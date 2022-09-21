ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NJ

NJ.com

Marlboro ties Rumson-Fair Haven - Boys soccer recap

Rumson-Fair Haven’s Cole Herman made 13 saves as it tied Rumson 1-1 in Rumson. Marlboro’s Jake Langella and Rumson-Fair Haven’s Ronan Hogg traded second-half goals while Sam Burns stopped seven shots. With the win, Rumson-Fair Haven improved to 4-2-1 while Marlboro dropped to 3-2-1. The N.J. High...
RUMSON, NJ
NJ.com

Brearley over Roselle Catholic - Boys soccer recap

Lorenzo Stanziola and Dylan Sousa each tallied a goal and an assist to lead Brearley to a 5-1 win over Roselle Catholic in Kenilworth. The win kept Brearley unbeaten at 7-0. Joseph Aviles, David Lopes, and Rashon Thorne also scored in the win. Storm Beauliere scored for Roselle Catholic (0-5).
ROSELLE, NJ
NJ.com

Wood-Ridge defeats Hasbrouck Heights - Boys soccer recap

Brian Harasek’s second-half goal was enough to propel Wood-Ridge past Hasbrouck Heights 1-0 in Hasbrouck Heights. Chase LoPresti stood strong with 10 saves for Wood-Ridge (3-4) while Jordan Cano-Alzate had an assist. Hasbrouck Heights fell to 1-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
NJ.com

Wayne Valley over Clifton - Girls soccer recap

Brianna Starling made four saves as Wayne Valley earned a shutout victory over Clifton 5-0 in Wayne. Megan Jozak finished with two goals and one assist as Danielle Joyner scored one goal and dished out an assist. Wayne Valley (6-1) finished with 15 shots on goal while Clifton (3-5) sent...
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

West Morris over Sparta - Girls soccer recap

Hayden Scotti made 10 saves for West Morris, which defeated Sparta, 3-2, in overtime, in Sparta. Madison Lamb, Lily Gjelsvik and Alexa Murawski scored a goal apiece for West Morris (2-2-1). Juliana Dolinski had a goal and an assist for Sparta (3-3). Abigail Pierson added a goal and Riley Molbury...
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Paramus Catholic over Westwood - Girls soccer recap

Isabela Tejeda finished with one goal and one assist as Paramus Catholic earned a 3-1 victory over Westwood in the Preliminary Round of the Bergen County Tournament. Erica Vazquez and Nadia Calatayud added goals for Paramus Catholic (5-2). Westwood (3-3-1) finished with nine shots on goal but could not find...
WESTWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

North Warren defeats Kinnelon - Boys soccer recap

James Lubrecht’s 57th-minute goal was enough to give North Warren a 1-0 victory against Kinnelon in Blairstown. Dylan Considine came up with a big stop on a penalty kick in the first half for North Warren (3-3) as he finished with four saves. Michael Ferro also notched an assist.
KINNELON, NJ
