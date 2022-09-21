ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manasquan, NJ

NJ.com

Demarest defeats Bergenfield - Boys soccer recap

Andrew Dunne had a goal and two assists to lead Demarest past Bergenfield 3-0 in Bergenfield. Andrew Dunne’s goal in the first minute gave Demarest (4-1-1) a 1-0 lead before it pulled away in the second half with two more scores. Connor Shea and Kurt Onal also recorded a...
DEMAREST, NJ
NJ.com

Wall over Toms River East - Girls soccer recap

Ellie Hartz scored the sole goal of the game to lead Wall to a 1-0 win over Toms River East, in Toms River. Saige Santa Cruz recorded three saves to earn the shutout for Wall (5-1). Addison Husenica made 11 saves for Toms River East (2-3-1). The N.J. High School...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Mountain Lakes over Randolph - Girls soccer recap

Daisy Duda scored two goals and added one assist as Mountain Lakes defeated Randolph 3-2 at Halsey Lower Field in Mountain Lakes. Ellianna Caporusso added a goal and two assists for Mountain Lakes (4-2), who scored all three goals in the first half. Randolph (4-3) finished with six shots on...
MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

Mountain Lakes over Chatham - Field hockey recap

Carolina Floreno dished out two assists to lead Mountain Lakes during a 3-1 victory over Chatham in Chatham. Both teams entered the fourth quarter tied at one. Hannah Lees and Emma Roldan scored goals in the fourth quarter to seal the victory for Mountain Lakes (7-0). Brooke DiBiase got Chatham...
CHATHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Girls soccer: Gomez's OT goal lifts Linden over Brearley

Allison Gomez netted an overtime goal to lead Linden to a 1-0 win over Brearley, in Linden. Gomez’s game-winner came in the first overtime. Clara Toussaint and Aryanna Muniz earned the shutout for the Tigers (3-2-1), as Muniz made 14 saves and Toussaint recorded two saves. Brearley fell to...
LINDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Madison blanks Villa Walsh - Girls soccer recap

Kayla Eisinger made two saves in net as Madison earned a 3-0 shutout victory of Villa Walsh in Madison. Anna Gominiak and Erin Kleiven scored goals for Madison (6-0). Gwen Eilender and Avery Visich were credited with assists. Villa Walsh (3-3-1) finished with just three shots on goal. The N.J....
MADISON, NJ
NJ.com

Wood-Ridge defeats Hasbrouck Heights - Boys soccer recap

Brian Harasek’s second-half goal was enough to propel Wood-Ridge past Hasbrouck Heights 1-0 in Hasbrouck Heights. Chase LoPresti stood strong with 10 saves for Wood-Ridge (3-4) while Jordan Cano-Alzate had an assist. Hasbrouck Heights fell to 1-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
NJ.com

Paramus Catholic over Westwood - Girls soccer recap

Isabela Tejeda finished with one goal and one assist as Paramus Catholic earned a 3-1 victory over Westwood in the Preliminary Round of the Bergen County Tournament. Erica Vazquez and Nadia Calatayud added goals for Paramus Catholic (5-2). Westwood (3-3-1) finished with nine shots on goal but could not find...
WESTWOOD, NJ
