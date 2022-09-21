Read full article on original website
$500,000 Awarded To Marshall County For Owner-Occupied Rehab Projects
PLYMOUTH — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority today announced the allocation of $500,000 of Community Development Block Grant funds for the Marshall County Housing Rehabilitation Project to use for owner-occupied rehabilitation programs. “Owner-occupied rehabilitation is a great way to invest in our...
County Extension Homemakers Have Achievement Night
ATWOOD — The Kosciusko County Extension Homemakers held their annual Achievement Night on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Atwood Community Building. The evening was filled with presentations of club awards and special recognitions for the 2021-22 program year. The theme for the evening was “All Dressed Up and Someplace To Go,” with the event hosted by the Atwood Home Study Extension Homemakers Club.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Koscisuko Community Hospital v. Rockhill Pinnick LLP v. Holly Busselberg, $3,014.54. Lutheran Musculoskeletal Center LLC d/b/a The Orthopaedic Hospital of Lutheran, $969.70. Michael King v. Darian Green, $1,370. Porter...
Rokita Stumping For Smith Monday In Leesburg
WARSAW – A campaign event in support of Jim Smith for Sheriff is scheduled for Monday, September 26 at Stacy’s restaurant in Leesburg. The rally is expected to include Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and State Sens. Ryan Mishler and Stacey Donato. The event is open to the...
HomeBrewFest, Latino Block Party Creates A Downtown Doubleheader
WARSAW – Organizers of two outdoor events recently realized they have overlapping plans for the same night in downtown Warsaw and are now coordinating what looks like a big double header of fun on Saturday, Sept. 24. Unaware of the other group’s plan, numerous organizations helped prepare for La...
A New Vision For Ivy Tech Warsaw
From day one of my tenure as chancellor of Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw, I promised to strengthen industry connections and meet community needs — in all of the 11 counties of northeast Indiana our campus serves. Kosciusko County has the second largest Ivy Tech presence...
Public Invited To Euchre Night Saturday At America Legion
WARSAW – American Legion Post 49 is reviving its tradition of Saturday night euchre. Euchre Night With Our Veterans starts at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. The Post is located at 301 N. Buffalo St., Warsaw.
Jim Bumbaugh Named New Pierceton Town Marshal
PIERCETON — Jim Bumbaugh has been named Pierceton’s new town marshal. At a special public meeting at the Pierceton Community Building on Wednesday, Sept. 21, the Pierceton Town Council informed InkFreeNews of that information. Bumbaugh is no stranger to the Pierceton Police Department, having served for more than...
Beaman Home Among Four Local Entities Receiving Federal Grants
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute awarded $67 million in federal grants to more than 190 public and non-profit entities that received grants through the Victims of Crime Act program, including four from Kosciusko County. The local recipients include The Beaman Home, CASA of Kosciusko County, the Kosciusko...
Orval W. Coby
Orval W. Coby, 93, Leesburg, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Orval was born Feb. 6, 1929, in Winamac, the son of (the late) Otis and Ina (Reinholdt) Coby. He graduated from Richland Center High School with the Class of ’47 and went on to serve his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. On Dec. 24, 1962, he married Opal (Hettinger) Parker in Culver; she preceded him in death Dec. 10, 2004, after 41 years of marriage.
Grace College Outdoors Club Hosting Night Bike Ride Saturday
WINONA LAKE – The Grace College Outdoors Club will hold a Nocturnal bike ride around Warsaw and Winona Lake on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. The event is for all ages and open to the public. All donations from the event will be given to a community member or family in need.
James D. Beck
James D. Beck, 74, Columbia City, died at 7:07 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born on Feb. 10, 1948, in Brooklyn, N.Y. Surviving are his three daughters: Dawn R. (Chad) Christman, New Haven; and Shannon (Matt) Hanes and Rachael E. Beck, all of Fort Wayne; and nine grandchildren.
Pancake Breakfast Oct. 1 At Bonneyville Mill In Elkhart County
ELKHART — Elkhart County Parks will be serving up a pancake feast from 7:30–11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Visitors will have the opportunity to start the day with delicious pancakes made fresh from Bonneyville Mill’s own stone-ground buckwheat flour at a breakfast event. The event will feature a mouth-watering breakfast of sausage and pancakes made fresh from Bonneyville Mill’s own stone-ground buckwheat flour.
Salvation Army Refines List Of Acceptable Donations
WARSAW – The Salvation Army serving Kosciusko County has announced that it is now limiting the type of donations they will receive at their office at 501 E. Arthur St., Warsaw, beginning Oct. 1. The office has served as a drop-off point for items that were picked up by...
Rosaline Louise “Rosie” Ulrey
Rosaline Louise “Rosie” Ulrey, 99, North Manchester, passed away Sept. 21, 2022, at her home. She was born on Jan. 27, 1923, in Walton. She married Wallace “Wally” Ulrey on Nov. 2, 1941. The loving memory of Rosaline “Rosie” Ulrey will be forever cherished by her...
Charles “Charlie” E. Franks
Charles “Charlie” E. Franks, 76, Goshen, died at 12:28 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at his home. He was born Sept. 25, 1945, in Tyronza, Ark. On March 19, 1965, he married the love of his life, Pamela R. (Linn) Franks. Surviving are his wife: Pamela, Goshen: daughters:...
Claude Edwin Wallen
Claude Edwin Wallen, Warsaw, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 24, 2022, at the age of 86. He passed away peacefully in his home with his grandsons by his side. He was born on Aug. 10, 1936, in Prestonsburg, Ky., to Claude Sr. and Mae (Green) Wallen. He attended school in Prestonsburg, Ky., until he left home to enlist in the United States Army. After being honorably discharged, he hitchhiked back to Kentucky and met his bride. On July 15, 1955, he married the love of his life, Martha Mae Shepherd. Martha and Claude were blessed with the birth of their first and only son, Larry E. Wallen, on May 26, 1956. After Larry’s birth, they moved to Warsaw in 1958, where they resided until their deaths.
Hobby Turns Into Antique Business For Stavedahl
WARSAW — After her daughter had gone to college, Andrea Stavedahl needed something to do to keep busy. “I started repurposing furniture — simple repurpose, nothing extravagant — and then selling it on Facebook Marketplace,” she said. “And then in part of finding and locating furniture, I dove into ceramics, glassware and started my Etsy page and … so things over (a few) years fell together and here I am.”
Robert Walker
Robert William “Jerry” Walker, 98, Wabash, died at 11:43 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Wellbrooke of Wabash. He married Ruby M. (Robins) Harshman on July 31, 1946, and she preceded him in death. He is survived by four children, Judy Harshman Kimbrough, Augusta, Ga., Jerry Walker, Lakeside...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 6:51 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, West CR 200S, west of South Ferguson Road, Warsaw. Driver: Joseph L. Rose, 45, South CR 775E, Pierceton. Rose was traveling west on CR 200S when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $5,000.
