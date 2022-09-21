Read full article on original website
No. 2 Freehold Township over Shore - Girls soccer recap
Gaby Parker put in two goals to lead Freehold Township, No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 7-0 victory on the road over Shore. Kayla Wong, Ainsley Moy and Hailey Santiago each tallied a goal and an assist for Freehold Township (7-1). Shore is now 1-6. The N.J....
Allentown over West Windsor-Plainsboro South - Girls soccer recap
WW-PS fell to 1-7.
Freehold Township over St. John Vianney - Field hockey recap
Samantha Martinho made four saves in net to preserve a 2-0 shutout victory for Freehold Township over St. John Vianney in Holmdel. Jeannette Norton and Avery Cirillo scored goals for Freehold Township (4-3). Taylor Schlein made seven saves to lead St. John Vianney (3-4).
Jackson Liberty over Toms River South - Boys soccer recap
Gerard Cerino, Conor Yurgel and Sean Mazon each scored to lead Jackson Liberty in a 3-0 win over Toms River South, in Toms River. Jackson Liberty (5-1-2) led 2-0 at the half. Rocco Malangone made eight saves in the shutout. Toms River South fell to 3-2.
Monroe defeats East Brunswick in 2OT - Boys soccer recap
Derek Afonso had a goal and an assist as Monroe defeated East Brunswick 3-2 in double overtime in East Brunswick. Monroe (6-2) sported a 2-1 lead at the end of the first quarter before East Brunswick (2-6) tied the game in the second. Nate Lipton and Altin Nikezi also scored a goal.
Marlboro ties Rumson-Fair Haven - Boys soccer recap
Rumson-Fair Haven's Cole Herman made 13 saves as it tied Rumson 1-1 in Rumson. Marlboro's Jake Langella and Rumson-Fair Haven's Ronan Hogg traded second-half goals while Sam Burns stopped seven shots. With the win, Rumson-Fair Haven improved to 4-2-1 while Marlboro dropped to 3-2-1.
Brearley over Roselle Catholic - Boys soccer recap
Lorenzo Stanziola and Dylan Sousa each tallied a goal and an assist to lead Brearley to a 5-1 win over Roselle Catholic in Kenilworth. The win kept Brearley unbeaten at 7-0. Joseph Aviles, David Lopes, and Rashon Thorne also scored in the win. Storm Beauliere scored for Roselle Catholic (0-5).
Wood-Ridge defeats Hasbrouck Heights - Boys soccer recap
Brian Harasek's second-half goal was enough to propel Wood-Ridge past Hasbrouck Heights 1-0 in Hasbrouck Heights. Chase LoPresti stood strong with 10 saves for Wood-Ridge (3-4) while Jordan Cano-Alzate had an assist. Hasbrouck Heights fell to 1-5.
No. 8 West Orange edges Montclair Kimberley - Boys soccer recap
Jared Charles finished a pass from Jack Dvorin to provide West Orange, No. 8 in NJ.com’s Top 20, with a 1-0 victory at home over Montclair Kimberley. Justin Scavalla saved seven shots to record his fifth shutout of the season for West Orange (6-1), which led 1-0 at halftime.
Wayne Valley over Clifton - Girls soccer recap
Brianna Starling made four saves as Wayne Valley earned a shutout victory over Clifton 5-0 in Wayne. Megan Jozak finished with two goals and one assist as Danielle Joyner scored one goal and dished out an assist. Wayne Valley (6-1) finished with 15 shots on goal while Clifton (3-5) sent
Boys soccer: Petillo paces Wall’s second-half rally over Toms River East
Jake Petillo finished with a goal and an assist as Wall Township rallied for a 2-1 victory over Toms River East Saturday. Michael Southwell also scored for Wall (4-2-1) which won its third in a row. James Damiano picked up an assist. Tommy Renkin scored for Toms River East (1-2-2).
West Morris over Sparta - Girls soccer recap
Hayden Scotti made 10 saves for West Morris, which defeated Sparta, 3-2, in overtime, in Sparta. Madison Lamb, Lily Gjelsvik and Alexa Murawski scored a goal apiece for West Morris (2-2-1). Juliana Dolinski had a goal and an assist for Sparta (3-3). Abigail Pierson added a goal and Riley Molbury
Holy Ghost Prep (PA) defeats Paul VI - Boys soccer recap
Despite a goal from Paul Chaykin, Holy Ghost Prep (PA) came away with a 2-1 win in Bensalem, PA. The two teams went into halftime scoreless before Holy Ghost Prep (1-0) netted two scores to earn the win. Brandon Velasquez recorded an assist for Paul VI (2-2-1) while Jonathan Leary
Paramus Catholic over Westwood - Girls soccer recap
Isabela Tejeda finished with one goal and one assist as Paramus Catholic earned a 3-1 victory over Westwood in the Preliminary Round of the Bergen County Tournament. Erica Vazquez and Nadia Calatayud added goals for Paramus Catholic (5-2). Westwood (3-3-1) finished with nine shots on goal but could not find
Whippany Park over Mount Olive - Boys soccer recap
Danny Sierchio and Andrew Sundar each scored a goal in Whippany Park’s 2-0 victory over Mount Olive in Flanders. Noah Kaplan made 10 saves and Ian McSorley had five to combine on the shutout for Whippany Park (5-2), which won its fourth game in a row. Kristian Dobbek made...
North Warren defeats Kinnelon - Boys soccer recap
James Lubrecht’s 57th-minute goal was enough to give North Warren a 1-0 victory against Kinnelon in Blairstown. Dylan Considine came up with a big stop on a penalty kick in the first half for North Warren (3-3) as he finished with four saves. Michael Ferro also notched an assist.
Trinity Hall over Red Bank Regional in OT - Girls soccer recap
Reilly Sullivan posted a goal and an assist to lead Trinity Hall to a 2-1 extra time win over Red Bank Regional, in Little Silver. Trinity Hall (2-3-2) scored a tying goal in the second half, and the winning goal in the first extra time. Aubrey Scoble also scored in
Girls soccer: Zinn tallies hat trick as No. 19 Montclair rolls past Bloomfield
Morganne Zinn posted a hat trick and one assist to lead Montclair, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 5-0 win over Bloomfield, in Montclair. Sonia Neighbors and Evie Campbell recorded a goal and an assist for Montclair (6-0-1). Teah Glorie made six saves to earn the shutout.
No. 7 Immaculate Heart edges Northern Highlands - Girls soccer recap
Alexandra Barry converted a pass from Caitlin Forshay as Immaculate Heart, No. 7 in NJ.com's Top 20, won on the road, 1-0, over Northern Highlands. Noelle Haskell received the shutout with six saves for Immaculate Heart (5-1), which led 1-0 at halftime. Northern Highlands is now 4-3.
Boys soccer: Darbo and Kovalchuk carry Sayreville past Woodbridge
Goals by Kofi Darbo and John Kovalchuk carried Sayreville to a 2-1 victory over Woodbridge Saturday. Victor Osei-Mensah and Eric Sadlocha had assists for Sayreville (5-3) which won for the third game in a row. Jaden Espinar scored for Woodbridge (5-3) with Marco Faria Dasilva getting the assist.
