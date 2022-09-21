Read full article on original website
Humboldt-Del Norte house wanted for a movie
HUMBOLDT, Calif. — If you own a house in Humboldt or Del Norte County, you may be in luck: the Humboldt-Del Norte Film Commission is seeking a house to act as a set in a major motion picture. The Film Commission is looking for a modest one-story, two-bedroom home...
Experts discuss preparedness for 'The Big One' at TsunamiCon
BLUE LAKE, Calif. — Emergency responders from across the region and state gathered at the Blue Lake Rancheria this week to discuss "The Big One," a massive earthquake expected to strike off the coast of the Pacific Northwest. This earthquake is also expected to cause a tsunami that would affect the North Coast of California, along with the coasts of Oregon, Washington and Vancouver Island, Canada.
Power Outage planned for Weaverville, Junction City on Sunday
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — The Trinity Public Utilities District (PUD) announced their plans to cut power to the communities of Weaverville and Junction City on Sunday. Officials with Trinity PUD and the Trinity County Office of Emergency Services (OES) said the planned power outage will take place on Sun., Sept. 25, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Klamath River salmon facing increased mortality in post-fire conditions
KLAMATH, Calif. — The Six Rivers National Forest Fisheries Program has partnered with the Klamath Basin Fish Health Assessment Team to monitor water quality and fish health conditions in the Klamath River. This is in response to increased mortality and disease rates among the chinook and steelhead salmon populations in the river.
Fatal three-car collision in Trinidad
TRINIDAD, Calif. — One person has been confirmed dead in a three-car collision in Trinidad on Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision occurred just before 3 p.m. near the Trinidad exit on Highway 101. All lanes on both southbound and northbound were closed with one-way traffic control.
HCSO: Man arrested in Bayside on kidnapping and false imprisonment charges
BAYSIDE, Calif. — On Thursday, Humboldt County Sheriff's deputies arrested a suspect after he barricaded himself inside a home in Bayside. Forty-one-year-old Emiliano Ruiz Carriedo was arrested after allegedly holding a woman hostage at their home on Plunkett Road, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office. The woman was able to escape and call the police before being transported to a hospital for injuries.
