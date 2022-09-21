Raiders get past ’Streaks in 5

CHISHOLM — If Pam Pioske had any doubts about the ability of her team, those questions were answered against Greenway.

The Bluestreaks took set one, fell in both the second and third sets, then came back from a six-point deficit to tie the match in set four, but the Raiders used a strong fifth set en route to a 3-2, 20-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-22, 15-7 win Monday on Bob McDonald Court.

Chisholm went toe-to-toe with the Raiders and never backed down.

“We have never gone five games with them,” Pioske said. “It feels good. I know I have a good team this year, a good group of athletes. Overall, they’re going to do a good job.”

The Bluestreaks won a nip-and-tuck first set, then Greenway came back to take set two.

The third set was just as tight as the first two with eight ties, but the Raiders went on a 6-0 run with the score tied 13-13 to take a 19-13 lead.

Chisholm got the deficit to four, but Greenway closed it out to win by seven.

In set four, the Raiders looked like they were going to sew up the match, leading 17-11, but the Bluestreaks had another idea.

Chisholm slowly climbed back into the game, tying it 18-18.

At 21-21, the Bluestreaks went on a 3-0 run to make it 24-21, then they closed it out to send the match into a fifth and deciding match.

Pioske never thought her team was out of it.

“With volleyball, it’s much different than basketball,” Pioske said. “Anything can happen in volleyball. You can be down and come back and win. It’s a game of momentum, and who has the energy.

“A few unforced errors can break a team, or make it for the other team. They made a few more errors. We were getting more consistent in game four. My team was a little more excited about the comeback, and that helped us out in winning that game.”

Set five was tied at 6-6, and that’s when Greenway took control, taking advantage of some Chisholm unforced errors to take a 12-7 lead.

That’s as close as the Bluestreaks would get as the Raiders closed out the set and match.

“It was tough,” Pioske said. “The six on the floor at the time all have to be a part of the

team. They have to play together as a unit. If they don’t do that, that plays into a loss. That’s what happened to us in game five.”

Even so, Pioske said it was one heck of a match.

“I thought both teams played well,” Pioske said. “Every game was back and forth, and neither team could gain the momentum. Overall, we had a little more of a height advantage, so we got a few more blocks than they did.

“Defensively, they hustled, worked the floor well. They got a lot of digs that we thought we could score off of. They were right there.”

Greenway was led by Lexi Hammer with 36 assists and four kills; Kyra Williams had 22 kills and 36 digs; Miranda Gernander four kills and 18 digs; Ava Johnson 14 kills and 18 digs; and Joceyln Mikolich 15 digs.

Chisholm was led by Lola Huhta with 19 kills, one block, 21 digs and two aces; Olivia Hutchings 13 kills, one block and two aces; Hannah Kne with five aces and 35 assists; Jaicee Koehler three kills and three blocks; and Gabby Walter 15 digs.

South Ridge 3

Cherry 0

CHERRY — The Panthers got 10 kills from Lauren Olson en route the 3-0, 26-24, 25-12, 25-17 win over the Tigers on the road Monday.

Svea Snickers had seven kills for South Ridge; Adella Olesiak 15 digs; and Rylee Young 23 assists.

Cherry was led by Faith Zganjar with six kills; Claire Cushman 22 digs; and Hailey Greenly 17 assists.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Rock Ridge 7,

Duluth Denfeld 0

At Duluth, the Rock Ridge girls’ tennis team came away with another sweep on Monday, felling the Duluth Denfeld Hunters 7-0.

In singles, the Wolverines dropped just one game across all four matches with Lydia Delich, Julia Lindseth, Alli Fink and Theresa Anderson all picking up wins.

In doubles, it was another clean sweep of all three matches for Rock Ridge with the duos of Anna Beaudette and Katelyn Torrel, Mylee Young and Paige Maki, and Ayla Troutwine and Sydney Spelts all earning wins as well.

Rock Ridge will return to action today when they host Hibbing.

Rock Ridge 7, Duluth Denfeld 0

Singles: No. 1 Lydia Delich, RR, def. Zaidea Kinziger, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 Julia Lindseth, RR, def. Maria Oppelt, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 Alli Fink, RR, def. Olivia Maki, 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 Theresa Anderson, RR, def. Elizabeth McGovern, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: No. 1 Anna Beaudette/Katelyn Torrel, RR, def. Madi Watts/Ava Borham, 6-2, 6-4; No. 2 Mylee Young/Paige Maki, RR, def. Grace Schultz/Lydia Saxin, 6-2, 6-2; No. 3 Ayla Troutwine/Sydney Spelts, RR, def. Riley Anderson/Libby Elliott, 6-0, 6-2.