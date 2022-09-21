ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Locker Room: Adrian Amos on win vs. Bears

By Kyle Malzhan
WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qbggq_0i3bwYlo00

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers picked up their first win of the season on Sunday in their home opener versus the Chicago Bears, winning 27-10.

Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin and co-host Harry Sydney were joined by Packers safety Adrian Amos in this week’s episode of ‘Locker Room’.

Griffin, Sydney, and Amos discuss the defensive performance from the Packers on Sunday night and get to know Amos a little bit more on and off the field.

In this week’s episode of ‘In the Zone with Kyle Malzhan’, rookie wide receiver Samori Toure shares his love for Green Bay, insight on the wide receiver room, and working with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers are now 1-1 on the 2022-23 regular season and now the team heads to Tampa Bay to face off against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Amos shares insight on the upcoming matchup meanwhile Griffin and Sydney give their keys to the game to be successful on the road.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.

