No. 14 Eastern over Gloucester Tech - Girls soccer recap
Aubrey Benfield finished with one goal and two assists as Eastern, No. 14 in NJ.com’s Top 20, was able to earn a 3-0 shutout victory over Gloucester Tech in Voorhees. Jolie Bracaccio and Kasey Eustace scored goals for Eastern (6-1-1), who outshot Gloucester Tech (2-4) 15-5. Morgan Riley finished...
Girls soccer: Shawnee remains perfect behind Tepes in victory over Haddonfield
Julia Tepes scored twice as Shawnee remained undefeated through seven games with the 4-2 win over Haddonfield Saturday. Mackenzie McCready and Eva Matesich also scored for the Renegades (7-0). Avery Kornafel added an assist. Allison Tighe and Allison Baxter scored for the Bulldawgs (4-3) while Sammie Gallo and Ava Keenan...
Hopewell Valley defeats Delaware Valley - Boys soccer recap
Austin Warren recorded a goal and two assists as Hopewell Valley used a strong second half to down Delaware Valley 4-1 in Pennington. Tied at one entering the second half, Hopewell Valley (7-1) took control with three goals from Andrew Halko, Warren, and Gunnar Casano. Alex Syzmanik finished with six saves.
Whippany Park over Mount Olive - Boys soccer recap
Danny Sierchio and Andrew Sundar each scored a goal in Whippany Park’s 2-0 victory over Mount Olive in Flanders. Noah Kaplan made 10 saves and Ian McSorley had five to combine on the shutout for Whippany Park (5-2), which won its fourth game in a row. Kristian Dobbek made...
South Hunterdon over Hamilton West - Field hockey recap
Sarah Faherty posted a hat trick to lead South Hunterdon to a 5-0 win over Hamilton West, in Trenton. Kylie Masterson and Isabella Woronicz scored a goal each for South Hunterdon (2-5). Ava Frascella made five saves for Hamilton West (0-6-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
West Morris over Sparta - Girls soccer recap
Hayden Scotti made 10 saves for West Morris, which defeated Sparta, 3-2, in overtime, in Sparta. Madison Lamb, Lily Gjelsvik and Alexa Murawski scored a goal apiece for West Morris (2-2-1). Juliana Dolinski had a goal and an assist for Sparta (3-3). Abigail Pierson added a goal and Riley Molbury...
Holy Ghost Prep (PA) defeats Paul VI - Boys soccer recap
Despite a goal from Paul Chaykin, Holy Ghost Prep (PA) came away with a 2-1 win in Bensalem, PA. The two teams went into halftime scoreless before Holy Ghost Prep (1-0) netted two scores to earn the win. Brandon Velasquez recorded an assist for Paul VI (2-2-1) while Jonathan Leary...
Pingry over Bridgewater-Raritan - Girls soccer recap
Casey Phair posted a hat trick to lead Pingry to a 5-3 win over Bridgewater-Raritan, in Bridgewater. Pingry (5-2) outscored the Panthers 3-1 in the second half. Maya Nuwayhid added on two goals and one assist to the win. Reese Reimann, Annie Clapp, and Audrey Martinho scored for Bridgewater-Raritan (1-5).
Monroe defeats East Brunswick in 2OT - Boys soccer recap
Derek Afonso had a goal and an assist as Monroe defeated East Brunswick 3-2 in double overtime in East Brunswick. Monroe (6-2) sported a 2-1 lead at the end of the first quarter before East Brunswick (2-6) tied the game in the second. Nate Lipton and Altin Nikezi also scored a goal.
Girls soccer: Pieklo perfect in goal as Pequannock blanks St. Elizabeth
Emma Pieklo made eight saves in goal for the shutout as Pequannock blanked St. Elizabeth Saturday, 6-0. Gianna DeSimoni finished with two goals. Shayla Osmanski, Alex Ortega, Riley DeCumber and Alex Molisso also scored for Pequannock (7-0-1). St. Elizabeth dropped to 0-6. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now...
No. 2 Freehold Township over Shore - Girls soccer recap
Gaby Parker put in two goals to lead Freehold Township, No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 7-0 victory on the road over Shore. Kayla Wong, Ainsley Moy and Hailey Santiago each tallied a goal and an assist for Freehold Township (7-1). Shore is now 1-6. The N.J....
Jackson Liberty over Toms River South - Boys soccer recap
Gerard Cerino, Conor Yurgel and Sean Mazon each scored to lead Jackson Liberty in a 3-0 win over Toms River South, in Toms River. Jackson Liberty (5-1-2) led 2-0 at the half. Rocco Malangone made eight saves in the shutout. Toms River South fell to 3-2. The N.J. High School...
Voorhees over Gill St. Bernard’s - Girls soccer recap
Samantha Bryant scored two goals and dished out an assist during Voorhees’ 4-0 victory over Gill St. Bernard’s in Gladstone. Voorhees (3-2) finished with 13 shots on goal and all four goals came in the second half. Madison Giuliano and Ella Ortiz also found the back of the...
Wood-Ridge defeats Hasbrouck Heights - Boys soccer recap
Brian Harasek’s second-half goal was enough to propel Wood-Ridge past Hasbrouck Heights 1-0 in Hasbrouck Heights. Chase LoPresti stood strong with 10 saves for Wood-Ridge (3-4) while Jordan Cano-Alzate had an assist. Hasbrouck Heights fell to 1-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
No. 11 Shore over Haddon Heights - Field hockey recap
Maggie McCrae struck twice as Shore, No. 11 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 4-1, over Haddon Heights. Maddie Malfa and Anne Kopec each added a goal for Shore (6-1), which led 2-1 at the game’s midpoint. Isabella Ferrante scored in the first period for Haddon Heights...
Trinity Hall over Red Bank Regional in OT - Girls soccer recap
Reilly Sullivan posted a goal and an assist to lead Trinity Hall to a 2-1 extra time win over Red Bank Regional, in Little Silver. Trinity Hall (2-3-2) scored a tying goal in the second half, and the winning goal in the first extra time. Aubrey Scoble also scored in...
No. 13 Cherokee over Washington Township - Girls soccer recap
Caroline Neal scored the game-winner in double overtime for Cherokee, No. 13 in NJ.com’s Top 20, as it took down Washington Township 3-1 in Washington Township. Olivia Marrone scored a first half goal to give Cherokee (6-0) an early lead. Lexi Diezergowski would get Washington Township (3-3-1) even heading into halftime.
Middle Township over Barnegat - Field hockey recap
Gwen Boal and Abbie Teefy tallied a goal and an assist apiece as Middle Township won on the road, 4-1, over Barnegat. Abbey Cappelletti and Julia Clarke each added a goal for Middle Township (4-1-1), which scored twice in the first period. Alyson Sojak found the net in the final...
Marlboro ties Rumson-Fair Haven - Boys soccer recap
Rumson-Fair Haven’s Cole Herman made 13 saves as it tied Rumson 1-1 in Rumson. Marlboro’s Jake Langella and Rumson-Fair Haven’s Ronan Hogg traded second-half goals while Sam Burns stopped seven shots. With the win, Rumson-Fair Haven improved to 4-2-1 while Marlboro dropped to 3-2-1. The N.J. High...
Boys soccer: Darbo and Kovalchuk carry Sayreville past Woodbridge
Goals by Kofi Darbo and John Kovalchuk carried Sayreville to a 2-1 victory over Woodbridge Saturday. Victor Osei-Mensah and Eric Sadlocha had assists for Sayreville (5-3) which won for the third game in a row. Jaden Espinar scored for Woodbridge (5-3) with Marco Faria Dasilva getting the assist. The N.J....
