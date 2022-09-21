ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tenino, WA

Conservative activist Glen Morgan involved in shooting Monday near Tenino, attorney says

By Rolf Boone
The Olympian
 4 days ago

Conservative political activist Glen Morgan was involved in a shooting early Monday on family property near Tenino, according to Morgan’s attorney.

Morgan confirmed the shooting when contacted by The Olympian, then referred the newspaper to Angus Lee, his Vancouver, Wash.-based attorney.

Lee released a statement about the incident late Tuesday, and Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza later confirmed some details. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Monday morning incident in the 1200 block of Oak Drive Southeast, west of Tenino off Old Highway 99.

Sometime around 4:30 a.m. Monday, Morgan and his brother, who had heard a noise outside on their adjoining property, went out to investigate when they encountered two men “hiding their identity and faces with headgear,” according to Lee’s statement. Snaza said the two suspects drove onto the Morgan property in off-road vehicles.

“When they were caught in the act of breaking into a storage unit on the private property, and then confronted, one of them charged at and assaulted Mr. Morgan,” the statement reads.

The man who charged Morgan was holding something that looked like a baseball bat, Lee said.

Morgan was armed and the gun was fired during the assault, although it’s not clear how, Lee said. Lee said he has not seen a police report.

Snaza said when the suspect confronted Morgan, investigators were told the gun accidentally went off, and the bullet went through the man’s left bicep. The injured man was almost taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, but instead went to an area hospital, Snaza said.

The other suspect fled from the area, according to Lee’s statement. The Morgan brothers called police.

“When police arrived they conducted an investigation. As it was clear that Mr. Morgan acted in conformity with the law, the police departed the area with the trespasser,” Lee’s statement reads.

“It is believed that the second trespasser was arrested a few hours later and found to be carrying a firearm at the time,” according to Lee’s statement.

The Monday morning incident is under investigation, Snaza said.

Ann Plamondon
4d ago

We are not safe in the cities and we are no longer safe in the country. Lock your things up flood your area with light if you can and lock and load.

3d ago

What does this man’s political affiliation have anything to do with this story? Typical media trying to drum up BS where none is needed

J Stewart
4d ago

sounds like intruder recieved just punishment ,keep ur hands off others property .

