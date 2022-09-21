ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage

A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, FL
Local
Florida Government
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy