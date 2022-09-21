Read full article on original website
Girls soccer: Two goals by Bjorndahl direct Point Pleasant Boro past Monmouth
Madison Bjorndahl netted a pair of goals as Point Pleasant Boro remained undefeated following Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Monmouth. Anna McCourt added a goal and an assist for Point Pleasant Boro (6-0). Kyleigh Cilento and Annabella Ryan each picked up helpers. Ava Bjorndahl made five saves for the shutout.
Demarest defeats Bergenfield - Boys soccer recap
Andrew Dunne had a goal and two assists to lead Demarest past Bergenfield 3-0 in Bergenfield. Andrew Dunne’s goal in the first minute gave Demarest (4-1-1) a 1-0 lead before it pulled away in the second half with two more scores. Connor Shea and Kurt Onal also recorded a...
Wall over Toms River East - Girls soccer recap
Ellie Hartz scored the sole goal of the game to lead Wall to a 1-0 win over Toms River East, in Toms River. Saige Santa Cruz recorded three saves to earn the shutout for Wall (5-1). Addison Husenica made 11 saves for Toms River East (2-3-1). The N.J. High School...
Monroe defeats East Brunswick in 2OT - Boys soccer recap
Derek Afonso had a goal and an assist as Monroe defeated East Brunswick 3-2 in double overtime in East Brunswick. Monroe (6-2) sported a 2-1 lead at the end of the first quarter before East Brunswick (2-6) tied the game in the second. Nate Lipton and Altin Nikezi also scored a goal.
No. 7 Immaculate Heart edges Northern Highlands - Girls soccer recap
Alexandra Barry converted a pass from Caitlin Forshay as Immaculate Heart, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won on the road, 1-0, over Northern Highlands. Noelle Haskell received the shutout with six saves for Immaculate Heart (5-1), which led 1-0 at halftime. Northern Highlands is now 4-3. The N.J....
No. 8 West Orange edges Montclair Kimberley - Boys soccer recap
Jared Charles finished a pass from Jack Dvorin to provide West Orange, No. 8 in NJ.com’s Top 20, with a 1-0 victory at home over Montclair Kimberley. Justin Scavalla saved seven shots to record his fifth shutout of the season for West Orange (6-1), which led 1-0 at halftime.
No. 2 Freehold Township over Shore - Girls soccer recap
Gaby Parker put in two goals to lead Freehold Township, No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 7-0 victory on the road over Shore. Kayla Wong, Ainsley Moy and Hailey Santiago each tallied a goal and an assist for Freehold Township (7-1). Shore is now 1-6. The N.J....
Mountain Lakes over Randolph - Girls soccer recap
Daisy Duda scored two goals and added one assist as Mountain Lakes defeated Randolph 3-2 at Halsey Lower Field in Mountain Lakes. Ellianna Caporusso added a goal and two assists for Mountain Lakes (4-2), who scored all three goals in the first half. Randolph (4-3) finished with six shots on...
Mountain Lakes over Chatham - Field hockey recap
Carolina Floreno dished out two assists to lead Mountain Lakes during a 3-1 victory over Chatham in Chatham. Both teams entered the fourth quarter tied at one. Hannah Lees and Emma Roldan scored goals in the fourth quarter to seal the victory for Mountain Lakes (7-0). Brooke DiBiase got Chatham...
Trinity Hall over Red Bank Regional in OT - Girls soccer recap
Reilly Sullivan posted a goal and an assist to lead Trinity Hall to a 2-1 extra time win over Red Bank Regional, in Little Silver. Trinity Hall (2-3-2) scored a tying goal in the second half, and the winning goal in the first extra time. Aubrey Scoble also scored in...
Jackson Liberty over Toms River South - Boys soccer recap
Gerard Cerino, Conor Yurgel and Sean Mazon each scored to lead Jackson Liberty in a 3-0 win over Toms River South, in Toms River. Jackson Liberty (5-1-2) led 2-0 at the half. Rocco Malangone made eight saves in the shutout. Toms River South fell to 3-2. The N.J. High School...
Girls soccer: Gomez’s OT goal lifts Linden over Brearley
Allison Gomez netted an overtime goal to lead Linden to a 1-0 win over Brearley, in Linden. Gomez’s game-winner came in the first overtime. Clara Toussaint and Aryanna Muniz earned the shutout for the Tigers (3-2-1), as Muniz made 14 saves and Toussaint recorded two saves. Brearley fell to...
Madison blanks Villa Walsh - Girls soccer recap
Kayla Eisinger made two saves in net as Madison earned a 3-0 shutout victory of Villa Walsh in Madison. Anna Gominiak and Erin Kleiven scored goals for Madison (6-0). Gwen Eilender and Avery Visich were credited with assists. Villa Walsh (3-3-1) finished with just three shots on goal. The N.J....
Boys soccer: Darbo and Kovalchuk carry Sayreville past Woodbridge
Goals by Kofi Darbo and John Kovalchuk carried Sayreville to a 2-1 victory over Woodbridge Saturday. Victor Osei-Mensah and Eric Sadlocha had assists for Sayreville (5-3) which won for the third game in a row. Jaden Espinar scored for Woodbridge (5-3) with Marco Faria Dasilva getting the assist. The N.J....
Field hockey: Goals by Harbeson and Maggio carry Boonton past Morristown-Beard
Boonton made it two wins in a row with the 2-0 shutout of Morristown-Beard Saturday. Elizabeth Harbeson and Lila Maggio scored for Boonton (3-4). Kaylee Hughen had an assist while Tayla Szmak recorded the shutout in goal. Morristown-Beard fell to 2-4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
Girls soccer: Zinn tallies hat trick as No. 19 Montclair rolls past Bloomfield
Morganne Zinn posted a hat trick and one assist to lead Montclair, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 5-0 win over Bloomfield, in Montclair. Sonia Neighbors and Evie Campbell recorded a goal and an assist for Montclair (6-0-1). Teah Glorie made six saves to earn the shutout.
Boys soccer: Petillo paces Wall’s second-half rally over Toms River East
Jake Petillo finished with a goal and an assist as Wall Township rallied for a 2-1 victory over Toms River East Saturday. Michael Southwell also scored for Wall (4-2-1) which won its third in a row. James Damiano picked up an assist. Tommy Renkin scored for Toms River East (1-2-2)....
Field hockey: Condello’s overtime game-winning goal lifts Manalapan over Howell
Teresa Condello scored twice, including the game-winner in overtime, as Manalapan downed Howell, 3-2, Saturday. Alexis Rogers assisted on the winning goal as Manalapan moved to 3-2. Samantha Sklar also scored. Milani Macciola and Victoria Lamendola each had an assist. For Howell (4-3), Reilly Larson scored twice while Kerry DeStefano...
Wood-Ridge defeats Hasbrouck Heights - Boys soccer recap
Brian Harasek’s second-half goal was enough to propel Wood-Ridge past Hasbrouck Heights 1-0 in Hasbrouck Heights. Chase LoPresti stood strong with 10 saves for Wood-Ridge (3-4) while Jordan Cano-Alzate had an assist. Hasbrouck Heights fell to 1-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Paramus Catholic over Westwood - Girls soccer recap
Isabela Tejeda finished with one goal and one assist as Paramus Catholic earned a 3-1 victory over Westwood in the Preliminary Round of the Bergen County Tournament. Erica Vazquez and Nadia Calatayud added goals for Paramus Catholic (5-2). Westwood (3-3-1) finished with nine shots on goal but could not find...
