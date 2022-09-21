Read full article on original website
Double takes at the Rt. 66 Festival
It’s not just the hundreds of classic cars or thousands of people that demand a second look, but celebrity lookalikes, too, at the this year’s International Route 66 Mother Road Festival in downtown Springfield. From monster boom boxes, to live music, to food that will make you think...
Illinoisan Jim Post, 1960s One Hit Wonder, Dies At 82
An Illinois folk singer who created one of the great “one hit wonder” tunes of the 1960s has died. Jim Post was a singer and songwriter based in Chicago in the ‘60s and ‘70s. In 1968, he and his wife at the time, Cathy Post, had a Top 10 hit called “Reach Out of the Darkness,” under the group name Friend and Lover. The song has been featured in a number of films and TV shows since then. But Post never returned to the Billboard Top 40.
RAYGUN to open store in Davenport in November
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - RAYGUNshirts is set to open a Davenport location in November. The store has taken to social media to ask for ideas to fill the store with from the Quad Cities area. If an idea is picked, that person will get six free shirts and three $50 gift cards, according to the store’s policy.
David Nelson departs from KWQC after 13 years
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After 13 years with the station, evening anchor David Nelson says goodbye to KWQC. David has left to spend more time with his family and the entire staff at the station wish nothing but the best for David as he begins a new chapter. A search...
City of Moline acquires former Kone riverfront property known as BridgePointe
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline announced the acquisition of the Heritage Church riverfront property known as BridgePointe 485 campus. The church purchased the former Kone manufacturing facility, including the landmark tower, in 2017 to serve the needs of the congregation and the community. “We originally purchased BridgePointe...
City acquires former church campus for $3.1 million
The City of Moline has announced the acquisition of the Heritage Church property known as its Bridgepointe 485 campus. The landmark property at 1 Montgomery Drive is the center point of the future riverfront redevelopment area made possible by the demolition of the former Interstate 74 Bridge, a news release says. Heritage purchased the 119,114 square-foot building that sits on seven acres of prime riverfront property in 2017 to serve its congregation’s needs and to offer services to the Moline community.
Rockford area football scores from Friday, September 23
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football scores from around the Rockford area for week 5, Friday, September 23 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch ‘Overtime’ for highlights every Friday night live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. (Rebroadcast Saturday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39….that time could […]
Here's When Hummingbirds Are Expected to Finish Their Migration Through Illinois
As the days get shorter and the air gets brisker in Illinois, many are bracing themselves for the winter — even hummingbirds. In fact, hummingbirds started their migration to the warm confines of the south long before a tinge of cold weather hit the area, according to experts. In...
Central Illinois Proud
When could the first freeze arrive in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Temperatures across Central Illinois are getting cooler and its only a matter of time before we start waking up with frost on our windshields and lawns. But when might Central Illinois experience it’s first freeze of the season? Here’s a look at our average first, earliest and latest freezes on record for many central Illinois communities.
One officer’s hunch solves 2 cold case mysteries
Two 1994 unsolved cases in Missouri and Illinois have baffled investigators for decades.
Truck driver killed in central Illinois accident
Illinois State Police say a truck driver failing to slow down as he approached a construction zone was the cause of Thursday afternoon’s fatal crash on Interstate 55, south of Springfield. As a result, the northbound lanes of I-55 were closed for about five hours. Troopers say 67-year-old Frank...
ADM teams up with Decatur church to fight hunger
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — ADM and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church are teaming up to combat world hunger and provide meals to those in need. The two organizations will be hosting a team-specific Feed My Starving Children MobilePack event this Saturday at the church, located at 1 Bachrach Court. ADM plans to have 230 volunteers pack […]
Chevy Chase bringing ‘Christmas Vacation’ to Rockford’s Coronado theater
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Comedian Chevy Chase will be coming to Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center in November to host a live Q&A following a screening of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Chase and his wife, Jayni, will have a live discussion with the audience following the film on Sunday, November 27th at 5 p.m., and […]
Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Victim in Downtown Rockford
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
Hy-Vee to open regional facility in old Davenport Gordmans
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee is renovating the old Gordmans building in Davenport to create a regional hub. Hy-Vee is renovating the building at 3860 Elmore Avenue to be a regional hub to support Hy-Vee stores across the Quad Cities, according to Dawn Buzynski, Hy-Vee’s Strategic Communications Director. The...
Man dies after tree trimming fall in Morris
MORRIS – A Naperville man has died after what has been described as a tragic and freak accident in Morris. The Grundy County Coroner’s Office reports that around 2:30 PM in the 1000 Block of Quail Drive 58-year-old Chenping Ni was on a ladder trimming trees, when a limb came back and knocked him off the ladder. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The incident remains under investigation.
3 Great Seafood Places in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois or you travel there often to see your family and you love to go out with your loved ones, here's a list of three amazing restaurants that you should definitely visit if you love good food. All of them are well-known for only using high-quality ingredients to prepare their food, so definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area. You'll definitely want to go back for more, once you taste their food.
Springfield High School seniors start robotics club
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — What started as an exciting computer software class is now expanding into a robotics club at Springfield High School. Ryan Hingle, Ryne Crum, and Rohan Ramkumar needed more time to work on their engineering passion projects - so they incepted the brand new robotics club at SHS.
Springfield man arrested in connection to multiple burglaries
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield man was arrested on Friday morning on a warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle and a recent commercial burglary in Springfield. Police say Russell Adams, 36, is suspected of several burglaries at local businesses that occurred over the last several weeks. We're...
Police: 1 man, 1 boy injured in Rock Island shooting
Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said students are safe and that school is operating normally. Quad Cites Marathon will impact traffic on several streets in Bettendorf Sunday. The Quad Cities Marathon should be off Bettendorf streets by approximately 11:00 a.m. New mental health services for Genesis cardiac patients provided by...
