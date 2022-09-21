ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

New photos show bloody aftermath of mob hit on Sylvester Zottola

By Ben Feuerherd
New York Post
 4 days ago

New photos show the bloody aftermath of the McDonald’s drive-thru hit on Bronx Mafia associate Sylvester “Sally Daz” Zottola — a rub-out allegedly orchestrated by his own son.

The crime scene photos — entered into evidence by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn — show blood spattered on the upholstered seats of 71-year-old Zottola’s Acura SUV at the Mickey D’s drive-thru on Webster Avenue.

Another photo shows a spent shell casing in a cup holder inside the car, next to a Dum Dum lollipop.

At least five bullet holes in one of the car’s windows are shown in another of the evidence photos — taken at the scene after the killing in October 2018.

A series of yellow NYPD evidence markers are seen scattered around the crime scene in another one of the photos. The markers tag footprints, shell casings and a nearby fence, where the gunman allegedly passed through as he ran from the scene.

Blood on Zottola's car at the Webster Ave. drive-thru.
Bullet holes in the side of Sylvester Zottola's car.
Bullets from the shooting lay on the ground next to Zottola's Acura.
Police inspect Zottola's car following the shooting.
The attack on Zottola occurred at a Bronx McDonald's.
Blood on one of the seats in the car.
A bullet casing from the scene of the shooting.
Sylvester’s son, Anthony Zottola, 44, is charged with allegedly hiring a Bloods gang member to orchestrate the hit on his father because he wanted control of the family’s $45 million real estate empire.

Anthony is on trial with two co-defendants, Himen Ross and Alfred Lopez, who allegedly carried out the hit on Sylvester, a reputed associate of the Bonanno and Lucchese crime families.

Last week, another alleged conspirator testified under a cooperation agreement with the feds that he tried and failed to kill both Sylvester and Anthony’s brother, Salvatore, 45, at least six times.

Anthony Zottola allegedly hired a Bloods gang member to orchestrate the hit on his father (above).

In one of the botched hits , a gunman ambushed Salvatore outside his home in Locust Point and shot him a number times in a brazen, caught-on-video assassination attempt. He survived, and took the stand in the trial as a star witness for the prosecution who testified after being given immunity.

After the successful hit on his dad, Anthony allegedly texted the Bloods gang member he paid to set up the assassination — and joked with him about the slaying.

“Can we party today or tomorrow,” Bloods member Bushawn Shelton texted the younger Zottola after the hit.

Anthony Zottola is on trial with two co-defendants in the case.

“Tomorrow. It’s my little man’s bday. I’m taking him to his favorite place, McDonald’s. Then to a movie. LOL like I eat that stuff,” Anthony replied with apparent sarcasm.

Shelton allegedly texted back that it was like his “birthday” that day.

Anthony and his two co-defendants have pleaded not guilty.

PIX11

Woman waiting on NYC subway platform randomly slashed: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A woman was randomly slashed in the face by a man while waiting on a New York City subway platform, police said. The unprovoked attack happened inside the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center subway station in Brooklyn just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, NYPD officials said. A 30-year-old woman was standing on the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Texts: Son’s plot against reputed mobster dad

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Salvatore Zottola, who miraculously survived multiple gunshots in 2018 outside his father’s home, leaned forward in court Thursday to watch an alleged murder plot unfold on text messages displayed on monitors. Federal prosecutors say his brother, Anthony, was planning murders for hire against Salvatore and his father, Sylvester, along with members of the Bloods gang.  […]
BROOKLYN, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

A Catskills Native & A Notorious NYPD Shootout

Another policeman, a four-year old girl, and three perpetrators were also killed in the incident, and 12 others — mainly innocent bystanders — were wounded. Edwin Churchill had been born in Liberty on June 16th, 1897, one of the four sons of William and Elizabeth Keough Churchill. He enlisted in the Army in April of 1917, and served for two years during the First World War, after which he joined the New York City Police Department.
New York Post

New York Post

