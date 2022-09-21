ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

nbc16.com

Corvallis Fire Station closing for renovation

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Corvallis Fire Department announced that Fire Station 3 will close later this month for a major renovation. The station will be closed for approximately 11 months. The renovation project is the first in a series of planned City facility improvements designed to address longstanding building...
CORVALLIS, OR
nbc16.com

Going mushroom hunting? Have a plan to get home safely

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — It's currently mushroom hunting season. But after many missing person reports in the past, the Lane County Sheriff's Office wants you to have a plan to get back safely. Mushroom hunting is usually a family-fun event. But authorities say you should make a plan so...
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Cottage Grove receives $1.1 million to help boost tourism

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — The City of Cottage Grove is getting just over $1-million from a grant aimed at increasing tourism. That money, $1.1-million is coming from the American Rescue Plan. It's going toward upgrades at Bohemia Park downtown. Including a new entry plaza. This is in addition to...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
nbc16.com

Cedar Creek Fire crews make progress on mop up operations

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — With scattered rain showers and high humidity levels, fire officials say weather conditions have helped moderate fire behavior. Officials say that crews are making progress on mop up operations; extinguishing hot spots, cutting snags and fire weakened trees along the western edge of the fire. The...
OAKRIDGE, OR
nbc16.com

Thousands of students move into the University of Oregon this week

EUGENE, Ore. — Thousands of University of Oregon students are expected to move in on campus this week from all over the world. "I was waiting forever; can't believe the day is here," said Ava Sperling, who moved all the way from upstate New York. A lot of freshmen,...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Over 600 volunteers to help with United Way's 29th annual 'Days of Caring'

EUGENE, Ore. — For the next few days, over 600 volunteers will be busy helping with service projects throughout the Eugene-Springfield area. It is all part of United Way's 29th annual Days of Caring. 28 local non-profits will get assistance with various projects such as landscaping, washing cars, trail...
EUGENE, OR
#Fitness#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Sheldon Pool
nbc16.com

Springfield Police to hold first open house since 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — An open house for the public takes place Saturday at the Springfield Police Department. It's the first one since 2019. The department is showing off new patrol cars and offering tours around the Justice Center. For Lt. George Crolly, open houses like these provide an opportunity...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
nbc16.com

LRAPA extends air quality advisory due to wildfire

“It’s back up into the three, 400s completely smoked out now,” said Oakridge resident Leslie Havner. “I can’t see any of the mountains or trees be on my own yard.”. As the Cedar Creek Fire continues to burn, Oakridge and Westfir residents are experiencing major changes in air quality. Wind conditions are determining when smoke moves into the area.
OAKRIDGE, OR
nbc16.com

Lane County seeing student test scores plummet post pandemic

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — New numbers from the Oregon Department of Education show students are struggling. ODE released an assessment Thursday showing lower test scores from schools across the state. NBC 16 dug into the numbers for some of our local districts. Lane County is seeing student scores plummet...
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Ghost guns seized after two different shootings

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Late on Thursday night at 11:30 p.m. the Eugene Police Department responded to a "shots fired" call near Walnut Lane and Harlow Road in Eugene. Springfield Police were able to assist in the incident because it was near the Gateway area. Then at 11:33 p.m. witnesses...
SPRINGFIELD, OR

