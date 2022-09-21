BLUE LAKE, Calif. — Emergency responders from across the region and state gathered at the Blue Lake Rancheria this week to discuss "The Big One," a massive earthquake expected to strike off the coast of the Pacific Northwest. This earthquake is also expected to cause a tsunami that would affect the North Coast of California, along with the coasts of Oregon, Washington and Vancouver Island, Canada.

