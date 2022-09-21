ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passaic, NJ

NJ.com

Wayne Valley over Clifton - Girls soccer recap

Brianna Starling made four saves as Wayne Valley earned a shutout victory over Clifton 5-0 in Wayne. Megan Jozak finished with two goals and one assist as Danielle Joyner scored one goal and dished out an assist. Wayne Valley (6-1) finished with 15 shots on goal while Clifton (3-5) sent...
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

North Warren defeats Kinnelon - Boys soccer recap

James Lubrecht’s 57th-minute goal was enough to give North Warren a 1-0 victory against Kinnelon in Blairstown. Dylan Considine came up with a big stop on a penalty kick in the first half for North Warren (3-3) as he finished with four saves. Michael Ferro also notched an assist.
KINNELON, NJ
NJ.com

Paramus Catholic over Westwood - Girls soccer recap

Isabela Tejeda finished with one goal and one assist as Paramus Catholic earned a 3-1 victory over Westwood in the Preliminary Round of the Bergen County Tournament. Erica Vazquez and Nadia Calatayud added goals for Paramus Catholic (5-2). Westwood (3-3-1) finished with nine shots on goal but could not find...
WESTWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

No. 6 Ramapo defeats Passaic Tech - Girls soccer recap

Ramapo, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Passaic Tech 5-0 in Wayne. With the win, Ramapo improved to 5-0 while Passaic Tech fell to 4-1.
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

Brearley over Roselle Catholic - Boys soccer recap

Lorenzo Stanziola and Dylan Sousa each tallied a goal and an assist to lead Brearley to a 5-1 win over Roselle Catholic in Kenilworth. The win kept Brearley unbeaten at 7-0. Joseph Aviles, David Lopes, and Rashon Thorne also scored in the win. Storm Beauliere scored for Roselle Catholic (0-5).
ROSELLE, NJ
NJ.com

Wood-Ridge defeats Hasbrouck Heights - Boys soccer recap

Brian Harasek's second-half goal was enough to propel Wood-Ridge past Hasbrouck Heights 1-0 in Hasbrouck Heights. Chase LoPresti stood strong with 10 saves for Wood-Ridge (3-4) while Jordan Cano-Alzate had an assist. Hasbrouck Heights fell to 1-5.
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
NJ.com

Freehold Borough defeats St. Rose - Boys soccer recap

Ammar Danish recorded two goals and an assist to lead Freehold Borough to its first win of the season over St. Rose 3-1 in Freehold. Freehold Borough (1-7) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before tacking on another score in the second half. Kieran McLean also scored a goal while Cade Cascone had nine saves.
BELMAR, NJ
NJ.com

Pascack Hills over Dwight-Englewood - Girls soccer - BCT Preliminaries

Emily Sailer scored twice as tenth-seed Pascack Hills defeated 22nd-seed Dwight-Englewood, 4-1, in the preliminary round of the Bergen County Tournament in Montvale. Abbey Roche and Reece Benisatto tallied a goal and an assist apiece for Pascack Hills (4-2), which led 3-0 at halftime. Lillian Moncion scored for Dwight-Englewood (4-3).
MONTVALE, NJ
NJ.com

Pascack Valley defeats St. Joseph (Mont.) - Boys soccer recap

Dan Lin, Steven Gifford, Adrain Pilet, and Sean Stewart each scored a first-half goal to lead Pascack Valley past St. Joseph (Mont.) 6-2 in Hillsdale. Pascack Valley (4-2-1) took a 4-0 lead into halftime before pulling away in the second half with two more goals. Chris Londono also had a score.
HILLSDALE, NJ
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Edison over South Plainfield - Girls soccer recap

Kayden Aravena scored two goals to lead Edison to a 2-1 win over South Plainfield, in Edison. Edison (4-3-1) led 2-1 at the half. Ghelsey Go made 15 saves for Edison. Ashley Mangandi scored for South Plainfield (5-3).
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

South Hunterdon over Hamilton West - Field hockey recap

Sarah Faherty posted a hat trick to lead South Hunterdon to a 5-0 win over Hamilton West, in Trenton. Kylie Masterson and Isabella Woronicz scored a goal each for South Hunterdon (2-5). Ava Frascella made five saves for Hamilton West (0-6-1).
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

No. 14 Eastern over Gloucester Tech - Girls soccer recap

Aubrey Benfield finished with one goal and two assists as Eastern, No. 14 in NJ.com's Top 20, was able to earn a 3-0 shutout victory over Gloucester Tech in Voorhees. Jolie Bracaccio and Kasey Eustace scored goals for Eastern (6-1-1), who outshot Gloucester Tech (2-4) 15-5. Morgan Riley finished
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Madison blanks Villa Walsh - Girls soccer recap

Kayla Eisinger made two saves in net as Madison earned a 3-0 shutout victory of Villa Walsh in Madison. Anna Gominiak and Erin Kleiven scored goals for Madison (6-0). Gwen Eilender and Avery Visich were credited with assists. Villa Walsh (3-3-1) finished with just three shots on goal.
MADISON, NJ
NJ.com

North Arlington shuts down Tenafly - Girls soccer - BCT Preliminary

Laurynn Teixiera led with two goals and two assists as 12th-seeded North Arlington defeated 21st-seeded Tenafly, 4-0, in the preliminary round of the Bergen County Tournament in North Arlington. Lia Cruz added a goal and two assists while Arancha Antunes scored for North Arlington (6-0), which led 3-0 at halftime.
TENAFLY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
