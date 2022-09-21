ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

New Texas Motor Speedway GM has had a busy month

By CBS DFW Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3okVP6_0i3byDyr00

New Texas Motor Speedway GM has had a busy month 00:42

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - It's been a busy first month of work for new Texas Motor Speedway General Manager Mark Faber.

Faber will oversee his first major event when TMS hosts a NASCAR playoffs race on Sunday.

Faber's top priority is to get the NASCAR All-Star race back to TMS in 2024.

NASCAR moved the All-Star race to North Carolina next year as part of its 75th anniversary season.

Comments / 0

Related
KDAF

3 North Texas bakeries among best in Texas: Report says

North Texas is home to many of the best things in Texas, the Dallas Mavericks, Cowboys, Stars, Wings, FC Dallas, and that's just the sports teams. Food is one of the categories North Texas takes deep pride in and there's no shortage of great bakeries in the region.
TEXAS STATE
footballscoop.com

The biggest game on the college football schedule: On the Line

I'm not saying it's never happened before, but I can't think of a dynamic quite like the one we'll see on Saturday when Sonny Dykes returns to SMU. Steve Spurrier won a Heisman and a national title at Florida, then coached against the Gators 10 times. Nick Saban won a title at LSU and now faces the Tigers each November. But both Florida-South Carolina and LSU-Alabama are not traditional rivals, and both of those men had NFL stops in between.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
247Sports

Final: TCU 42 SMU 34

TCU looks to improve to 3-0 on the season as they travel to Dallas to face rival SMU (2-1) in the Battle for the Iron Skillet at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. It will be the 101st meeting between the two teams. TCU has won the previous six meetings in Dallas, however, SMU has won the past two games including a 42-34 win last year in Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. GONG, XUN; MALE; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 40; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TX; ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD;...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Motor Speedway#Gm#Nascar Playoffs#Nascar All Star Race#Tms
CBS DFW

When will the 4 other North Texas H-E-B locations open?

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - While H-E-B just opened its doors in Frisco, there are four other locations in the works for North Texas. The grocer will be opening its Plano location later this fall. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier this year, will open in late 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023. Mansfield, the most recently announced location, will break ground early in 2023. H-E-B owns several properties across the Metroplex and North Texas, but said there is no timeline or current plans for other stores aside from the locations already announced. "The DFW Metroplex is one of the most competitive markets in the nation and we must be extremely methodical in our approach and planning for new locations," the company said. "We continue to study the market to better understand how to utilize the properties we own throughout the region. This allows us to tailor our stores to best serve the needs of the community. Many sites we've identified will take years to develop, and in some cases, we may decide not to build and end up selling sites."
FRISCO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Local Profile

Texans Love H-E-B For These 4 Good Reasons

One of the great obsessions that Texans hold dear is a grocery store called HEB. The San-Antonio-based supermarket chain encompasses over 340 locations across the state of Texas and brings in droves of loyal customers. The company consistently lives up to its motto: “Here Everything’s Better.”. But not...
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

DFW Housing Market Potentially Facing Price Correction

North Texas homes could be at risk of a price correction if the economy has a downturn, according to a recent national study. When measuring the relative cost of owning a home versus renting, Dallas-Fort Worth ranked No.7 out of 100 with a 23.3% price-to-rent ratio, according to the BH&J National Price-to-Rent Ratios Monthly Report.
DALLAS, TX
B93

Shocking Video Of 18 Wheeler That Flew Off An Overpass In Dallas And Burst Into Flames

Imagine sitting at a red light near an overpass waiting patiently for it to turn green to proceed through the intersection and go on about your day. This was the case for some innocent bystanders in their vehicles waiting for their light to turn green at an intersection in Allen, TX on Tuesday. Then the unthinkable happens, something that looked like it was out of a movie rather than real life happening right before your very eyes.
ALLEN, TX
92.9 NIN

Video Shows the Moment a Car Rear-Ends a Truck on Dallas North Tollway

If driving in Dallas-Fort Worth makes you a nervous wreck, you probably don’t want to watch this. Or maybe you do, if for nothing more than to justify your anxiety. A first-person video shared on Twitter shows a car speeding down The Dallas North Tollway, flying past cars along the way while the driver and passenger jam out to some tunes. The incredibly distracted (and most likely intoxicated driver) eventually rear-ends a pickup truck.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Erick Garcia indicted for murder of former OU football player

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One of the two men accused of murdering a former University of Oklahoma football player was indicted by a grand jury earlier this month, records revealed.Erick Garcia, 24, was indicted for capital murder on Sept. 8 after he and Antwan Franklin, 22, were arrested in July. The two men are suspects in the murder of former OU football player Du'Vonta Lampkin, 25, who was found dead from a gunshot wound on May 5, 2022 in Dallas. According to the indictment, Garcia and Franklin are accused of shooting and killing Lampkin in an attempted robbery. Police noted at the time that Lampkin's black and white designer backpack, cell phone, and wallet were all missing when his body was found by officers in a Dallas apartment.According to the arrest warrant, a detective obtained Instagram records for Franklin and found he had suggested robbing Lampkin to Garcia because "he has a lot of money on him" and is "friendly" and has "no gun."
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
153K+
Followers
23K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy