Cherry Hill, NJ

NJ.com

No. 14 Eastern over Gloucester Tech - Girls soccer recap

Aubrey Benfield finished with one goal and two assists as Eastern, No. 14 in NJ.com’s Top 20, was able to earn a 3-0 shutout victory over Gloucester Tech in Voorhees. Jolie Bracaccio and Kasey Eustace scored goals for Eastern (6-1-1), who outshot Gloucester Tech (2-4) 15-5. Morgan Riley finished...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Hopewell Valley defeats Delaware Valley - Boys soccer recap

Austin Warren recorded a goal and two assists as Hopewell Valley used a strong second half to down Delaware Valley 4-1 in Pennington. Tied at one entering the second half, Hopewell Valley (7-1) took control with three goals from Andrew Halko, Warren, and Gunnar Casano. Alex Syzmanik finished with six saves.
HOPEWELL, NJ
Marlton, NJ
Cherry Hill, NJ
Cherry Hill, NJ
NJ.com

South Hunterdon over Hamilton West - Field hockey recap

Sarah Faherty posted a hat trick to lead South Hunterdon to a 5-0 win over Hamilton West, in Trenton. Kylie Masterson and Isabella Woronicz scored a goal each for South Hunterdon (2-5). Ava Frascella made five saves for Hamilton West (0-6-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

West Morris over Sparta - Girls soccer recap

Hayden Scotti made 10 saves for West Morris, which defeated Sparta, 3-2, in overtime, in Sparta. Madison Lamb, Lily Gjelsvik and Alexa Murawski scored a goal apiece for West Morris (2-2-1). Juliana Dolinski had a goal and an assist for Sparta (3-3). Abigail Pierson added a goal and Riley Molbury...
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Pingry over Bridgewater-Raritan - Girls soccer recap

Casey Phair posted a hat trick to lead Pingry to a 5-3 win over Bridgewater-Raritan, in Bridgewater. Pingry (5-2) outscored the Panthers 3-1 in the second half. Maya Nuwayhid added on two goals and one assist to the win. Reese Reimann, Annie Clapp, and Audrey Martinho scored for Bridgewater-Raritan (1-5).
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Cherokee
NJ.com

Wood-Ridge defeats Hasbrouck Heights - Boys soccer recap

Brian Harasek’s second-half goal was enough to propel Wood-Ridge past Hasbrouck Heights 1-0 in Hasbrouck Heights. Chase LoPresti stood strong with 10 saves for Wood-Ridge (3-4) while Jordan Cano-Alzate had an assist. Hasbrouck Heights fell to 1-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
NJ.com

Middle Township over Barnegat - Field hockey recap

Gwen Boal and Abbie Teefy tallied a goal and an assist apiece as Middle Township won on the road, 4-1, over Barnegat. Abbey Cappelletti and Julia Clarke each added a goal for Middle Township (4-1-1), which scored twice in the first period. Alyson Sojak found the net in the final...
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Marlboro ties Rumson-Fair Haven - Boys soccer recap

Rumson-Fair Haven’s Cole Herman made 13 saves as it tied Rumson 1-1 in Rumson. Marlboro’s Jake Langella and Rumson-Fair Haven’s Ronan Hogg traded second-half goals while Sam Burns stopped seven shots. With the win, Rumson-Fair Haven improved to 4-2-1 while Marlboro dropped to 3-2-1. The N.J. High...
RUMSON, NJ
