garage Sale in OhioTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Football: Smith-Njigba unavailable, 10 Buckeyes listed on status report ahead of Wisconsin matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Ohio State leads wire-to-wire, defeats Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Writers’ Block poetry open mic at Kafe Kerouac to end in December, participants speak on its impactThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes play to scoreless draw at Michigan, shut out for third time in five gamesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Comments / 0