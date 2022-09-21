Read full article on original website
theozone.net
He is one of the best talents OSU will face in the regular season (m)
[In reply to "You sound like his agent. Weird *" by Purgatory Buck, posted at 17:41:07 09/23/22]. This is an OSU sports board. Is it ok to discuss opponents and some of their great players when they have them?. If you have not noticed, I have posted a lot on...
theozone.net
Ohio State Postgame: Ryan Day, C.J. Stroud Talk Following 52-21 Win vs Wisconsin
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and quarterback C.J. Stroud met with reporters immediately following the Buckeyes’ 52-21 win vs Wisconsin. Here are the highlights of what was said. Ryan Day. + The crowd was unbelievable and they don’t take that for granted. +...
theozone.net
Buckeye Defense Shuts Down Badger Run Game
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Wisconsin is one of those Big Ten teams with a strong identity — they do what they do, and they do it well. The Badgers are notorious for their ability to control the line of scrimmage on defense and on offense, they run the ball down a team’s throat.
theozone.net
Gordon 6'1", 207 pounds; Braelon Allen 6'2", 238 pounds (m)
[In reply to "So did Melvin Gordon…76 yds. *" by the Displaced Buckeye, posted at 14:18:37 09/23/22]. Melvin Gordon was very fast and elusive. Never saw Gordon as being a Ron Dayne like beast. Braelon Allen is the closest they have had to a Ron Dayne type physical beast. Allen is only 18 and getting bigger and stronger. Already squatting over 600, and did the same 406 pound Power Clean that Saquon Barkley was noted for at PSU with Allen doing as a 17 year old.
theozone.net
There is always the skull session. The team comes thru, a player or coach makes
[In reply to "So it's been "a while" since I've been to an OSU home game (m)" by Ivo Shandor, posted at 16:32:03 09/22/22]. : some comments and then Day says some words. and I'm taking my 18 year old to the Wisconsin game. We've done many away games / and 2 bowl games, but not a home game.
theozone.net
Black uniforms are garbage. The uniform answer is so simple yet no one will make it happen…the 2015 Playoff unis
Just take the black letters off the shoulder pads and those are the best uniforms I have ever laid my eyes on. Why someone does wake up and make those the permanent uniforms is just mind numbing. Everyone loves them. Follow Ups:. Not those costumes... * - Tatum [13:18:03 09/24/22]
theozone.net
Seriously, the number of negative running plays the defense is producing has been pleasantly surprising. The past few
[In reply to "Love it. If the Bucks hit him consistently 2 yards behind the LoS I highly doubt he gets his 4.4 ypc after contact (m)" by Barrett777, posted at 14:41:33 09/23/22]. years, if the opponent had a 3rd or 4th and less than 3 it felt like a...
theozone.net
I was at that game. Just really weird. It was tight going into the half and then defense and special teams blew open the
[In reply to "Not my favorite, but one of the weirdest stat sheets you'll find is OSU over Wisconsin 2009 (m)" by cvillebuck, posted at 09:25:56 09/22/22]. : Let me set this up a little.. : Total Yards: 368 Wisconsin, 184 Ohio State. : 1st Downs: 22 Wisconsin, 8 Ohio...
theozone.net
Taking my 18yr old HS Senior to his first HOME game at OSU this weekend. Pumped. (m)
Seem like great seats and will see the band halftime show. He's been at Illinois (2X), Iowa, Michigan, NW, MSU. However, we're on a string of bad luck on away/bowl games - Clemson, Iowa, Michigan, so this will surely turn it around. Follow Ups:. He can get a ceertificate for...
theozone.net
So it's been "a while" since I've been to an OSU home game (m)
And I'm taking my 18 year old to the Wisconsin game. We've done many away games / and 2 bowl games, but not a home game. OSU just visited Saline HS here in Ann Arbor yesterday and he's got OSU at the top of his list (he's definitely not a sure thing yet with test scores, etc., but close)
theozone.net
I'll fly in for 4 home games, fly to at least 1 road game plus playoffs/bowl. I could make all
[In reply to "College football has definitely changed in last 10-15 years. 4K 75+ inch TV experience hard to beat *" by Urban Cowbuck, posted at 14:20:38 09/22/22]. kinds of compelling cases for not attending in person. The world is changing rapidly and I have been on board with most of it. But for OSU football, I still feel it is important to make the effort. To be invested. If my only contribution was the walk to a nice seat in front of my television, I don't think I would care as much.
theozone.net
They were both off that week, IIRC and had played each other much earlier in the year. It was a perfect storm of them
[In reply to "We were #5, they were 4 & 6 and played each other - debate whether 4/6 winner should pass us *" by Buck-o-matic, posted at 12:01:09 09/22/22]. cancelling each other out. I think TCO had the better resume but had lost to Baylor. Baylor had no business really being in the discussion except for their lone good win that year.
theozone.net
I get the recruiting angle on night games I maintain that OSU historically draws people from 1.5 - 3 hrs(m)
[In reply to "so does Maumee *" by Buxdad, posted at 15:14:55 09/22/22]. Away very often and driving that distance is a) difficult to do for a night game if you want to go home from the game and b) expensive if you don’t want a super late night. I love the night atmosphere but too many of them results in some negative unintended side effects related to filling the stadium.
theozone.net
Not my favorite, but one of the weirdest stat sheets you'll find is OSU over Wisconsin 2009 (m)
[In reply to "What's your favorite win over Wisconsin? The 2014 B1GCG has to be at the top for me given the " by Buck the Trend, posted at 09:06:29 09/22/22]. Let me set this up a little.. Total Yards: 368 Wisconsin, 184 Ohio State. 1st Downs: 22 Wisconsin, 8...
