City of Sharon prepares for this weekend’s WaterFire event
Friday evening in Sharon, preparations were underway for Saturday's WaterFire Festival.
People dress up for 16th annual Witches Night Out
It was a day of witches, wizards and small-town shopping in Volant on Saturday.
New pizza shop opens in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you have a craving for pizza, new owners of a historic pizza place want you to come back. Cravings Pizza has opened in Youngstown along Canfield Road. Cravings has gotten over 300 hungry people for dollar slices, wings and subs since opening on Monday....
Food Distributions Set For Saturday
A couple of local food distribution events are planned for this weekend. Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. in Chicora at the Christ’s Family Church parking lot on West Slippery Rock Street boxes containing fresh produce, milk, meat, and canned goods will be distributed to those who meet eligibility requirements. Volunteers will assist on a first-come-first served basis and no advanced registration is required.
Final days for special history walks in Sharon
The Sharon Historical Society is hosting its second and final history walk of the season this weekend.
Biggest pet adoption event coming to Ohio
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The biggest pet adoption event of the year is just a little over a week away! Jefferson County Humane Society is hosting Bark in the Park at Jim Woods Park in Steubenville. Then event will include four animal rescues with pets ready to adopt, vendors, food trucks, JCHS Low Cost Mobile […]
Local St. Vincent de Paul sees more people requesting help
Society of St. Vincent De Paul in Trumbull County hosted its first Friends of the Poor Walk/Run on Saturday.
Grants seeks to advance childhood literacy
On Thursday afternoon, The Kiwanis Club of Boardman-Youngstown donated $5000 to Harding Elementary School in Youngstown. The grant is to provide school aged children of first through fifth grade books every month. Each book is tailored to the students reading level and interest. Second grade Harding elementary teacher. Shannon Sefcik,...
Local, popular bar/dance hall to become car dealership
One of the area's oldest and most popular bars and dance halls will become a used car dealership.
Local nonprofit Diva Donations settles into new home
The clothing racks for Diva Donations are in a new place. The dresses hang now in Boardman, using the ground floor of a former church.
Top Fall Activities in Lawrence County
Oh my gourd! It’s fall in Lawrence County! We put together a list of the top things to do this fall season where you’ll discover incredible foliage, fall festivals, pumpkin patches, scary good times and more! Don’t forget to share your photos using #VisitLawrenceCounty. Fall Foliage. Lawrence...
DEK hockey facility coming to Hermitage
The City of Hermitage announced Wednesday that it has been awarded a grant for a new DEK hockey facility.
Revitalization projects in Sharon receive ARP funds
About $800,000 in American Rescue Plan funds is being awarded to projects in Sharon, Pennsylvania.
3 Bedroom home, woodworking tools, collectibles, and misc.
Nimishillen Twp. – Stark County – Louisville Schools. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders. Location: 10960 EASTON ST. NE, ALLIANCE, OH 44601 Directions: From Canton take RT 62 east to Paris Ave., then south to roundabout, then east onto Easton St. to property OR from Louisville take RT 153 east to Meese Rd., then north to Easton St. and property. Watch for KIKO signs.
2022 Canfield Fair sale
Buyer: Whitted Cattle Co. Buyer: Whitted Cattle Co. Buyer: Whitted Cattle Co. Buyer: Winona Frozen Foods Inc.
Jake Owens' Sept. 29 concert at Youngstown amphitheater canceled
The Sept. 29 Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre concert featuring country musician Jake Owen has been canceled. According to the director of marketing for the Covelli Centre, Phoebe Breckingride said, "Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, this event has been canceled." Breckinridge said that no action is required to obtain a refund. All...
Mercy Health hiring event combats staff shortage
On Saturday, it held a hiring open house at St. Elizabeth Youngstown. Around 300 people pre-registered for the event.
Years Ago | September 23rd
Vindicator file photo / September 23, 1971 | Mrs. Eleanor Burris, left, chairman of Operation Shop Early, and Mrs. Evelyn Dercoli, co-chairman, was surrounded by a growing mountain of Christmas gifts collected 51 years ago and destined for servicemen in Vietnam. The Mahoning County Chapter of the Red Cross was assembling 500 ditty bags to be sent by Sept. 30.
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for a tasty corned beef sandwich in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. If you're on the eastside, you can't go wrong with a corned beef sandwich at this old-school local favorite. Jack's juicy corned beef sandwich is piled high with flavorful meat and comes on your choice of bread: rye, seedless rye, wheat, white, challah, or pumpernickel. For breakfast, you should check out their homemade corned beef hash, which comes with poached eggs.
OVI checkpoint to be conducted on Mahoning Avenue in Youngstown Friday night
The Mahoning County OVI Task Force in conjunction with OSP will be conducting an OVI checkpoint Friday night and early Saturday morning. The checkpoint will be on Mahoning Avenue in Youngstown near the Glacier Avenue intersection from 10:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Additionally, local law enforcement agencies will be conducting...
