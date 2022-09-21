The 36th Annual DuKane Chapter of A.B.A.T.E. (A Brotherhood Aimed Toward Education) of Illinois’ biggest event of the year and one of the biggest motorcycle runs in the State will be Sunday, Oct. 9. The all-day event with registration at Knucklehead’s Tavern/Schmidt’s Towne Tap in Elburn will feature live music from Amy Stephan and Company from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.. It’s only $20 per person plus a toy or food donation! Bring new and unopened toys to any participating Harley-Davidson dealership, or to the Run! This Run will be escorted and blocked by multiple police departments. The Run will begin at 12:30 p.m. and the motorcycle parade will go to Sycamore Speedway for the after party from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. featuring live music by The Eliminator Band.

ELBURN, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO