mycbs4.com
Gainesville man arrested for setting scooter on fire
According to Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), Jon Kevin Truett, 59, was arrested yesterday night after setting his scooter on fire out of anger. ACSO says the scooter was located under a canopy and trees and was near two other individuals tents who were not informed of the fire. Post...
ocala-news.com
Man with prior theft convictions accused of stealing from Ocala Walmart
A 54-year-old Ocala man with several prior theft convictions was arrested after he was accused of stealing multiple items from a local Walmart. On Monday, September 19, at approximately 1:30 p.m., a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Walmart located at 9570 SW Highway 200 in reference to a retail theft incident.
WCJB
Vandals damage windows at Pride Community Center in Gainesville and leave hate message
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Saturday morning, members of the Pride Community Center in Gainesville received a call from a real estate office in the same complex about their building being vandalized. “She told me that she was just informed by somebody that came to her office that the pride...
WCJB
Two Gainesville Police officers suspended following Terrell Bradley’s arrest
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department has completed its internal affairs investigation of the officers involved in the K9 mauling of a suspect. Two officers are suspended without pay, three more officers were given warnings for their conduct. Five officers were found to have violated GPD policy following...
fox35orlando.com
2 senior living facility residents beaten by employee in Gainesville, police say
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A 24-year-old employee of a senior living facility in Gainesville was arrested Monday for reportedly abusing two of the facility's residents. According to the Gainesville Police Department, on June 30, officers responded to the facility after another employee reported two incidents of abuse. An investigation revealed that...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville man arrested for DUI manslaughter in Waldo
A Gainesville man was arrested Friday morning for drunk driving and killing a pedestrian more than ten months ago, according to court records. Kevin Burgess, a 49-year-old Gainesville resident, was charged with DUI manslaughter and driving without a valid driver’s license. In November 2021, Burgess crashed into a pedestrian...
WCJB
Marion County girl goes missing after leaving home
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County girl is considered missing and endangered after she left home and disappeared. Allison Sykes, 15, was last seen at 7 p.m. on Thursday leaving her home on Spring Lane in Ocala. Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies do not know what she was last...
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Ian: Marion County Emergency Information - evacuations, sandbags, shelters, school closings
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - As Tropical Storm Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane. Florida is now within the so-called "cone of uncertainty." As Floridians continue to prepare for a possible tropical system, here is the emergency information to know in...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Four arrested in Levy County homicide incident
Investigators arrested four individuals associated with an alleged Cedar Key home invasion robbery that led to the death of one man in August. According to a Levy County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) release, Aonesty T. Smith (21), Ocean Cary Dunn (24), Jerry Cordel Clanton (30) and Theriyus Leequina Banks (24) were connected with the homicide of Anthony Brown.
WCJB
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A judge has denied bond for the four prison guards, accused of beating 60-year-old Ronald Ingram to death. His body was found on Valentine’s Day in a transport van at the Florida Women’s Reception Center near Ocala. That’s according to a report by the Miami Herald.
WCJB
Crash between a car and motorcycle sent both drivers to the hospital
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue crews were called to a crash that had the driver trapped in their car. Crews arrived at SW 13th St to find a crash involving a collision between a car and a motorcycle. The driver had to be cut out of their vehicle.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for disorderly conduct after yelling at officer, sentenced to court costs for resisting arrest at first appearance
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Travis Lamont Hale, 43, was arrested Thursday morning after yelling at a police officer and resisting arrest after the officer asked him for his identification. A Gainesville Police Department officer wrote that she was turning right in the 300 block of E. University Avenue when Hale...
WCJB
Alachua County deputies clear two schools after gunshot heard nearby
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Officials say lockdowns have been lifted at two schools after someone thought they heard a gunshot nearby. Eastside High School and Lake Forest Elementary School were placed on lockdown around 12:10 p.m. Thursday. Deputies responded to both schools and conducted a search...
WCJB
Four people arrested after homicide investigation in Levy County
CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Four people are behind bars after Levy County deputies connected them to a homicide investigation. Aonesty Smith, Ocean Dunn, Jerry Clanton and Theriyus Banks are all in jail on homicide charges. On August 14th, deputies say doctors at the Shands Kanapaha Emergency Center treated a...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Alleged gunshot leads to school lockdowns
Two Gainesville schools were placed on lockdown after an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) deputy heard what sounded like a gunshot near the schools on Thursday. Both Eastside High School and Lake Forest Elementary were placed on lockdown this morning while ACSO deputies investigated the area. The schools were reopened around noon.
Independent Florida Alligator
Charter Senior Living caregiver arrested for Gainesville elder abuse charges
The Gainesville Police Department arrested a 24-year-old former caregiver Monday on two counts of elder abuse. Daja Rutledge worked at Charter Senior Living, a retirement community located in southwest Gainesville at 1001 SW 62nd Blvd, near The Oaks Mall. Rutledge was terminated following the start of the investigation, said Cathy Hampton, the facility’s regional director of operations.
WCJB
Marion County homeowners demand repairs after local builder takes months to fix structural defects
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple people who bought homes constructed by KM Reynolds Enterprises LLC say their homes have structural defects that take months for the builders to fix. “I tell them where the planks were coming up and he says that sounds about right,” said resident Mary Macy. “I’m...
WCJB
Two dead, one person injured during crash on Highway 40
UPDATE: SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say that two women died during a collision on East Highway 40 Thursday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol officials say that the two women were driving west on the highway in the area of Silver Springs when they started to enter the wrong lane.
click orlando
2 dead, 1 seriously injured in Marion County crash, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Two women were killed and another was seriously injured in a crash along State Road 40 in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A sedan occupied by two Silver Springs women, 57 and 63, was traveling east on SR-40, west of Northeast 14th Street Road Thursday at approximately 1:30 p.m., troopers said.
alachuachronicle.com
City autonomous bus catches fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – An autonomous bus operated by the City of Gainesville caught fire Tuesday in a downtown parking garage. It was reportedly charging at the time. Gainesville Fire Rescue responded to a report of the fire around 6:00 p.m., arrived within about 2.5 minutes, and had the fire out in another 2.5 minutes. They confirmed that the bus was charging at the time. The fire is under investigation.
