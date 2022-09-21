Read full article on original website
David Street Station advances from public voting round as finalist in $90K grant competition
CASPER, Wyo. — With help from the community, David Street Station remains in the running to receive a three-year $90,000 Levitt AMP Grant Award after the conclusion of the public voting round on Wednesday night. David Street Station secured enough votes to finish in the top 20 of the...
Oil City’s 2022 Voter Guide: Get to know candidates, ballot issues for General Election
CASPER, Wyo. — Voting for the 2022 General Election is getting underway, and Natrona County voters will be asked to weigh in on several local and statewide ballot propositions and select candidates for local, county, state and federal office. This Oil City Voter Guide includes information about how and...
Candidate Questionnaire: Mary Schmidt for Natrona County school board
CASPER, Wyo. — Election season is underway, and Oil City News has sent a list of questions to all candidates who have filed to run for a seat on the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of...
Laramie County divorce filings (9/15/22–9/22/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 24 through Sept. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Fall Fest is Happening Tomorrow at David Street Station
Today's wind notwithstanding, it is officially AUTUMN and with that comes a multitude of fall fun events, such as the Fall Fest, produced by the David Street Station. This event, happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will feature a myriad of fun fall activities, all of which are designed to leave you smiling.
Evansville Fire-EMS, police expanding Halloween haunted maze to three nights
CASPER, Wyo. — The Evansville Fire-EMS Department and Evansville Police Department are preparing to host their annual Halloween haunted maze. Due to demand for the haunted maze event in past years, three nights will be offered this year. “Both Departments have decided that one night was not enough for...
Crowley Fleck recognized with 2022 Pro Bono Award from Wyoming State Bar
CASPER, Wyo. — Law firm Crowley Fleck PLLP was presented with a 2022 Pro Bono Award during the Wyoming State Bar’s annual conference last week in Casper. “The firm received the award in recognition of its long history of pro bono work, its leadership, generosity, and many contributions to access to justice in Wyoming,” the Wyoming State Bar said in a Thursday press release. “Members of the firm in attendance to accept the award were Tim Stubson, Susan Stubson, Alaina Stedillie, Tim Woznick, Saige Smith and Morgan Dake.”
(PHOTOS) Isabell Norris named ‘Youth of the Year’; Club of Dubois student thanks family, horses for help
CASPER, Wyo. — A Dubois School sophomore student has been named the “Youth of the Year” for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. Isabell Norris, who plans to become a veterinarian after graduating high school, will receive a $7,500 Ruth R. Ellbogen scholarship after being named as the BGCCW’s Youth of the Year during its 24th annual Awards & Recognition breakfast held on Wednesday, Sept. 14 in Casper. She will go on to represent the BGCCW at the state Boys & Girls Clubs Youth of the Year competition in February 2023, the BGCCW said in a press release Thursday.
Salt Creek Highway bridge damaged in crash repairable but delays will continue, WYDOT determines
CASPER, Wyo. — Damage to a bridge over Casper Creek along Wyoming Highway 254, also known as Salt Creek Highway, is expected to be repairable, the Wyoming Department of Transportation said on Wednesday. The under-construction bridge was damaged when a driver disregarded road closure signs and crashed into it...
Authorities confident truck that plunged off Casper Mountain Road was unoccupied
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is confident that a pickup truck was unoccupied when it plunged off Casper Mountain Road sometime after Friday night. Sgt. Clint Christensen told Oil City on Saturday afternoon that the highway patrol has been in contact with the registered owner as it investigates how the pickup truck came to rest on the steep hillside almost 200 yards from the winding roadway above.
UPDATE: Casper Structure Fire On the 1000 Block of Sussex
--- Most electrical fires are caused by faulty outlets or sockets that aren't properly grounded. Outdated electric wiring is also a common cause of electrical fires. If your home is over twenty years old, it might not have the wiring capacity to handle all the appliances in today's average home: wide-screen TVs, multiple computers/lap tops, ovens, a washer and dryer...etcetera.
Obituaries: Baldwin; Blaisdell
Patricia Ann Baldwin: Feb. 11, 1945 – Sept. 14, 2022. Patricia A. Baldwin, age 77, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away on Sept. 14, 2022. She was surrounded by her loved ones at the time of passing. Patricia was born in Compton, California, to Johnnie and Inez Swartz on Feb....
(PHOTOS) 3 NCHS students go uber-western for ‘Western Day’
CASPER, Wyo. — Laughing and yelling children at Park Elementary School leaped from the swings and playground equipment during recess and ran toward the fence on Thursday, all unable to resist a closer look at two horses slowly walking by along Center Street. The horses were guided by three...
First Interstate Bank raises minimum wage to $17 per hour; Wyoming’s minimum wage remains at $5.15 per hour
CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, First Interstate Bank announced it will be raising its minimum wage from $15 to $17 starting Saturday, Oct. 1. The bank’s new minimum wage will apply to current and new employees alike in all 14 states, including Wyoming, where the bank offers positions.
Is This Casper Restaurant The Last One With A Working Pay Phone?
Located in what could be called the more "industrial park" region of Casper, Wyoming is a cute little Italian restaurant named Bosco's that everyone kept telling me was probably the best Italian restaurant in town. The other day I finally made my way there for lunch with a friend of...
(PHOTOS) Fall pumpkin harvest brightens up Casper’s Leeward Tree Farm
CASPER, Wyo. — The leaves on Casper Mountain may still be green, but the feeling of fall is on full display around Casper. In the spirit of the season, Leeward Tree Farm launched its annual pumpkin sales this week after one of its biggest harvests ever. “We keep adding...
Casper to be sunny with a high near 72 degrees; Fall Fest happening Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area can expect sunny or mostly sunny conditions each day from Friday through next Thursday, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Friday’s high is expected to reach near 71 degrees. Casper is expected to be windy with gusts up...
90-Year-Old Retired Casper Fire Captain Proves He Can Still ‘Move an Attack Line’ at Engine Ceremony
Once a firefighter, always a firefighter. At least, that's what Captain Dean Brennan would tell you, if you were at the 'Wash-Down and Push-In' Engine ceremony on Wednesday morning. Current and retired Casper firefighters gathered at Fire Station 2, located at 3900 S. Coffman, on Wednesday to unveil and dedicate...
Peek inside this downtown home that you can own!
Come check out this classic home that just hit the market! The Michael Houck Real Estate Team is now offering private showings of this beautiful property that combines vintage sophistication with luxurious modern-day updates. Historic elegance! The grandeur and craftsmanship of this 1922 brick home will impress those that appreciate...
15 cases added to Wyoming Missing Persons database since start of summer; 12 involve minors
CASPER, Wyo. — Fifteen missing persons cases have been added to the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigations missing persons database since the start of summer. Twelve of the missing people are males and three are females. Twelve of the 15 missing people added to the database this summer were also under the age of 18 at the time they were reported missing.
