Some call it a sport. Some call it a hobby. Some call it a passion.

Sometimes I just call it stupid.

As Forrest Gump famously said: "Stupid is as stupid does."

This past Sunday was like a special holiday for our group of Cleveland Browns fans who made its way to FirstEnergy Stadium in downtown Cleveland.

Jody asked me what time they were picking me up. "7:45," I responded.

"The game start at 1 o'clock. Why are you leaving so early?"

If you have to ask that question, you really don't understand what it means to go to a Browns game.

It's more than the three-plus hours watching these great athletes on the field. It's the time spent before the game tailgating with your friends, getting ready for the battle.

After meeting up in Milan for our annual first-day-of-the-season photo, it's off to the big city.

Along the way we talk about the game, the players and the fact the Browns are 1-0 for the first time since 2004 when Jeff Garcia was the starting quarterback, Butch Davis was the coach, George W. Bush was still in his first term as president and Miley Cyrus was 11.

The Browns' good luck did not continue that year as they finished the season with a 4-12 record.

Maybe that was a tip-off of what was to come on this beautiful September Sunday afternoon.

When we got to the parking lot near the stadium the fun really begins.

All of a sudden everybody parked around you are your best buddies. There is music, games, food and a lot of cold beverages.

The excitement is at an all-time high (at least since the last game).

You see, Browns fans are always optimistic. Every pregame tailgate is like the Super Bowl.

This is going to be our year.

Even with a backup quarterback starting for at least the first 11 games, we've got one of the best defenses in the league.

After a couple of beers and stories of season's past, it's time to kick this show into high gear.

The group makes its way to West 6th Street where the party really begins.

Hundreds of fans line the streets and fill the bars with excitement.

It's Sunday morning when most normal people spend their time in church.

If that was the case — and if anybody here was normal — this is the Church of Chubb where the only thing that matters is a victory over the lowly New York J-E-T-S.

We have our fun and bask in the beautiful Sunday sunshine. Then, right on schedule at 12:17 p.m., we leave the friendly confines of the Velvet Dog and make our way to the stadium.

Hundreds, maybe thousands, of us make our way toward the lake and the place where our favorite football team will run their record to 2-0 for the first time since 1993 (that team finished just 7-9).

Maybe that was yet another tip-off of what was to come on this beautiful September Sunday afternoon.

We get into our seats early and get fired up with the rest of our Dawg Pound friends.

This is going to be the year. We all know it.

As the game goes on it looks better and better for the good guys. Finally, with under two minutes to play Nick Chubb scores his third touchdown to put the Browns up by 13. We miss the extra point, but who cares, that guy hit a field goal last week from 58 yards to beat Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers.

Life is good. Bring on the Steelers.

But something funny happened in the final two minutes as Joe Flacco threw two touchdowns passes, wrapped around a successful onside kick, to stun the Browns 31-30.

Are you kidding me?

I've said here before and I will say it again, God really does hate Browns fans.

Maybe that's because we spend our Sundays here instead of church.

The fans were stunned. The same fans who three hours earlier were holding hands and singing "Kumbaya, My Lord" were now making lists of who should be fired first.

Once again we had a victory snatched away from us. It was right there ... and then it was gone.

That great walk to the game was now the walk of shame back to our cars. Plug your ears because the F-bombs were flying.

Life isn't fair. Just once can't we do something right?

It stinks to be a Browns fan. And it hurts. Remember, stupid is as stupid does.

By the way, what time are you picking me up for Thursday's game?

