Springfield High School seniors start robotics club
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — What started as an exciting computer software class is now expanding into a robotics club at Springfield High School. Ryan Hingle, Ryne Crum, and Rohan Ramkumar needed more time to work on their engineering passion projects - so they incepted the brand new robotics club at SHS.
Stop the Bleed class offered at Springfield Memorial Hospital
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Memorial Health is offering a class to help people recognize life-threatening bleeding and to respond quickly and effectively using three methods of bleeding control. The class will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on October 1 in the Curtis Theatre Classroom of the Memorial...
Two Central A&M High School students injured in crash
MOWEAQUA, Ill (WICS) — Two Central A&M students were involved in an accident on Thursday, the school principal announced. Both students were taken to the hospital due to the crash. Central A&M Principal Charlie Brown said the students involved in the accident were injured, but the outlook is positive.
Lanphier teacher arrested for aggravated battery to a student
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Lanphier High School teacher was arrested on Monday after an altercation with a student at the school, according to the Springfield Police Department. Adrian Akers, 44, was arrested for aggravated battery. Akers says the student, a 15-year-old-boy, punched him in the face multiple times;...
Central Illinois murder suspect arrested in Chicago
CHICAGO (WICS/WRSP) — One of the men who was wanted for the connection to the murder Arrion McClelland has been arrested in Chicago. The Decatur Police Department says Kyle Escoe,18, was located and arrested on an outstanding warrant in Chicago on Thursday. Escoe is currently being held at a...
Springfield man arrested in connection to multiple burglaries
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield man was arrested on Friday morning on a warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle and a recent commercial burglary in Springfield. Police say Russell Adams, 36, is suspected of several burglaries at local businesses that occurred over the last several weeks. We're...
FNR Week 5: Jacksonville at Springfield High
The Jacksonville Crimsons take on the Springfield High Senators in our September 23 Friday Night Rivals Game of the Week. You can watch the game live on CW 23, streaming at Newschannel20.com/watch, and on our social media pages!. Check out the schedule for the rest of the season's games by...
Susan G. Komen Walk for the Cure
The popular walk to help those battling breast cancer is coming back to Springfield. The Susan G. Komen More Than Pink walk is less than a month away.
Man killed in I-55 crash identified
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is dead after two semi trucks collided on I-55 in Montgomery County. Illinois State Police (ISP) says 67-year-old Frank Amendola, of Somonauk, died just before 3 p.m. Thursday. Amendola was driving a semi-truck when it rear-ended another in a construction zone on...
Springfield man sentenced for COVID-19 fraud
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield man will spend time behind bars for being a felon with a gun, wire fraud, and making false statements on pandemic Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan applications. We're told 32-year-old Carlos Wright received $41,666 in PPP loan funds. At the sentencing...
Two-vehicle crash leaves driver with life-threatening injuries
FARMERSVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 on Thursday. Illinois State Police say the crash took place at 1:04 p.m. near mile marker 75.5 in Montgomery County. Police say that one of the drivers was taken to a hospital with life-threatening...
