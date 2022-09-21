ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

Crews responding to vegetation fire north of Shasta Lake

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, 9:00 p.m.:. According to the Shasta Trinity National Forest Service, the Hogback fire is burning in difficult-to-access terrain Northeast of Shasta Lake and South/Southwest of Big Bend. Smokejumpers have made it to the scene and have reported the fire at 0.25 acres. Crews are...
SHASTA LAKE, CA
krcrtv.com

'Montague Balloon Fest: Flights & Dreams 2022' returns to the Northstate

MONTAGUE, Calif. — Montague Balloon Fest is back with its "Montague Balloon Fest: Flights and Dreams 2022." Join the community this Sept. 23-25 as hot air balloons fill the skies of Montague each morning. This three-day event will feature helicopter rides, a slow pitch/mush ball tournament, community parade, car...
MONTAGUE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy