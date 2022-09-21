Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Fairy Tale Preserve in Pennsylvania is like Something from a DreamTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Free Job Skills Training Program for Women Starts in OctoberProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
These are the worst cities in America to live in for allergy sufferersInna DinkinsScranton, PA
Visit The Only Haunted Drive-In Theater in the Country Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenScranton, PA
Pennsylvania is Home to the Country's Largest PotholeTravel MavenArchbald, PA
Related
Mazezilla hosting Olsen Christmas Wish Night
SAYLORSBURG, Pa. — While it may be a quiet rainy day at Mazezilla at Klingel's Farm and Produce Stand, employees are hopeful for a busy season. The farm in Ross Township just opened last weekend. "Saturday was a really good day. Sunday was still a little too hot, so...
sauconsource.com
Explore a Corn Maze, Go On a Hayride & More at ‘Harvest Days’
If you enjoy spending time outdoors amid golden cornstalks, hay bales and pumpkins, you don’t want to miss all of the fun at Olde Stone Farm in Williams Township this fall. The family-owned farm is again hosting its Harvest Days event featuring a corn maze, hayrides, carriage rides, farm animals, games, pumpkins for sale (with little red wagons in which to transport them), a local honey stand and much more.
Multi-colored fence at center of neighborhood dispute
CONYNGHAM BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fence painted in the colors of the rainbow has led to controversy in a Luzerne County community. That controversy is unfolding in Conyngham. What started as a neighborhood dispute is now ramping up. The fence was put up to try to head off future problems between two neighbors. […]
macaronikid.com
2022 Fall Festival Guide
It's fall! The time of the year when the weather starts to turn, and you can enjoy fun fall outings with the whole family. The Lehigh Valley has so many great farms, festivals, and events. You can enjoy a different one every weekend!. Hausman's Fruit Farm Fall Farm Festival, Coopersburg.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thevalleyledger.com
ARTSQUEST HOSTS SHOWS FULL OF LAUGHS
BETHLEHEM, Pa.— Looking for fresh ideas for a night on the town? Join us as ArtsQuest presents a variety of side-splitting comedy shows. Dehydrated Meatballs & Greg will perform during a run of shows starting Sept. 22. On Oct. 21 We’re Good, You’re Great will perform followed by Synced Up on Oct. 22. On Nov. 4 Pigeon City will fly in to entertain crowds and on Jan. 21 Damon Sumner will take the stage for his stand-up show. Tickets to these shows are now on sale at steelstacks.org.
thevalleyledger.com
Garlic Lovers Return to Centre Square in Downtown Easton to Eat, Drink, & Stink at Easton Garlic Fest
EASTON, PA – September 22, 2022 – Road construction in Easton’s Centre Square won’t stop Easton Garlic Fest from bringing the stink for its nineteenth year on Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2. A family-friendly event, it is free to attend from 10 am – 6 pm both days, rain or shine. This year’s Headline Chef is Karnail Singh of Tandoor Grill in downtown Easton. Highlights include:
thevalleyledger.com
Rebecca Francis Team Announced Relocation to New Office Space
The Rebecca Francis Team moved from their office in Coopersburg to Center Valley. Center Valley, PA (September 22, 2022) — The Rebecca Francis Team, which is ranked in the top half of 1% of all Berkshire Hathaway agents nationwide, has announced its new office location in Center Valley, at 3477 Corporate Parkway, Suite 150. The team — which specializes in the Lehigh Valley and Bucks County luxury home market — was originally located on 2 N Main St. in Coopersburg, PA.
Residents filling up tanks anticipating high home heating costs
TAMAQUA, Pa. — The leaves in Tamaqua may not be a good indicator, but the fall months have arrived. Some residents are already feeling the chill and wondering how much they'll have to pay to heat their homes this year. It's a question Fegley Oil Company President Donald Fegley...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thevalleyledger.com
Frailey Insurance Team Expands
September 2022 – Felicia M. Gwinn is the newest member of the Frailey Insurance Stroudsburg team. As a mother of two young girls, she understands how important multi-tasking and organization are when it comes to getting the job done. Residing in Pocono Township, she enjoys reading and writing poetry in her spare time. Helping people is one of her passions so the insurance industry is a perfect fit. Previous experience in retail management (customer service driven business) helps her in achieving the agency’s mission of protecting what matters most! She strives to not only make a difference but more importantly, educate her clients on all their insurance needs. Presently she is taking real estate classes to fulfill her dream “to sell real estate on the side and build long lasting trusting relationships with my clients to where they trust me to serve their insurance needs.” Stop in to say hello or for more information, visit: FRMinsurancegroup.com or call 570-421-7447.
lehighvalleystyle.com
Inside the DiCarlos' PA House in Hellertown
It’s the old restaurant cliché: a family opens a restaurant because they want to extend the utmost in excellent food and warm hospitality. But that’s only the beginning of these kinds of restaurant genesis stories. From there, things get interesting. PA House, which opened in April, is...
Initial 102K-square-foot redevelopment of Martin Tower as Tower Place gets public review
The first phase of Martin Tower’s redevelopment into what’s being called Tower Place were reviewed Thursday night by the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. Martin Tower at 1170 Eighth Ave. in Bethlehem was the headquarters of the former Bethlehem Steel Corp., built in 1972 and imploded in 2019 after having sat vacant since 2007 following the bankruptcy and closure of its parent company.
WATCH: Family of bears break into home for a quick snack
POCONO LAKE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A homeowner in Monroe County received an unusual alert on his Ring doorbell earlier this month, a mother bear and her cubs impatiently waiting for him to open the door. By the time anyone was able to make it back to the house, it seems the family of bears couldn’t […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thevalleyledger.com
Charitable Gift Provides Needed Medical Assistance for the Less Fortunate
(ALLENTOWN, PA) – The Allentown Rescue Mission has seen first-hand the negative effects that limited access to medical care has on the homeless population. To help its clients, the Mission not only operates the on-site DeSales Free Medical Clinic, but also offers monetary assistance for critical, or emergency medical needs not covered by insurance through a bequest donated to the Mission by Dr. Edward Gianforte.
Austin-Healey 70th-anniversary vintage car show
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Car enthusiasts are making a pit stop in the Poconos for a huge car show taking place in downtown Stroudsburg, Wednesday. More than 250 classic Austin-Healey cars are parked throughout downtown Stroudsburg bringing hundreds of people to the area. Eyewitness News spoke to the Visitors’ Bureau and a local shop […]
thevalleyledger.com
Communities In Schools of Eastern Pennsylvania Receives Grant From PPL Foundation
Pictured (L to R): Mike Raymond, Maria Esposito, Tim Mulligan of CISEasternPA, and Jane George of PPL. Photo Credit: CIS Eastern PA. Allentown, PA (September 21, 2022) — Communities In Schools of Eastern Pennsylvania (CISEasternPA) is pleased to announce the procurement of a $5,000 grant from The PPL Foundation, which annually awards grants through a competitive application and review process. These funds will support integrated student supports in the schools CISEasternPA serves.
Tensions flare as community opposes warehouse plans
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tensions were high at a school board meeting in the Poconos, as the topic of selling a property to a construction company was up for discussion. The Pocono Mountain School District received an offer of more than $8MIL from Core5 LLC to purchase the former Pocono Elementary School in […]
This Bethlehem liquor store is closed for renovations. Here’s its temporary location.
If you usually get your liquor from Fine Wine & Good Spirits at the Westgate Mall in Bethlehem, this article’s for you. The liquor store at the Westgate Mall, 2289 Schoenersville Road, is temporarily operating from a new address also within the mall, at 2359 Schoenersville Road, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board stated in a news release this week.
lvpnews.com
Miss Lehigh Valley finds fulfillment as St. Luke’s physician assistant
Miss Lehigh Valley, a physician assistant at St. Luke’s University Health Network, has found meaning and reward in both arenas. The glamour of competing in beauty pageants might not seem compatible with the reality of working with under-served populations in one of the most economically-challenging areas in the region, but for Physician Assistant Riley Slate, it’s a perfect fit.
thevalleyledger.com
Communities In Schools of Eastern Pennsylvania Announces New Board of Directors
Allentown, PA (September 21, 2022) — Communities In Schools of Eastern Pennsylvania (CISEasternPA) is pleased to announce the addition of three new members to its board of directors, with the appointment of Sandra K. Green, Hope Johnson, and Adrian Marsh. Sandra K. Green has a strong presence in the...
Veteran real estate tax exemptions approved
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County Commissioners have approved two county real estate tax exemptions for disabled, non-wartime, veterans. Previously only fully-disabled wartime veterans were eligible for these exemptions because of the verbiage in Title 51 of Pennsylvania’s Military Affairs. This resulted in a lot of non-wartime veterans or their spouses having their properties […]
Comments / 0