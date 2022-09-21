ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Springfield High School seniors start robotics club

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — What started as an exciting computer software class is now expanding into a robotics club at Springfield High School. Ryan Hingle, Ryne Crum, and Rohan Ramkumar needed more time to work on their engineering passion projects - so they incepted the brand new robotics club at SHS.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Stop the Bleed class offered at Springfield Memorial Hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Memorial Health is offering a class to help people recognize life-threatening bleeding and to respond quickly and effectively using three methods of bleeding control. The class will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on October 1 in the Curtis Theatre Classroom of the Memorial...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Lanphier High teacher on paid leave after arrest

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Lanphier High School teacher is now on paid investigative leave after an arrest this week. Springfield Police say 44-year-old Adrian Akers was arrested on Monday after an altercation with a student at the school. He was arrested for the offense of aggravated battery. Akers...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Two Central A&M High School students injured in crash

MOWEAQUA, Ill (WICS) — Two Central A&M students were involved in an accident on Thursday, the school principal announced. Both students were taken to the hospital due to the crash. Central A&M Principal Charlie Brown said the students involved in the accident were injured, but the outlook is positive.
MOWEAQUA, IL
Student involved in fight with teacher arrested

The student who was involved in the fight with the Lanphier High School teacher Adrian Akers has been arrested. The Springfield Police Department says that the student faces charges of aggravated battery. Adrian Akers is now on paid investigative leave after his arrest.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
District 186 outlines protocols for altercations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Lanphier High School teacher is on paid leave after an altercation with a student. Adrian Akers was arrested Monday on charges of aggravated battery. He claims a 15-year-old student punched him multiple times before he picked the boy up and held him down until...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Lanphier teacher arrested for aggravated battery to a student

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Lanphier High School teacher was arrested on Monday after an altercation with a student at the school, according to the Springfield Police Department. Adrian Akers, 44, was arrested for aggravated battery. Akers says the student, a 15-year-old-boy, punched him in the face multiple times;...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois murder suspect arrested in Chicago

CHICAGO (WICS/WRSP) — One of the men who was wanted for the connection to the murder Arrion McClelland has been arrested in Chicago. The Decatur Police Department says Kyle Escoe,18, was located and arrested on an outstanding warrant in Chicago on Thursday. Escoe is currently being held at a...
CHICAGO, IL
Springfield man arrested in connection to multiple burglaries

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield man was arrested on Friday morning on a warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle and a recent commercial burglary in Springfield. Police say Russell Adams, 36, is suspected of several burglaries at local businesses that occurred over the last several weeks. We're...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
FNR Week 5: Jacksonville at Springfield High

The Jacksonville Crimsons take on the Springfield High Senators in our September 23 Friday Night Rivals Game of the Week. You can watch the game live on CW 23, streaming at Newschannel20.com/watch, and on our social media pages!. Check out the schedule for the rest of the season's games by...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Susan G. Komen Walk for the Cure

The popular walk to help those battling breast cancer is coming back to Springfield. The Susan G. Komen More Than Pink walk is less than a month away.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Man killed in I-55 crash identified

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is dead after two semi trucks collided on I-55 in Montgomery County. Illinois State Police (ISP) says 67-year-old Frank Amendola, of Somonauk, died just before 3 p.m. Thursday. Amendola was driving a semi-truck when it rear-ended another in a construction zone on...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IL
Springfield man sentenced for COVID-19 fraud

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield man will spend time behind bars for being a felon with a gun, wire fraud, and making false statements on pandemic Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan applications. We're told 32-year-old Carlos Wright received $41,666 in PPP loan funds. At the sentencing...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Two-vehicle crash leaves driver with life-threatening injuries

FARMERSVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 on Thursday. Illinois State Police say the crash took place at 1:04 p.m. near mile marker 75.5 in Montgomery County. Police say that one of the drivers was taken to a hospital with life-threatening...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IL

