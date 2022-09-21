Read full article on original website
Girls soccer: Pieklo perfect in goal as Pequannock blanks St. Elizabeth
Emma Pieklo made eight saves in goal for the shutout as Pequannock blanked St. Elizabeth Saturday, 6-0. Gianna DeSimoni finished with two goals. Shayla Osmanski, Alex Ortega, Riley DeCumber and Alex Molisso also scored for Pequannock (7-0-1). St. Elizabeth dropped to 0-6. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now...
Whippany Park over Mount Olive - Boys soccer recap
Danny Sierchio and Andrew Sundar each scored a goal in Whippany Park’s 2-0 victory over Mount Olive in Flanders. Noah Kaplan made 10 saves and Ian McSorley had five to combine on the shutout for Whippany Park (5-2), which won its fourth game in a row. Kristian Dobbek made...
No. 2 Freehold Township over Shore - Girls soccer recap
Gaby Parker put in two goals to lead Freehold Township, No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 7-0 victory on the road over Shore. Kayla Wong, Ainsley Moy and Hailey Santiago each tallied a goal and an assist for Freehold Township (7-1). Shore is now 1-6. The N.J....
Wood-Ridge defeats Hasbrouck Heights - Boys soccer recap
Brian Harasek’s second-half goal was enough to propel Wood-Ridge past Hasbrouck Heights 1-0 in Hasbrouck Heights. Chase LoPresti stood strong with 10 saves for Wood-Ridge (3-4) while Jordan Cano-Alzate had an assist. Hasbrouck Heights fell to 1-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
No. 19 Gill St. Bernard’s over Ridge - Boys soccer recap
Dan Scali scored the game-winning goal in overtime as Gill St. Bernard’s, No. 19 in NJ.com’s Top 20, earned a shutout 1-0 victory over Ridge in Gladstone. Daniel Spataro was credited with the assist on Scali’s goal. Alaap Gami made three saves in net for Ridge (4-2-1)...
Boys soccer: Durling, Steinert top Hightstown in overtime for third straight win
Colin St. John set up Anthony Durling for the game-winning goal in overtime as Steinert got past Hightstown Saturday, 2-1. Durling also scored in the second half to tie the game at 1-1. Nick Vernon assisted on the goal for the Spartans (7-1) who won for the third straight game.
South Hunterdon over Hamilton West - Field hockey recap
Sarah Faherty posted a hat trick to lead South Hunterdon to a 5-0 win over Hamilton West, in Trenton. Kylie Masterson and Isabella Woronicz scored a goal each for South Hunterdon (2-5). Ava Frascella made five saves for Hamilton West (0-6-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
No. 13 Cherokee over Washington Township - Girls soccer recap
Caroline Neal scored the game-winner in double overtime for Cherokee, No. 13 in NJ.com’s Top 20, as it took down Washington Township 3-1 in Washington Township. Olivia Marrone scored a first half goal to give Cherokee (6-0) an early lead. Lexi Diezergowski would get Washington Township (3-3-1) even heading into halftime.
Holy Ghost Prep (PA) defeats Paul VI - Boys soccer recap
Despite a goal from Paul Chaykin, Holy Ghost Prep (PA) came away with a 2-1 win in Bensalem, PA. The two teams went into halftime scoreless before Holy Ghost Prep (1-0) netted two scores to earn the win. Brandon Velasquez recorded an assist for Paul VI (2-2-1) while Jonathan Leary...
Marlboro ties Rumson-Fair Haven - Boys soccer recap
Rumson-Fair Haven’s Cole Herman made 13 saves as it tied Rumson 1-1 in Rumson. Marlboro’s Jake Langella and Rumson-Fair Haven’s Ronan Hogg traded second-half goals while Sam Burns stopped seven shots. With the win, Rumson-Fair Haven improved to 4-2-1 while Marlboro dropped to 3-2-1. The N.J. High...
Field hockey: Van Tassel scores goal in overtime to power Vernon past Newton
Vernon ended a three-game losing streak with a 1-0 victory over Newton Saturday in overtime. Sidney Van Tassel netted the game-winning goal. Abigail DeYoung had the assist as Vernon moved to 2-4. Shaelynn Castanaga Acerra made five saves for the shutout,. Newton dropped to 4-3-1. The N.J. High School Sports...
Girls soccer: Notre Dame captures 2nd win in a row after stopping Nottingham
Reagan O’Mara scored twice while Emily Javick collected two assists as Notre Dame stopped Nottingham Saturday, 7-1. Riley Cunningham, Magdelena Madjor, Juliana Lynch, Avery Whittle and Megan Reuter also scored for the Irish (4-2-2) who have won two in a row. Megan Reuter had the lone goal for the...
No. 5 West Essex falls to team from Texas in national tournament - Field hockey recap
Abby Zanelli saved all but one of eight shots as West Essex, No. 5 in NJ.com’s Top 20, lost, 1-0, to St. John’s (Texas) in the Max Field Hockey National Invitational at Proving Grounds in Conshohocken, PA. West Essex (7-1) outshot the Houston school by 35-8. The N.J....
Karriem dominates on offense, defense as West Orange tops Mount Olive - Football recap
Saboor Karriem was an unstoppable force both sides of the ball as scored three touchdowns and intercepted two passes to lead West Orange to a 28-14 victory over Mount Olive in Flanders. Karriem, a senior, tied the game at 7-7 in the first quarter when he took a Quran Ali...
HS Football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 4
We have some memorable games and achievements from last week to recount and a whole lot of exciting things to look forward to this weekend in North Jersey football, such as the three NJ.com Top 20 battles Saturday afternoon in Oradell, Montvale and West Orange. In this region of the...
Ex-wrestler from N.J. high school fatally shot on city street
A former wrestler from Montclair High School died Thursday after authorities said he was shot on a street in Orange. Katon Washington, 28, of Montclair, was found by police officers responding to a shooting about 1 a.m. in the area of Aldine and Cleveland streets in Orange, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
Rutgers vs. Iowa picks, prediction: Scarlet Knights try to stay unbeaten, snap Big Ten home losing streak
The details of how Rutgers reached this point has been discussed ad nauseum: the struggling offense, the close calls against mediocre opposition, the quarterback carousel that only injuries could stop from spinning. But ultimately, when Saturday night rolls around, it all boils down to this: the undefeated Scarlet Knights have...
QuickChek opens another N.J. location, more to come
Convenience store chain QuickChek has opened another store in New Jersey. QuickChek opened in Parlin (Sayreville) on Sept. 20. The 4,542 square-foot store is located at 3101 Bordentown Ave. at the intersection of Bordentown Ave. and Cheesequake Rd. The new QuickChek replaces an older, smaller format of the store. “Our...
Pick 6 lottery ticket worth $7.1M sold at ShopRite in N.J.
A lucky New Jersey Lottery player who bought a Pick 6 ticket for Thursday’s drawing at a supermarket in Burlington County won the $7.1 million jackpot. The winning ticket was purchased at ShopRite on Route 38 east in Hainesport. Thursday’s winning numbers were 8, 15, 28, 31, 33 and 39.
N.J. district eliminates Columbus Day as a school holiday over objections of Italian-American groups
Local Italian-American organizations urged the Toms River Regional school district this week to reverse a decision to eliminate Columbus Day as a school holiday, saying the move is an insult to their heritage. The district’s school calendar, approved over the summer, made Columbus Day a regular school day. Students in...
