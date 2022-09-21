[In reply to "College football has definitely changed in last 10-15 years. 4K 75+ inch TV experience hard to beat *" by Urban Cowbuck, posted at 14:20:38 09/22/22]. kinds of compelling cases for not attending in person. The world is changing rapidly and I have been on board with most of it. But for OSU football, I still feel it is important to make the effort. To be invested. If my only contribution was the walk to a nice seat in front of my television, I don't think I would care as much.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO