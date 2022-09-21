ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

mycbs4.com

Gainesville man arrested for setting scooter on fire

According to Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), Jon Kevin Truett, 59, was arrested yesterday night after setting his scooter on fire out of anger. ACSO says the scooter was located under a canopy and trees and was near two other individuals tents who were not informed of the fire. Post...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Man with prior theft convictions accused of stealing from Ocala Walmart

A 54-year-old Ocala man with several prior theft convictions was arrested after he was accused of stealing multiple items from a local Walmart. On Monday, September 19, at approximately 1:30 p.m., a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Walmart located at 9570 SW Highway 200 in reference to a retail theft incident.
OCALA, FL
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 senior living facility residents beaten by employee in Gainesville, police say

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A 24-year-old employee of a senior living facility in Gainesville was arrested Monday for reportedly abusing two of the facility's residents. According to the Gainesville Police Department, on June 30, officers responded to the facility after another employee reported two incidents of abuse. An investigation revealed that...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville man arrested for DUI manslaughter in Waldo

A Gainesville man was arrested Friday morning for drunk driving and killing a pedestrian more than ten months ago, according to court records. Kevin Burgess, a 49-year-old Gainesville resident, was charged with DUI manslaughter and driving without a valid driver’s license. In November 2021, Burgess crashed into a pedestrian...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Marion County girl goes missing after leaving home

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County girl is considered missing and endangered after she left home and disappeared. Allison Sykes, 15, was last seen at 7 p.m. on Thursday leaving her home on Spring Lane in Ocala. Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies do not know what she was last...
MARION COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Four arrested in Levy County homicide incident

Investigators arrested four individuals associated with an alleged Cedar Key home invasion robbery that led to the death of one man in August. According to a Levy County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) release, Aonesty T. Smith (21), Ocean Cary Dunn (24), Jerry Cordel Clanton (30) and Theriyus Leequina Banks (24) were connected with the homicide of Anthony Brown.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Alachua County deputies clear two schools after gunshot heard nearby

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Officials say lockdowns have been lifted at two schools after someone thought they heard a gunshot nearby. Eastside High School and Lake Forest Elementary School were placed on lockdown around 12:10 p.m. Thursday. Deputies responded to both schools and conducted a search...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Four people arrested after homicide investigation in Levy County

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Four people are behind bars after Levy County deputies connected them to a homicide investigation. Aonesty Smith, Ocean Dunn, Jerry Clanton and Theriyus Banks are all in jail on homicide charges. On August 14th, deputies say doctors at the Shands Kanapaha Emergency Center treated a...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Alleged gunshot leads to school lockdowns

Two Gainesville schools were placed on lockdown after an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) deputy heard what sounded like a gunshot near the schools on Thursday. Both Eastside High School and Lake Forest Elementary were placed on lockdown this morning while ACSO deputies investigated the area. The schools were reopened around noon.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Charter Senior Living caregiver arrested for Gainesville elder abuse charges

The Gainesville Police Department arrested a 24-year-old former caregiver Monday on two counts of elder abuse. Daja Rutledge worked at Charter Senior Living, a retirement community located in southwest Gainesville at 1001 SW 62nd Blvd, near The Oaks Mall. Rutledge was terminated following the start of the investigation, said Cathy Hampton, the facility’s regional director of operations.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Two dead, one person injured during crash on Highway 40

UPDATE: SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say that two women died during a collision on East Highway 40 Thursday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol officials say that the two women were driving west on the highway in the area of Silver Springs when they started to enter the wrong lane.
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
click orlando

2 dead, 1 seriously injured in Marion County crash, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Two women were killed and another was seriously injured in a crash along State Road 40 in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A sedan occupied by two Silver Springs women, 57 and 63, was traveling east on SR-40, west of Northeast 14th Street Road Thursday at approximately 1:30 p.m., troopers said.
MARION COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

City autonomous bus catches fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – An autonomous bus operated by the City of Gainesville caught fire Tuesday in a downtown parking garage. It was reportedly charging at the time. Gainesville Fire Rescue responded to a report of the fire around 6:00 p.m., arrived within about 2.5 minutes, and had the fire out in another 2.5 minutes. They confirmed that the bus was charging at the time. The fire is under investigation.
GAINESVILLE, FL

