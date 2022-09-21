ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Township, NJ

Wall over Toms River East - Girls soccer recap

Ellie Hartz scored the sole goal of the game to lead Wall to a 1-0 win over Toms River East, in Toms River. Saige Santa Cruz recorded three saves to earn the shutout for Wall (5-1). Addison Husenica made 11 saves for Toms River East (2-3-1). The N.J. High School...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Wood-Ridge defeats Hasbrouck Heights - Boys soccer recap

Brian Harasek’s second-half goal was enough to propel Wood-Ridge past Hasbrouck Heights 1-0 in Hasbrouck Heights. Chase LoPresti stood strong with 10 saves for Wood-Ridge (3-4) while Jordan Cano-Alzate had an assist. Hasbrouck Heights fell to 1-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
Edison over South Plainfield - Girls soccer recap

Kayden Aravena scored two goals to lead Edison to a 2-1 win over South Plainfield, in Edison. Edison (4-3-1) led 2-1 at the half. Ghelsey Go made 15 saves for Edison. Ashley Mangandi scored for South Plainfield (5-3). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
EDISON, NJ
Wayne Valley over Clifton - Girls soccer recap

Brianna Starling made four saves as Wayne Valley earned a shutout victory over Clifton 5-0 in Wayne. Megan Jozak finished with two goals and one assist as Danielle Joyner scored one goal and dished out an assist. Wayne Valley (6-1) finished with 15 shots on goal while Clifton (3-5) sent...
WAYNE, NJ
Freehold Borough defeats St. Rose - Boys soccer recap

Ammar Danish recorded two goals and an assist to lead Freehold Borough to its first win of the season over St. Rose 3-1 in Freehold. Freehold Borough (1-7) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before tacking on another score in the second half. Kieran McLean also scored a goal while Cade Cascone had nine saves.
BELMAR, NJ
Mountain Lakes over Randolph - Girls soccer recap

Daisy Duda scored two goals and added one assist as Mountain Lakes defeated Randolph 3-2 at Halsey Lower Field in Mountain Lakes. Ellianna Caporusso added a goal and two assists for Mountain Lakes (4-2), who scored all three goals in the first half. Randolph (4-3) finished with six shots on...
MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ
Paramus Catholic over Westwood - Girls soccer recap

Isabela Tejeda finished with one goal and one assist as Paramus Catholic earned a 3-1 victory over Westwood in the Preliminary Round of the Bergen County Tournament. Erica Vazquez and Nadia Calatayud added goals for Paramus Catholic (5-2). Westwood (3-3-1) finished with nine shots on goal but could not find...
WESTWOOD, NJ
No. 14 Eastern over Gloucester Tech - Girls soccer recap

Aubrey Benfield finished with one goal and two assists as Eastern, No. 14 in NJ.com’s Top 20, was able to earn a 3-0 shutout victory over Gloucester Tech in Voorhees. Jolie Bracaccio and Kasey Eustace scored goals for Eastern (6-1-1), who outshot Gloucester Tech (2-4) 15-5. Morgan Riley finished...
NEWARK, NJ
Girls soccer: Gomez’s OT goal lifts Linden over Brearley

Allison Gomez netted an overtime goal to lead Linden to a 1-0 win over Brearley, in Linden. Gomez’s game-winner came in the first overtime. Clara Toussaint and Aryanna Muniz earned the shutout for the Tigers (3-2-1), as Muniz made 14 saves and Toussaint recorded two saves. Brearley fell to...
LINDEN, NJ
Marlboro ties Rumson-Fair Haven - Boys soccer recap

Rumson-Fair Haven’s Cole Herman made 13 saves as it tied Rumson 1-1 in Rumson. Marlboro’s Jake Langella and Rumson-Fair Haven’s Ronan Hogg traded second-half goals while Sam Burns stopped seven shots. With the win, Rumson-Fair Haven improved to 4-2-1 while Marlboro dropped to 3-2-1. The N.J. High...
RUMSON, NJ
Brearley over Roselle Catholic - Boys soccer recap

Lorenzo Stanziola and Dylan Sousa each tallied a goal and an assist to lead Brearley to a 5-1 win over Roselle Catholic in Kenilworth. The win kept Brearley unbeaten at 7-0. Joseph Aviles, David Lopes, and Rashon Thorne also scored in the win. Storm Beauliere scored for Roselle Catholic (0-5).
ROSELLE, NJ
