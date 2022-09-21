Read full article on original website
Elite Daily
Michelle Walked Offstage After The Bachelorette Ignored Erich's Blackface Pic
The finale for Season 16 of The Bachelorette was over three hours long, but still, the show managed to leave out some very important conversations. Leading up to finale night, several Bachelorette-related controversies made the rounds online, including photos of Bachelorette Gabby Windey’s now-fiancé Erich Schwer in Blackface. Those photos were never addressed during the finale, though, and now, Michelle Young is speaking out about the problematic message the Bachelor franchise sent by ignoring the controversy.
Elite Daily
The Beyhive Is Hysterical Over Those Renaissance Tour Rumors
Beyoncé’s Renaissance era is far from over. The pop star released her latest album in July, and it’s taken on a life of its own. In fact, her warning, “Please do not be alarmed, remain calm,” in the song “Alien Superstar” is immediately what came to mind when I heard about the possibility of a Renaissance tour. On Sept. 22, Page Six reported the superstar is planning to take the disco-fueled record on tour for the summer of 2023. Well, sounds like I might need to apologize to my wallet in advance because there’s no way I’m not buying tickets if this report turns out to be true.
Elite Daily
Clayton And Susie Have Broken Up Just 6 Month After Their Bachelor Finale
Claysie is over as quickly as it began. The Bachelor couple has had a rollercoaster of a relationship that was anything but ordinary, as expected from a complex Leo and Taurus connection. The stars might not have been aligned for Clayton Echard and Susie Evans, but they emphasized that they remain supportive of each other in their split announcement. They shared a joint Instagram breakup statement on Sept. 23, diving into the reasons for calling off their relationship. Here’s what they had to say about the end of an era.
Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin
Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. The It's Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena. The Living Clearly Method author, 38, confirmed their daughter's arrival on Set. 24, sharing an Instagram video which included the...
'Diary Of A Wimpy Kid' Actor Ryan Grantham Sentenced To Life For Mother's Murder
Grantham pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his mother Barbara Waite in their British Columbia home.
Jeopardy! fans express outrage over legacy player losing game for ‘one big reason’ after she astounds host Ken Jennings
JEOPARDY! fans were outraged that Martha Bath, a 1-day champ with an amazing secret backstory, lost for what many said was an unfair reason. Before the shock loss, she astounded host Ken Jennings with a story about the game show. Jeopardy!'s shiny new season premiered on September 12th and alum...
Elite Daily
Kim And Kylie Battled For The Iron Throne In This HOTD Spoof
HBO’s new Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon, has drawn in millions of viewers each week since its Aug. 21 premiere. Although it’s only been a month since the show has been out, James Corden jokingly announced on the latest episode of The Late Late Show that House of the Dragon has already gotten a spinoff of its own called The Targashians. Now, why does that name song familiar?
Elite Daily
Joe Jonas Just Confirmed A New JoBros Album Is Already Done And Coming V Soon
Calling all JoBro fans, this is an SOS! Three years after their 2019 comeback, the Jonas Brothers have confirmed that new music is on the way. Happiness Begins marked a new era of the Jonas Brothers following their six year hiatus, a long-awaited reunion after the three brothers focused on solo careers and side projects for most of the 2010s. Obviously, the band didn’t really break up because they are brothers IRL, but they took their hiatus years to find their own individual sounds and pursue passion projects; Nick went solo, Joe formed a band, and Kevin had a reality show (we don’t need to talk about the reality show). Each creative endeavor the boys pursued solo eventually lead them back to one another with their 2019 reunion release, and now the Jonas Brothers are ready to do it again. A cheeky Instagram announcement on Sept. 22 gave fans a promise that a new Jonas Brothers album isn’t only in the works — it’s already done.
Elite Daily
Princess Diana’s Fashion After Separating From Charles Was Daring AF
Revenge is best served cold, but Di made it hot. All the recent talk of royal fashion serves as a reminder that the royal family’s biggest fashion It Girl will always be the late Princess Diana. Her looks were legendary, especially after separating from now-King Charles III, and her ‘fits are still referenced by royalty and A-listers alike.
Elite Daily
I Love My Boyfriend, But Is It Time To Break Up?
Dating, Decoded is a bimonthly advice column about single life, dating, and relationships, written by Hannah Orenstein, a romance novelist, former matchmaker, and Elite Daily’s former Deputy Editor of Dating. Here, Hannah gives her advice on the best time to break up with someone you love, but ultimately can’t picture yourself with forever.
Netflix has dropped its lawsuit against the creators of the unofficial 'Bridgerton' musical, reports say
The streaming giant did not say why it had ended legal action against Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear after suing them in July, Deadline reported.
Elite Daily
Elite Daily Newsletter: September 23, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on September 23, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. “I Love My Boyfriend, But Is It Time To Break Up?”. You could read the latest installment...
Elite Daily
Search For Alice And Jack To Find Harry And Florence's Don't Worry Darling Song
In celebration of Don’t Worry Darling premiering in theaters on Sept. 23, co-stars Harry Styles and Florence Pugh dropped a song together called “With You All The Time.” If you’re having trouble finding the track on streaming services, that’s because it’s under the name of the stars’ characters in the film, Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles).
Elite Daily
Kanye Apologized To Kim For “Any Stress” He's Caused Amid Their Divorce
Another day, another development in the Kimye world. Even though Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West back in February 2021, that hasn’t put an end to their back-and-forth drama. For months after their split, West aggressively attempted to win Kardashian back — and he wasn’t quiet about it. Taking to Instagram, the rapper frequently criticized Kardashian, their custody arrangement, and her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson. It was... rough. However, it seems like West is trying to leave that drama in the past. In a Sept. 21 promo clip for a new Good Morning America interview, West apologized to Kardashian for “any stress” he’s caused her amid their divorce. Well, at least it’s a start.
‘Queuegate’: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield’s names were ‘not on the media list’, source claims
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield’s names weren’t on the media list to see the Queen lying-in-state, a new report has claimed.The This Morning presenters have found themselves at the middle of a scandal – dubbed “queuegate” – after they were accused of “jumping the queue” to see the Queen’s coffin lying-in-state before her funeral.Willoughby and Schofield denied the accusations, saying that they would “never jump a queue”. Despite this, more than 71,000 people have signed a petition calling on ITV to “axe” the presenters over the alleged queue-jumping.However, according to new reports, Willoughby and Schofield’s names were not on...
Elite Daily
Is Taylor Headlining The Super Bowl? Here’s The Latest
Considering how much of a global icon Taylor Swift is, it’s hard to believe she’s never headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show. This is especially surprising given her extensive discography that spans nearly two decades. However, fans recently became convinced that her time to take over NFL’s biggest night was coming soon after the football league made a recent, cryptic announcement. After all, if there is one thing Swift is known for (and there are many things), it’s her secret messages and easter eggs.
Elite Daily
Travis Barker's New Skin Care Line Is Inspired By Kourtney Kardashian
Launching your own brand is a right of passage for the Kardashian-Jenners. Kylie has Kylie Cosmetics, Kourtney has Poosh, Khloe has Good American, and who could forget Kim’s SKIMS? Now, Travis Barker is the latest member of the extended Kar-Jenner universe to join the mogul club. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Barker announced the launch of five new skin care products under his Barker Wellness Co. brand. SKKN by Kim, this is not. The new line, inspired by none other than Kourtney Kardashian, is all about nurturing your skin with just five products.
Elite Daily
Lil Nas X’s League Of Legends Anthem “Star Walkin’” Is Quite The Flex
Lil Nas X just added another melodic banger to his music roster. At this point, he can’t keep getting away with releasing infectious, back-to-back hits, especially since I’m still reeling over his Montero record. On Sept. 22, the rapper dropped his new single, “Star Walkin’,” which is the theme song for the upcoming League of Legends tournament. IYDK, the franchise recently crowned him as the video game’s new president. Or, as the rapper dubbed his position, Lil Nas Xecutive.
Elite Daily
Khloé Didn’t Hold Back About Tristan’s Paternity Scandal On The Kardashians
Khloé Kardashian finally opened up about her side of the story. During The Kardashians Season 2 premiere, she gave plenty of insight into Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal — and what she said was pretty heartbreaking. ICYMI, in December 2021, reports about Thompson fathering a child with his trainer, Maralee Nichols, surfaced. A month earlier Kardashian and Thompson had conceived a child via surrogate. (And no, Kardashian did not know about Thompson’s other baby ahead of time.) During the Sept. 22 Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, she opened up about the challenging situation, and Kardashian’s quotes about Thompson’s paternity scandal are tough to see.
