Somerdale, NJ

Hopewell Valley defeats Delaware Valley - Boys soccer recap

Austin Warren recorded a goal and two assists as Hopewell Valley used a strong second half to down Delaware Valley 4-1 in Pennington. Tied at one entering the second half, Hopewell Valley (7-1) took control with three goals from Andrew Halko, Warren, and Gunnar Casano. Alex Syzmanik finished with six saves.
Freehold Borough defeats St. Rose - Boys soccer recap

Ammar Danish recorded two goals and an assist to lead Freehold Borough to its first win of the season over St. Rose 3-1 in Freehold. Freehold Borough (1-7) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before tacking on another score in the second half. Kieran McLean also scored a goal while Cade Cascone had nine saves.
Pingry over Bridgewater-Raritan - Girls soccer recap

Casey Phair posted a hat trick to lead Pingry to a 5-3 win over Bridgewater-Raritan, in Bridgewater. Pingry (5-2) outscored the Panthers 3-1 in the second half. Maya Nuwayhid added on two goals and one assist to the win. Reese Reimann, Annie Clapp, and Audrey Martinho scored for Bridgewater-Raritan (1-5).
Edison over South Plainfield - Girls soccer recap

Kayden Aravena scored two goals to lead Edison to a 2-1 win over South Plainfield, in Edison. Edison (4-3-1) led 2-1 at the half. Ghelsey Go made 15 saves for Edison. Ashley Mangandi scored for South Plainfield (5-3).
Soccer
Sports
Somerville defeats Hillsborough - Boys soccer recap

Lucas Marchese scored twice to lead Somerville past Hillsborough 3-2 in Hillsborough. Tied at one entering the second half, Somerville (6-2) outscored Hillsborough 2-1 to earn the win. Somerville’s Miles Hubbard and Angel Espino also netted one while Jake Cohen made 12 saves. Tayden White notched two assists. Arnav...
