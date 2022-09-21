Read full article on original website
North Arlington shuts down Tenafly - Girls soccer - BCT Preliminary
Laurynn Teixiera led with two goals and two assists as 12th-seeded North Arlington defeated 21st-seeded Tenafly, 4-0, in the preliminary round of the Bergen County Tournament in North Arlington. Lia Cruz added a goal and two assists while Arancha Antunes scored for North Arlington (6-0), which led 3-0 at halftime.
No. 8 West Orange edges Montclair Kimberley - Boys soccer recap
Jared Charles finished a pass from Jack Dvorin to provide West Orange, No. 8 in NJ.com’s Top 20, with a 1-0 victory at home over Montclair Kimberley. Justin Scavalla saved seven shots to record his fifth shutout of the season for West Orange (6-1), which led 1-0 at halftime.
Wood-Ridge defeats Hasbrouck Heights - Boys soccer recap
Brian Harasek’s second-half goal was enough to propel Wood-Ridge past Hasbrouck Heights 1-0 in Hasbrouck Heights. Chase LoPresti stood strong with 10 saves for Wood-Ridge (3-4) while Jordan Cano-Alzate had an assist. Hasbrouck Heights fell to 1-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Paramus Catholic over Westwood - Girls soccer recap
Isabela Tejeda finished with one goal and one assist as Paramus Catholic earned a 3-1 victory over Westwood in the Preliminary Round of the Bergen County Tournament. Erica Vazquez and Nadia Calatayud added goals for Paramus Catholic (5-2). Westwood (3-3-1) finished with nine shots on goal but could not find...
Boys soccer: Rahway holds off Plainfield as three different players tally goals
Cesar Cabral, Angelo Giuliano and Bryan Marin scored goals which allowed Rahway to hold off Plainfield Saturday, 3-1. Leo Carrion and Cesar Paez-Rojas each picked up an assist for Rahway (4-3). Carlos Palacios scored for Plainfield (2-5). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Wayne Valley over Clifton - Girls soccer recap
Megan Jozak posted two goals and an assist to lead Wayne Valley to a 5-0 win over Clifton, in Wayne. Brianna Starling and Abigail Russo shared duties it net to earn the shutout for Wayne Valley (6-1). Starling made four saves while Russo recorded one save. Danielle Joyner scored a...
Monroe defeats East Brunswick in 2OT - Boys soccer recap
Derek Afonso had a goal and an assist as Monroe defeated East Brunswick 3-2 in double overtime in East Brunswick. Monroe (6-2) sported a 2-1 lead at the end of the first quarter before East Brunswick (2-6) tied the game in the second. Nate Lipton and Altin Nikezi also scored a goal.
Allentown over West Windsor-Plainsboro South - Girls soccer recap
WW-PS fell to 1-7. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
No. 7 Immaculate Heart edges Northern Highlands - Girls soccer recap
Alexandra Barry converted a pass from Caitlin Forshay as Immaculate Heart, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won on the road, 1-0, over Northern Highlands. Noelle Haskell received the shutout with six saves for Immaculate Heart (5-1), which led 1-0 at halftime. Northern Highlands is now 4-3. The N.J....
Boys soccer: Darbo and Kovalchuk carry Sayreville past Woodbridge
Goals by Kofi Darbo and John Kovalchuk carried Sayreville to a 2-1 victory over Woodbridge Saturday. Victor Osei-Mensah and Eric Sadlocha had assists for Sayreville (5-3) which won for the third game in a row. Jaden Espinar scored for Woodbridge (5-3) with Marco Faria Dasilva getting the assist. The N.J....
Freehold Township over St. John Vianney - Field hockey recap
Samantha Martinho made four saves in net to preserve a 2-0 shutout victory for Freehold Township over St. John Vianney in Holmdel. Jeannette Norton and Avery Cirillo scored goals for Freehold Township (4-3). Taylor Schlein made seven saves to lead St. John Vianney (3-4). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Madison blanks Villa Walsh - Girls soccer recap
Kayla Eisinger made two saves in net as Madison earned a 3-0 shutout victory of Villa Walsh in Madison. Anna Gominiak and Erin Kleiven scored goals for Madison (6-0). Gwen Eilender and Avery Visich were credited with assists. Villa Walsh (3-3-1) finished with just three shots on goal. The N.J....
Monmouth defeats Point Pleasant Beach - Boys soccer recap
Anthony Cano had two goals and two assists as Monmouth held on for the 4-3 win over Point Pleasant Beach in Point Pleasant Beach. Monmouth (3-4) sported a 3-1 lead at halftime before Point Pleasant Beach (3-4) scored two goals to tie the game. However, Cano’s score in the 70th minute was enough to propel Monmouth to the victory.
Girls soccer: River Dell topples Demarest in BCT prelims behind Azevedo’s goals
Brianna Azevedo scored a pair of goals as 11th-seeded River Dell blanked 22nd-seeded Demarest, 2-0, in the Bergen County Tournament prelims. Emma Concannon and Isabella Bagnato each had an assist for River Dell (5-2). Kasey Ziegler made three saves for the shutout. River Dell advanced to face sixth-seeded Old Tappan, Saturday, Oct. 1.
Girls soccer: Two goals by Bjorndahl direct Point Pleasant Boro past Monmouth
Madison Bjorndahl netted a pair of goals as Point Pleasant Boro remained undefeated following Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Monmouth. Anna McCourt added a goal and an assist for Point Pleasant Boro (6-0). Kyleigh Cilento and Annabella Ryan each picked up helpers. Ava Bjorndahl made five saves for the shutout.
Hopewell Valley defeats Delaware Valley - Boys soccer recap
Austin Warren recorded a goal and two assists as Hopewell Valley used a strong second half to down Delaware Valley 4-1 in Pennington. Tied at one entering the second half, Hopewell Valley (7-1) took control with three goals from Andrew Halko, Warren, and Gunnar Casano. Alex Syzmanik finished with six saves.
Mountain Lakes over Randolph - Girls soccer recap
Daisy Duda scored two goals and added one assist as Mountain Lakes defeated Randolph 3-2 at Halsey Lower Field in Mountain Lakes. Ellianna Caporusso added a goal and two assists for Mountain Lakes (4-2), who scored all three goals in the first half. Randolph (4-3) finished with six shots on...
Boys soccer: Perez scores twice as No. 15 Clifton squeaks past Wayne Valley
Dylan Perez scored twice to help Clifton (No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, edge out a 4-3 win over Wayne Valley, in Clifton. The score was 2-2 at the half. Kerim Pescocan and Steven Ozga each tallied a goal and an assist for Clifton (5-0-1). Wayne Valley fell to...
No. 19 Gill St. Bernard’s over Ridge - Boys soccer recap
Dan Scali scored the game-winning goal in overtime as Gill St. Bernard’s, No. 19 in NJ.com’s Top 20, earned a shutout 1-0 victory over Ridge in Gladstone. Daniel Spataro was credited with the assist on Scali’s goal. Alaap Gami made three saves in net for Ridge (4-2-1)...
Jackson Liberty over Toms River South - Boys soccer recap
Gerard Cerino, Conor Yurgel and Sean Mazon each scored to lead Jackson Liberty in a 3-0 win over Toms River South, in Toms River. Jackson Liberty (5-1-2) led 2-0 at the half. Rocco Malangone made eight saves in the shutout. Toms River South fell to 3-2. The N.J. High School...
