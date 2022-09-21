Read full article on original website
Related
collegeandmagnolia.com
Staff Picks — Auburn vs. Missouri
Auburn (-7) vs. Missouri (O/U ) Whether it’s Robbie or Holden, this offensive line has a long way to go for me to pick Auburn. Put me down for this being Bryan Harsin’s last game as Auburn’s head coach. If I’m wrong, I’d wager I’m wrong by 2 weeks. Missouri 23 Auburn 16.
collegeandmagnolia.com
OPPONENT Q&A: Missouri Tigers
This Saturday is going to a game that Auburn fans may look back on and view as a turning point in the program’s history, and not in a Pat Dye “ain’t a damn thing you can do but go back and lay ‘em on the line again and again” type of way.
collegeandmagnolia.com
How to Watch and Listen: Auburn vs Missouri; Time, TV Channel, Weather
Game time: 11:00 am CST/12:00 pm EST - Saturday, September 24th, 2022. TV channel: ESPN (DirecTV channel lineup/Dish Network channel lineup) TV Announcers: Mark Jones/Robert Griffin III/Quint Kessenich. Stream: Watch ESPN. Radio station: Auburn Radio Network list of affiliates and internet stream (Andy Burcham/Stan White/Ronnie Brown) Weather: Little warm for...
Comments / 0