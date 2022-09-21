Read full article on original website
whatcom-news.com
Updated: Man arrested, suspected of Saturday armed robbery at Bellingham bank
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) personnel were dispatched about 10:15am on Saturday, September 24th, to a bank in 1200 block of N State Street due to a report of an armed robbery. BPD Lieutenant Claudia Murphy told Whatcom News via email that officers were sent to the...
whatcom-news.com
Man pleads guilty, sentenced to 2 years community custody for property crimes
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Joseph Nathanial Gott, age 26, pled guilty to 2 property crimes and had other related charges dismissed in Whatcom County Superior Court on Thursday, September 22nd. Gott was arrested March 8th and booked into the Whatcom County Jail charged with multiple felony charges including theft of...
My Clallam County
OPNET detectives arrest Sequim drug dealer
SEQUIM – OPNET detectives have removed another drug dealer from our streets. On September 21, detectives arrested 36-year-old Sequim resident Joshua Dickinson and booked him into the Clallam County Jail on multiple felony charges, including Delivery of a Controlled Substance for selling meth and fentanyl. OPNET is also recommending a firearms enhancement to the charges.
myeverettnews.com
Driver Flees Crash On Evergreen Way
Everett Police are looking for the driver of an SUV that reportedly ran a red light at 57th and Evergreen Way, clipped a vehicle and then slammed into a power pole, turning over on its side. It happened about 9:20 AM Saturday morning. Bystanders from nearby businesses helped remove the...
q13fox.com
Police: Anacortes man arrested for violating no-contact order with guns, meth and fentanyl
ANACORTES, Wash. - A 37-year-old Anacortes man was arrested last week for violating a no-contact order, carrying stolen firearms and trafficking meth and fentanyl. Anacortes Police were called Friday to a home near 30th St and R Ave, for reports of domestic violence violation of a no-contact order. Officers located the suspect and confirmed the violation occurred, according to authorities.
Police shoot, kill domestic violence assault suspect in Sequim
SEQUIM, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) SWAT officers shot and killed a man who was suspected of domestic violence in Sequim early Thursday morning. Around 2 a.m., authorities responded to a call at a house on Priest Lane in the unincorporated area of Sequim. A woman reported that her boyfriend hit her with an axe. Sequim police officers and Clallam County Sheriff's deputies responded and found the victim with a head injury.
Man killed by SWAT officers after shooting at law enforcement officials during standoff in Sequim
The Kitsap County Critical Incident Response Team is investigating after a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting when Sequim police officers and Clallam County sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic violence assault incident Thursday. According to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a domestic violence...
thenorthernlight.com
Blaine police searching for person of interest
Blaine Police Department (BPD) is asking any residents who recognize the individual in the photo to call 911. On its social media, BPD released a photo of an individual in a hoodie with the hood up and a four-legged animal on the front. The individual also appears to be holding a phone and wearing a baseball cap under their hood in the low-quality image.
KGMI
Woman cited for indecent exposure near Bellingham elementary school
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A woman was cited after allegedly committing a lewd act near an elementary school in Bellingham. Police records show that the suspect was seen walking near Carl Cozier Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon, September 20th. A parent waiting to pick up their child told officers that...
My Clallam County
Sequim man killed by SWAT team after early morning standoff
SEQUIM, Wash. – A Sequim man was killed by law enforcement Thursday morning after he fired multiple shots at them. Clallam County Sheriff Bill Benedict told KONP the incident began in the early morning hours with a domestic dispute between a man and woman resulted in her being injured and calling 911. Sequim Police Officers and Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a property on Priest Lane and the woman was transported to Olympic Medical Center with unspecified injuries.
KOMO News
Domestic violence call ends in deadly shoot out with Clallam County deputies
SEQUIM, Wash. — A report of domestic violence early Thursday morning ended with a man dying in a shoot out with Clallam County law enforcement. Clallam County Sheriff deputies and Sequim police responded just after 2 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 300 block of Priest Lane, in the unincorporated area of Sequim. A woman reported her boyfriend hit her over the head with an axe, according to the Clallam County Sheriff's Office.
My Clallam County
Police activity leads to PAHS lockdown
PORT ANGELES – Police activity in the neighborhood, led to a short lockdown of Port Angeles High School yesterday afternoon. It started about 12:30 when Port Angeles Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at the Welcome Inn Trailer Park along Highway 101 in west Port Angeles.
Investigation underway after shooting involving Jefferson County deputy
BRINNON, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating a shooting involving a Jefferson County deputy. Chopper 7 flew over the scene, just north of Dosewallips State Park off U.S. Route 101. It is not clear if anyone was hit or what led to the shooting. Authorities said no...
myeverettnews.com
Cops Seize Half Million Dollars From Alleged Drug Dealer Operating Near Airport Road & Highway 99 In Everett, WA
Tuesday, the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force announced the arrest last week of a 46-year-old man for suspicion of drug dealing and announced the seizure of stolen property, fentanyl, vehicles and cash. The task force says they believe the man is responsible for a large portion of drugs being sold and used in the area around Airport Road and Highway 99 in Everett, Washington. Officers from multiple agencies have been targeting that area for months. Both Everett Police Chief Dan Templeman and Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney say there is still more to be done to make that area of south Everett safer. Friday night a man was shot to death outside a convenience store at that same intersection. Here’s the press release and photos provided by the task force Tuesday.
whatcom-news.com
Suspicious fire damages Custer manufacturing facility
FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the 2600 block of Delta Ring Road in Custer first due to an automated alarm and then witness reports of visible flames at a manufacturing facility. Whatcom County Fire District 7 Assistant Fire Chief Ben Boyko said firefighters arrived to find...
HOV lane violator with fake passenger made from duffel bag, blankets stopped on Interstate 5
A driver on southbound Interstate 5 near the King-Snohomish county line was stopped by a Washington State Patrol trooper Thursday morning after using the HOV lane with no passengers in their car. The driver used a duffel bag, blankets and a hat to construct a fake passenger in the front...
My Clallam County
County Coroner updates case of body found on local beach
PORT ANGELES – We reached out to Clallam County Coroner Mark Nichols Friday to see if we could get an update on the remains of a female that were found on the beach near the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge last Friday. Speculation persists that it may be the body...
Lynnwood strip mall fire believed to be arson
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A fire at a Lynnwood strip mall Wednesday morning was intentionally set, according to investigators. The fire was reported just before 3:30 a.m. at Highway 99 and 156th Street SW in a one-story building housing four businesses. The area of the building occupied by a sunroom...
Last suspect pleads not guilty to killing woman whose decapitated body was found in Puget Sound
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — The last suspect to be arraigned for the 2005 murder of Shanan Read pleaded not guilty in Kitsap County Superior Court on Wednesday. Brian Bourquard, one of three men arrested, is being held on $2 million bail for first-degree murder. Oscar Gonzalez and Brandon Reeve...
kpug1170.com
Over 100 underweight puppies seized in Skagit County
SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. – Over a hundred puppies were seized in Skagit County earlier this month, but they’re not looking for new owners just yet. The Humane Society of Skagit Valley said the puppies were rescued from a property near Sedro-Woolley on September 2nd. KING 5 added that authorities...
