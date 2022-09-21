Read full article on original website
Haddon Heights defeats Penns Grove to extend winning streak (PHOTOS)
In the past, Chris Lina’s football teams at Haddon Heights might have struggled on the opening drive of the game and never recovered mentally. When it happened on Saturday at Penns Grove, the Garnets showed no signs of frustration. In fact, they had an answer right away. Haddon Heights...
Girls soccer: Shawnee remains perfect behind Tepes in victory over Haddonfield
Julia Tepes scored twice as Shawnee remained undefeated through seven games with the 4-2 win over Haddonfield Saturday. Mackenzie McCready and Eva Matesich also scored for the Renegades (7-0). Avery Kornafel added an assist. Allison Tighe and Allison Baxter scored for the Bulldawgs (4-3) while Sammie Gallo and Ava Keenan...
Hopewell Valley defeats Delaware Valley - Boys soccer recap
Austin Warren recorded a goal and two assists as Hopewell Valley used a strong second half to down Delaware Valley 4-1 in Pennington. Tied at one entering the second half, Hopewell Valley (7-1) took control with three goals from Andrew Halko, Warren, and Gunnar Casano. Alex Syzmanik finished with six saves.
No. 11 Shore over Haddon Heights - Field hockey recap
Maggie McCrae struck twice as Shore, No. 11 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 4-1, over Haddon Heights. Maddie Malfa and Anne Kopec each added a goal for Shore (6-1), which led 2-1 at the game’s midpoint. Isabella Ferrante scored in the first period for Haddon Heights...
Monroe defeats East Brunswick in 2OT - Boys soccer recap
Derek Afonso had a goal and an assist as Monroe defeated East Brunswick 3-2 in double overtime in East Brunswick. Monroe (6-2) sported a 2-1 lead at the end of the first quarter before East Brunswick (2-6) tied the game in the second. Nate Lipton and Altin Nikezi also scored a goal.
No. 10 TR North scores 40 points for the 4th game in a row, rolls over Long Branch
Junior quarterback Micah Ford threw two touchdown passes (his third and fourth of 2022) and ran for two others (his 11th and 12th) and No. 10 Toms River North remained nearly unstoppable on offense with a 42-7 victory over Long Branch in Long Branch Saturday. Toms River North improved to...
Freehold Borough defeats St. Rose - Boys soccer recap
Ammar Danish recorded two goals and an assist to lead Freehold Borough to its first win of the season over St. Rose 3-1 in Freehold. Freehold Borough (1-7) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before tacking on another score in the second half. Kieran McLean also scored a goal while Cade Cascone had nine saves.
Pingry over Bridgewater-Raritan - Girls soccer recap
Casey Phair posted a hat trick to lead Pingry to a 5-3 win over Bridgewater-Raritan, in Bridgewater. Pingry (5-2) outscored the Panthers 3-1 in the second half. Maya Nuwayhid added on two goals and one assist to the win. Reese Reimann, Annie Clapp, and Audrey Martinho scored for Bridgewater-Raritan (1-5).
Jackson Liberty over Toms River South - Boys soccer recap
Gerard Cerino, Conor Yurgel and Sean Mazon each scored to lead Jackson Liberty in a 3-0 win over Toms River South, in Toms River. Jackson Liberty (5-1-2) led 2-0 at the half. Rocco Malangone made eight saves in the shutout. Toms River South fell to 3-2. The N.J. High School...
Field hockey: Condello’s overtime game-winning goal lifts Manalapan over Howell
Teresa Condello scored twice, including the game-winner in overtime, as Manalapan downed Howell, 3-2, Saturday. Alexis Rogers assisted on the winning goal as Manalapan moved to 3-2. Samantha Sklar also scored. Milani Macciola and Victoria Lamendola each had an assist. For Howell (4-3), Reilly Larson scored twice while Kerry DeStefano...
Edison over South Plainfield - Girls soccer recap
Kayden Aravena scored two goals to lead Edison to a 2-1 win over South Plainfield, in Edison. Edison (4-3-1) led 2-1 at the half. Ghelsey Go made 15 saves for Edison. Ashley Mangandi scored for South Plainfield (5-3). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Boys soccer: Petillo paces Wall’s second-half rally over Toms River East
Jake Petillo finished with a goal and an assist as Wall Township rallied for a 2-1 victory over Toms River East Saturday. Michael Southwell also scored for Wall (4-2-1) which won its third in a row. James Damiano picked up an assist. Tommy Renkin scored for Toms River East (1-2-2)....
Field hockey: No. 13 Kent Place falls to Crestwood (Pa.) at Max Field Nat’l Invitational
Kent Place, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, took a 2-1 loss at the hands of Crestwood (PA) a the Max Field National Invitational at Provings Grounds in Conshohocken, PA. Sophia Miller scored for Kent Place (5-3) off an assist by Fiona McSweeney.
Trinity Hall over Red Bank Regional in OT - Girls soccer recap
Reilly Sullivan posted a goal and an assist to lead Trinity Hall to a 2-1 extra time win over Red Bank Regional, in Little Silver. Trinity Hall (2-3-2) scored a tying goal in the second half, and the winning goal in the first extra time. Aubrey Scoble also scored in...
Freehold Township over St. John Vianney - Field hockey recap
Samantha Martinho made four saves in net to preserve a 2-0 shutout victory for Freehold Township over St. John Vianney in Holmdel. Jeannette Norton and Avery Cirillo scored goals for Freehold Township (4-3). Taylor Schlein made seven saves to lead St. John Vianney (3-4). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Allentown over West Windsor-Plainsboro South - Girls soccer recap
WW-PS fell to 1-7. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Voorhees over Gill St. Bernard’s - Girls soccer recap
Samantha Bryant scored two goals and dished out an assist during Voorhees’ 4-0 victory over Gill St. Bernard’s in Gladstone. Voorhees (3-2) finished with 13 shots on goal and all four goals came in the second half. Madison Giuliano and Ella Ortiz also found the back of the...
Somerville defeats Hillsborough - Boys soccer recap
Lucas Marchese scored twice to lead Somerville past Hillsborough 3-2 in Hillsborough. Tied at one entering the second half, Somerville (6-2) outscored Hillsborough 2-1 to earn the win. Somerville’s Miles Hubbard and Angel Espino also netted one while Jake Cohen made 12 saves. Tayden White notched two assists. Arnav...
Self-inflicted wounds doom Rutgers in Big Ten-opening loss to Iowa
The five words are blared on the loud speakers at every Rutgers football practice, a 10-minute bombardment that likely plays over in the Scarlet Knights’ heads as they lay to rest at night. THE BALL IS THE PROGRAM. THE BALL IS THE PROGRAM. THE BALL IS THE PROGRAM. The...
Rutgers blows its a chance to make a Big Ten statement with killer turnovers | Politi’s 5 observations
For Rutgers fans, the Big Ten opener against Iowa was a good test about your level of optimism. You could have summed up this loss, quite accurately, by pointing out that the Scarlet Knights would have had a chance to win if they didn’t score 14 points for the Hawkeyes.
