Corvallis Fire Station closing for renovation
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Corvallis Fire Department announced that Fire Station 3 will close later this month for a major renovation. The station will be closed for approximately 11 months. The renovation project is the first in a series of planned City facility improvements designed to address longstanding building...
Going mushroom hunting? Have a plan to get home safely
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — It's currently mushroom hunting season. But after many missing person reports in the past, the Lane County Sheriff's Office wants you to have a plan to get back safely. Mushroom hunting is usually a family-fun event. But authorities say you should make a plan so...
Cottage Grove receives $1.1 million to help boost tourism
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — The City of Cottage Grove is getting just over $1-million from a grant aimed at increasing tourism. That money, $1.1-million is coming from the American Rescue Plan. It's going toward upgrades at Bohemia Park downtown. Including a new entry plaza. This is in addition to...
Fourth light to be installed within a half-mile corridor on Coburg Road
EUGENE, Ore. — In the next couple of months, you'll have another stop along Coburg Road in Eugene as a new traffic light is currently being installed. A planned development on the corner of Elysium Avenue and Coburg Road is the reason behind the new light. Neighbors have mixed...
Cedar Creek Fire crews make progress on mop up operations
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — With scattered rain showers and high humidity levels, fire officials say weather conditions have helped moderate fire behavior. Officials say that crews are making progress on mop up operations; extinguishing hot spots, cutting snags and fire weakened trees along the western edge of the fire. The...
U.S. Hwy 20 east of Sweet Home closed due to road construction from landslides
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon Department of Transportation announced that U.S. 20 mileposts 54-57 east of Sweet Home, OR will remain closed until midnight Friday September 23rd. The full closure of the road is because of a two-week landslide repair project. ODOT says the project was originally scheduled for...
Thousands of students move into the University of Oregon this week
EUGENE, Ore. — Thousands of University of Oregon students are expected to move in on campus this week from all over the world. "I was waiting forever; can't believe the day is here," said Ava Sperling, who moved all the way from upstate New York. A lot of freshmen,...
Over 600 volunteers to help with United Way's 29th annual 'Days of Caring'
EUGENE, Ore. — For the next few days, over 600 volunteers will be busy helping with service projects throughout the Eugene-Springfield area. It is all part of United Way's 29th annual Days of Caring. 28 local non-profits will get assistance with various projects such as landscaping, washing cars, trail...
Springfield Police to hold first open house since 2019
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — An open house for the public takes place Saturday at the Springfield Police Department. It's the first one since 2019. The department is showing off new patrol cars and offering tours around the Justice Center. For Lt. George Crolly, open houses like these provide an opportunity...
LRAPA extends air quality advisory due to wildfire
“It’s back up into the three, 400s completely smoked out now,” said Oakridge resident Leslie Havner. “I can’t see any of the mountains or trees be on my own yard.”. As the Cedar Creek Fire continues to burn, Oakridge and Westfir residents are experiencing major changes in air quality. Wind conditions are determining when smoke moves into the area.
Willamette National Forest participates in Fee-free day for National Public Lands Day
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — In honor of the 29th annual National Public Lands Day, The Willamette National Forest will join national parks, monuments and recreation areas across the U.S. by waiving fees on Saturday, September 24th. The fee waiver includes picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads and visitor centers. Fees for...
Cow Creek Tribe plans controlled burns on Tribal Lands north of Myrtle Creek
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. — The Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians will be conducting a prescribed burn on Tribal land located just north of Myrtle Creek next week. The burn will occur on Monday and Tuesday, September 26th to the 27th in two different areas located between Myrtle Creek and Roseburg near Interstate 5 (I-5).
House fire on Lookingglass Road under investigation, displaces 2 adults, 3 children
ROSEBURG, Ore. — An investigation is underway following a fire Thursday at a Douglas County home. At 12:20 p.m. on September 22, Roseburg Fire Department personnel responded to a reported structure fire at 1595 W. Lookingglass Road. The reporting party stated all residents had evacuated the residence. Arriving firefighters...
Oregon travels to undefeated Washington State for Pac-12 showdown
PULLMAN, Wash. — The University of Oregon football team is on the road for its first conference game of the season Saturday against undefeated Washington State.
Lane County seeing student test scores plummet post pandemic
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — New numbers from the Oregon Department of Education show students are struggling. ODE released an assessment Thursday showing lower test scores from schools across the state. NBC 16 dug into the numbers for some of our local districts. Lane County is seeing student scores plummet...
Oregon volleyball defeats their in-state rival Oregon State in conference opener
CORVALLIS, Ore. — y was the Opening Night of Pac-12 volleyball, the first rivalry game of the season. Both Oregon and Oregon State had some ups and downs in pre-season but which would come out on top?. The Ducks traveled up to Gill Coliseum to take on the Beavs,...
Ghost guns seized after two different shootings
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Late on Thursday night at 11:30 p.m. the Eugene Police Department responded to a "shots fired" call near Walnut Lane and Harlow Road in Eugene. Springfield Police were able to assist in the incident because it was near the Gateway area. Then at 11:33 p.m. witnesses...
Sutherlin PD arrests man in stolen car out of Eugene following burglary-in-progress call
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — A man police say was driving a stolen car out of Eugene was arrested in Sutherlin, the Sutherlin Police Department reported. Around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sutherlin Police responded to a burglary-in-progress call at a residence in the area of Comstock and Central Avenue. The suspect, later...
