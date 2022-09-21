Read full article on original website
Stateline’s Best Chicken Wings: Rascal’s Bar and Grill
Our next stop on our journey to find the Stateline’s Best Chicken Wings is Rascal’s Bar and Grill. We spoke with Dakota Kamminga, a bartender at Rascal’s all about the wings they offer. We tried out the sweet chili and mild wings. Dakota let us know that there are many more flavors to be enjoyed at Rascal’s and gave a shout out to the atomic wings for all the spicy fans out there. You can stop in for some delicious wings from Rascal’s over at 5223 Torque Rd in Loves Park. If you think Rascal’s deserves the title of Stateline’s Best Chicken Wings then you can vote once an hour every hour until noon on September 27th at GoodDayStateline.com.
WIFR
Cajun restaurant in Rockford closing its doors
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After nearly four years, a Rockford restaurant known for its Cajun and creole menu is closing its doors. 815 Cajun on North Perryville Road will close at the end of the month. The restaurant opened on January 9, 2018. “Unfortunately, our last day open with be...
WIFR
Responsible drinking of high importance at Pretzel City Brewfest
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly 600 people 21 and older flood the Freeport Arts Plaza to sample beers from more than 150 local and national breweries at Pretzel City Brewfest. Freeport Police Chief Matthew Summers says event organizers ensure each guest has fun without getting into any drinking problems. “We’ve...
WIFR
Tour De North End celebrates its 11th year
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Tour De North End, Rockford’s original bike festival, returns to the Forest City Saturday for its 11th year to inform the public on bike safety. People who registered for the event biked around more than a dozen different stops around Rockford’s North End to see the bike friendly neighborhood and a diverse group of businesses. Bikers collected stamps at each of the locations for a chance to win prizes. A free block party followed the event for the community to enjoy music and food.
Fall Festivals to Visit Around Chicago: Huntley Fall Fest, Long Grove Apple Fest and More
Looking for ways to ring in the new season? Well, the Chicago area has plenty of fall festivals hitting the streets. From music festivals to Halloween events, local businesses have set the stage for seasonal festivities to commence in the area. Here are some ways to enjoy autumn around the...
Did you know there’s a pumpkin patch on Route 2?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The proprietor of Thyme and Again Farm, 11515 IL Rt. 2, says inflation has made the last couple of years tough, but prides herself on keeping prices low. Thyme and Again Farm holds 12 acres of pumpkins, squash, gourds, and apples. On Friday, David Kopp and his wife drove in from […]
Chevy Chase bringing ‘Christmas Vacation’ to Rockford’s Coronado theater
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Comedian Chevy Chase will be coming to Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center in November to host a live Q&A following a screening of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Chase and his wife, Jayni, will have a live discussion with the audience following the film on Sunday, November 27th at 5 p.m., and […]
Community Lines Up for 12 Hours to Support Vandalized IL Bakery
Yes, everyone has the right to protest in this country. But, vandalizing a small business is taking it too far. Uprising Bakery, in Lake in the Hills, IL, recently faced backlash from certain members of their community after they held a Drag Brunch in their dining room. The situation was explained in a Tiktok from the bakery owner's mother:
idesignarch.com
Timeless Lakefront Mansion on Geneva Lake with Private Dock
This stunning lakeside shingle style home in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is a nautical themed mansion with with elegant coastal architecture. The property enjoys 1.83 acres of meticulously-landscaped grounds and its own boat dock. The estate offers 9,000 sq. ft. of timeless interior design by Ginny Blasco Design Studio. The open...
Is Johnnie's Beef in Arlington Heights as Good as The Original Location in Elmwood Park?
One of my favorite Italian beef’s in all of the Chicagoland area is hands-down Johnnies beef in Elmwood Park. I always drove by johnny’s second location in Arlington Heights. I always wondered if the taste was the same. I always noticed that it wasn’t as busy as the Elmwood Park location. This automatically made me think it was not as good as the original and Elmwood Park.
WIFR
Successful birthday party idea turns into community event in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - What started as one woman’s birthday party for her son, turns into an event designed to bring a community together. Porsche Goiston’s movie night birthday party for her son turned out to be a major success, but she wondered “Why should she limit the guest list and why only hold it once a year?”
This Is Wisconsin's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
Popular Illinois Farm is Hosting 4 Weekends of Fall Fun This October
One of Northern Illinois' most popular farms, Lockwood Park in Rockford, is ready to celebrate "Fall On the Farm" with your family this October!. I am of the opinion that everyone gets a little bit "country" each year when Fall rolls around. We all rush to pumpkin patches and apple orchards to scoop up all kinds of fresh-off-the-farm goodies, and we love running around cornfields and hanging out with cute barnyard animals. If you're looking for another great place in the Rockford area to get a taste of farm fun, look no further than Lockwood Park on Safford Road in Rockford!
Deep Dish Pizza You have to try in South Barrington.
I was looking for somewhere new to eat. I have tried most of the restaurants in the South Barrington area already and this was the last one on my list. Deep dish pizzaPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.
3 Great Seafood Places in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois or you travel there often to see your family and you love to go out with your loved ones, here's a list of three amazing restaurants that you should definitely visit if you love good food. All of them are well-known for only using high-quality ingredients to prepare their food, so definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area. You'll definitely want to go back for more, once you taste their food.
Only One Restaurant in Illinois Serves a Burger You ‘Need to Try Before You Die’
Truthfully, I thought every restaurant serves burgers you need to try before you die but apparently this is the only one. Here's the thing, it's not the diner making that claim, it's Mashed. Mashed, is a website specializing in all things food and just recently published an article called, The...
Popular Rockford Sports Park Planning Major Turf and Track Expansion
Significant changes are in the works for my new favorite sports park in Rockford, and that's exciting news for thousands of families who enjoy this facility. The amount of kids signing up for Rockford area sorts programs is growing at an extremely rapid rate and the concern is that the district is running out of space to provide these rewarding experiences. Coming up with the necessary funds to create more space has been difficult challenge. Today, I learned that the district has gotten the greenlight to apply for a grant that will provide a much-needed expansion to my new favorite weekly hangout with my family.
WIFR
Pooch a Palooza helps dozens of animals find a home
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two local animal shelters partner with Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall to help pets find a home with the first ever Pooch a Palooza. The local auto mall has been involved with animals in the past and wanted to do more to help out the local shelters.
WIFR
Rockford testing lab catches fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Fire Department officials estimate half a million dollars in damage was done Thursday night in a commercial fire. A lab test chamber at NTS, which tests electromagnetics and other electric equipment, caught fire at just after 7 p.m. The lab is located at 3761 S. Central Avenue.
100fmrockford.com
New name, expanded menu as Fuego Nuevo Grill prepares to move into its new Rockford home
ROCKFORD — Fuego Nuevo Grill is preparing to change locations and names as the restaurant works toward opening its new location in November. Owner Jose Chavez plans to focus on the authenticity of the cuisine and expanding its menu as he ventures to the new spot, which will be called Chavez Mexican Restaurante.
