Belvidere, IL

MyStateline.com

Stateline’s Best Chicken Wings: Rascal’s Bar and Grill

Our next stop on our journey to find the Stateline’s Best Chicken Wings is Rascal’s Bar and Grill. We spoke with Dakota Kamminga, a bartender at Rascal’s all about the wings they offer. We tried out the sweet chili and mild wings. Dakota let us know that there are many more flavors to be enjoyed at Rascal’s and gave a shout out to the atomic wings for all the spicy fans out there. You can stop in for some delicious wings from Rascal’s over at 5223 Torque Rd in Loves Park. If you think Rascal’s deserves the title of Stateline’s Best Chicken Wings then you can vote once an hour every hour until noon on September 27th at GoodDayStateline.com.
LOVES PARK, IL
WIFR

Cajun restaurant in Rockford closing its doors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After nearly four years, a Rockford restaurant known for its Cajun and creole menu is closing its doors. 815 Cajun on North Perryville Road will close at the end of the month. The restaurant opened on January 9, 2018. “Unfortunately, our last day open with be...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Responsible drinking of high importance at Pretzel City Brewfest

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly 600 people 21 and older flood the Freeport Arts Plaza to sample beers from more than 150 local and national breweries at Pretzel City Brewfest. Freeport Police Chief Matthew Summers says event organizers ensure each guest has fun without getting into any drinking problems. “We’ve...
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

Tour De North End celebrates its 11th year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Tour De North End, Rockford’s original bike festival, returns to the Forest City Saturday for its 11th year to inform the public on bike safety. People who registered for the event biked around more than a dozen different stops around Rockford’s North End to see the bike friendly neighborhood and a diverse group of businesses. Bikers collected stamps at each of the locations for a chance to win prizes. A free block party followed the event for the community to enjoy music and food.
ROCKFORD, IL
Belvidere, IL
idesignarch.com

Timeless Lakefront Mansion on Geneva Lake with Private Dock

This stunning lakeside shingle style home in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is a nautical themed mansion with with elegant coastal architecture. The property enjoys 1.83 acres of meticulously-landscaped grounds and its own boat dock. The estate offers 9,000 sq. ft. of timeless interior design by Ginny Blasco Design Studio. The open...
LAKE GENEVA, WI
Chicago Food King

Is Johnnie's Beef in Arlington Heights as Good as The Original Location in Elmwood Park?

One of my favorite Italian beef’s in all of the Chicagoland area is hands-down Johnnies beef in Elmwood Park. I always drove by johnny’s second location in Arlington Heights. I always wondered if the taste was the same. I always noticed that it wasn’t as busy as the Elmwood Park location. This automatically made me think it was not as good as the original and Elmwood Park.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
WIFR

Successful birthday party idea turns into community event in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - What started as one woman’s birthday party for her son, turns into an event designed to bring a community together. Porsche Goiston’s movie night birthday party for her son turned out to be a major success, but she wondered “Why should she limit the guest list and why only hold it once a year?”
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Popular Illinois Farm is Hosting 4 Weekends of Fall Fun This October

One of Northern Illinois' most popular farms, Lockwood Park in Rockford, is ready to celebrate "Fall On the Farm" with your family this October!. I am of the opinion that everyone gets a little bit "country" each year when Fall rolls around. We all rush to pumpkin patches and apple orchards to scoop up all kinds of fresh-off-the-farm goodies, and we love running around cornfields and hanging out with cute barnyard animals. If you're looking for another great place in the Rockford area to get a taste of farm fun, look no further than Lockwood Park on Safford Road in Rockford!
ROCKFORD, IL
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Illinois

If you happen to live in Illinois or you travel there often to see your family and you love to go out with your loved ones, here's a list of three amazing restaurants that you should definitely visit if you love good food. All of them are well-known for only using high-quality ingredients to prepare their food, so definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area. You'll definitely want to go back for more, once you taste their food.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Popular Rockford Sports Park Planning Major Turf and Track Expansion

Significant changes are in the works for my new favorite sports park in Rockford, and that's exciting news for thousands of families who enjoy this facility. The amount of kids signing up for Rockford area sorts programs is growing at an extremely rapid rate and the concern is that the district is running out of space to provide these rewarding experiences. Coming up with the necessary funds to create more space has been difficult challenge. Today, I learned that the district has gotten the greenlight to apply for a grant that will provide a much-needed expansion to my new favorite weekly hangout with my family.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Pooch a Palooza helps dozens of animals find a home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two local animal shelters partner with Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall to help pets find a home with the first ever Pooch a Palooza. The local auto mall has been involved with animals in the past and wanted to do more to help out the local shelters.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford testing lab catches fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Fire Department officials estimate half a million dollars in damage was done Thursday night in a commercial fire. A lab test chamber at NTS, which tests electromagnetics and other electric equipment, caught fire at just after 7 p.m. The lab is located at 3761 S. Central Avenue.
ROCKFORD, IL

