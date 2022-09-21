ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Arlington shuts down Tenafly - Girls soccer - BCT Preliminary

Laurynn Teixiera led with two goals and two assists as 12th-seeded North Arlington defeated 21st-seeded Tenafly, 4-0, in the preliminary round of the Bergen County Tournament in North Arlington. Lia Cruz added a goal and two assists while Arancha Antunes scored for North Arlington (6-0), which led 3-0 at halftime.
TENAFLY, NJ
NJ.com

Wood-Ridge defeats Hasbrouck Heights - Boys soccer recap

Brian Harasek’s second-half goal was enough to propel Wood-Ridge past Hasbrouck Heights 1-0 in Hasbrouck Heights. Chase LoPresti stood strong with 10 saves for Wood-Ridge (3-4) while Jordan Cano-Alzate had an assist. Hasbrouck Heights fell to 1-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
NJ.com

Paramus Catholic over Westwood - Girls soccer recap

Isabela Tejeda finished with one goal and one assist as Paramus Catholic earned a 3-1 victory over Westwood in the Preliminary Round of the Bergen County Tournament. Erica Vazquez and Nadia Calatayud added goals for Paramus Catholic (5-2). Westwood (3-3-1) finished with nine shots on goal but could not find...
WESTWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Wayne Valley over Clifton - Girls soccer recap

Megan Jozak posted two goals and an assist to lead Wayne Valley to a 5-0 win over Clifton, in Wayne. Brianna Starling and Abigail Russo shared duties it net to earn the shutout for Wayne Valley (6-1). Starling made four saves while Russo recorded one save. Danielle Joyner scored a...
CLIFTON, NJ
NJ.com

Madison blanks Villa Walsh - Girls soccer recap

Kayla Eisinger made two saves in net as Madison earned a 3-0 shutout victory of Villa Walsh in Madison. Anna Gominiak and Erin Kleiven scored goals for Madison (6-0). Gwen Eilender and Avery Visich were credited with assists. Villa Walsh (3-3-1) finished with just three shots on goal. The N.J....
MADISON, NJ
NJ.com

Monmouth defeats Point Pleasant Beach - Boys soccer recap

Anthony Cano had two goals and two assists as Monmouth held on for the 4-3 win over Point Pleasant Beach in Point Pleasant Beach. Monmouth (3-4) sported a 3-1 lead at halftime before Point Pleasant Beach (3-4) scored two goals to tie the game. However, Cano’s score in the 70th minute was enough to propel Monmouth to the victory.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
NJ.com

Hopewell Valley defeats Delaware Valley - Boys soccer recap

Austin Warren recorded a goal and two assists as Hopewell Valley used a strong second half to down Delaware Valley 4-1 in Pennington. Tied at one entering the second half, Hopewell Valley (7-1) took control with three goals from Andrew Halko, Warren, and Gunnar Casano. Alex Syzmanik finished with six saves.
HOPEWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Mountain Lakes over Randolph - Girls soccer recap

Daisy Duda scored two goals and added one assist as Mountain Lakes defeated Randolph 3-2 at Halsey Lower Field in Mountain Lakes. Ellianna Caporusso added a goal and two assists for Mountain Lakes (4-2), who scored all three goals in the first half. Randolph (4-3) finished with six shots on...
MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

Jackson Liberty over Toms River South - Boys soccer recap

Gerard Cerino, Conor Yurgel and Sean Mazon each scored to lead Jackson Liberty in a 3-0 win over Toms River South, in Toms River. Jackson Liberty (5-1-2) led 2-0 at the half. Rocco Malangone made eight saves in the shutout. Toms River South fell to 3-2. The N.J. High School...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

