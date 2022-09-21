Read full article on original website
Wall over Toms River East - Girls soccer recap
Ellie Hartz scored the sole goal of the game to lead Wall to a 1-0 win over Toms River East, in Toms River. Saige Santa Cruz recorded three saves to earn the shutout for Wall (5-1). Addison Husenica made 11 saves for Toms River East (2-3-1). The N.J. High School...
Boys soccer: Petillo paces Wall’s second-half rally over Toms River East
Jake Petillo finished with a goal and an assist as Wall Township rallied for a 2-1 victory over Toms River East Saturday. Michael Southwell also scored for Wall (4-2-1) which won its third in a row. James Damiano picked up an assist. Tommy Renkin scored for Toms River East (1-2-2)....
Wood-Ridge defeats Hasbrouck Heights - Boys soccer recap
Brian Harasek’s second-half goal was enough to propel Wood-Ridge past Hasbrouck Heights 1-0 in Hasbrouck Heights. Chase LoPresti stood strong with 10 saves for Wood-Ridge (3-4) while Jordan Cano-Alzate had an assist. Hasbrouck Heights fell to 1-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
No. 7 Immaculate Heart edges Northern Highlands - Girls soccer recap
Alexandra Barry converted a pass from Caitlin Forshay as Immaculate Heart, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won on the road, 1-0, over Northern Highlands. Noelle Haskell received the shutout with six saves for Immaculate Heart (5-1), which led 1-0 at halftime. Northern Highlands is now 4-3. The N.J....
Edison over South Plainfield - Girls soccer recap
Kayden Aravena scored two goals to lead Edison to a 2-1 win over South Plainfield, in Edison. Edison (4-3-1) led 2-1 at the half. Ghelsey Go made 15 saves for Edison. Ashley Mangandi scored for South Plainfield (5-3). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Jackson Liberty over Toms River South - Boys soccer recap
Gerard Cerino, Conor Yurgel and Sean Mazon each scored to lead Jackson Liberty in a 3-0 win over Toms River South, in Toms River. Jackson Liberty (5-1-2) led 2-0 at the half. Rocco Malangone made eight saves in the shutout. Toms River South fell to 3-2. The N.J. High School...
Boys soccer: Cortes’ four-goal effort powers Morris Hills over Morris Knolls
Tyrese Brown netted two goals and two assists for Morris Hills (6-1) which won for the second game in a row. Yonatan Figueroa also scored. For Morris Knolls (4-3), Eduar Izaguirre and Joseph Luciano were the goal scorers. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Girls soccer: River Dell topples Demarest in BCT prelims behind Azevedo’s goals
Brianna Azevedo scored a pair of goals as 11th-seeded River Dell blanked 22nd-seeded Demarest, 2-0, in the Bergen County Tournament prelims. Emma Concannon and Isabella Bagnato each had an assist for River Dell (5-2). Kasey Ziegler made three saves for the shutout. River Dell advanced to face sixth-seeded Old Tappan, Saturday, Oct. 1.
Trinity Hall over Red Bank Regional in OT - Girls soccer recap
Reilly Sullivan posted a goal and an assist to lead Trinity Hall to a 2-1 extra time win over Red Bank Regional, in Little Silver. Trinity Hall (2-3-2) scored a tying goal in the second half, and the winning goal in the first extra time. Aubrey Scoble also scored in...
Wayne Valley over Clifton - Girls soccer recap
Brianna Starling made four saves as Wayne Valley earned a shutout victory over Clifton 5-0 in Wayne. Megan Jozak finished with two goals and one assist as Danielle Joyner scored one goal and dished out an assist. Wayne Valley (6-1) finished with 15 shots on goal while Clifton (3-5) sent...
Freehold Borough defeats St. Rose - Boys soccer recap
Ammar Danish recorded two goals and an assist to lead Freehold Borough to its first win of the season over St. Rose 3-1 in Freehold. Freehold Borough (1-7) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before tacking on another score in the second half. Kieran McLean also scored a goal while Cade Cascone had nine saves.
Wayne Hills shuts down No. 18 Don Bosco Prep - Boys soccer recap
Benjamin Prusakowski scored first while Omar Yousif added some insurance as Wayne Hills won on the road, 2-0, over Don Bosco Prep, No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20. David Groel earned the shutout with six saves for Wayne Hills (3-2-1), which led 1-0 at halftime. Don Bosco Prep is...
No. 8 West Orange edges Montclair Kimberley - Boys soccer recap
Jared Charles finished a pass from Jack Dvorin to provide West Orange, No. 8 in NJ.com’s Top 20, with a 1-0 victory at home over Montclair Kimberley. Justin Scavalla saved seven shots to record his fifth shutout of the season for West Orange (6-1), which led 1-0 at halftime.
Mountain Lakes over Randolph - Girls soccer recap
Daisy Duda scored two goals and added one assist as Mountain Lakes defeated Randolph 3-2 at Halsey Lower Field in Mountain Lakes. Ellianna Caporusso added a goal and two assists for Mountain Lakes (4-2), who scored all three goals in the first half. Randolph (4-3) finished with six shots on...
Paramus Catholic over Westwood - Girls soccer recap
Isabela Tejeda finished with one goal and one assist as Paramus Catholic earned a 3-1 victory over Westwood in the Preliminary Round of the Bergen County Tournament. Erica Vazquez and Nadia Calatayud added goals for Paramus Catholic (5-2). Westwood (3-3-1) finished with nine shots on goal but could not find...
No. 14 Eastern over Gloucester Tech - Girls soccer recap
Aubrey Benfield finished with one goal and two assists as Eastern, No. 14 in NJ.com’s Top 20, was able to earn a 3-0 shutout victory over Gloucester Tech in Voorhees. Jolie Bracaccio and Kasey Eustace scored goals for Eastern (6-1-1), who outshot Gloucester Tech (2-4) 15-5. Morgan Riley finished...
Girls soccer: Gomez’s OT goal lifts Linden over Brearley
Allison Gomez netted an overtime goal to lead Linden to a 1-0 win over Brearley, in Linden. Gomez’s game-winner came in the first overtime. Clara Toussaint and Aryanna Muniz earned the shutout for the Tigers (3-2-1), as Muniz made 14 saves and Toussaint recorded two saves. Brearley fell to...
Marlboro ties Rumson-Fair Haven - Boys soccer recap
Rumson-Fair Haven’s Cole Herman made 13 saves as it tied Rumson 1-1 in Rumson. Marlboro’s Jake Langella and Rumson-Fair Haven’s Ronan Hogg traded second-half goals while Sam Burns stopped seven shots. With the win, Rumson-Fair Haven improved to 4-2-1 while Marlboro dropped to 3-2-1. The N.J. High...
Monroe defeats East Brunswick in 2OT - Boys soccer recap
Derek Afonso had a goal and an assist as Monroe defeated East Brunswick 3-2 in double overtime in East Brunswick. Monroe (6-2) sported a 2-1 lead at the end of the first quarter before East Brunswick (2-6) tied the game in the second. Nate Lipton and Altin Nikezi also scored a goal.
Brearley over Roselle Catholic - Boys soccer recap
Lorenzo Stanziola and Dylan Sousa each tallied a goal and an assist to lead Brearley to a 5-1 win over Roselle Catholic in Kenilworth. The win kept Brearley unbeaten at 7-0. Joseph Aviles, David Lopes, and Rashon Thorne also scored in the win. Storm Beauliere scored for Roselle Catholic (0-5).
