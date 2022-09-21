ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, NY

News 8 WROC

Woman shot on Third Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A woman is recovering at Rochester General Hospital after she was stabbed Saturday morning in Rochester on Third Street near Central Park. Officers with the Rochester Police Department said the shooting took place shortly before 10 a.m. According to the RPD, the woman is in her 20s and a private vehicle […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Woman in her 20s shot Saturday morning on 3rd Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting on 3rd Street that left a woman in her 20s injured. Just before 10 a.m. Saturday, the victim was dropped off at Rochester General Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries resulting from at least one gunshot wound. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two people arrested for burglary in Livingston County

CALEDONIA, N.Y. — Deputies in Livingston County arrested two people and charged them with burglary. The first is Shawn Ganoe. The 40-year-old from Canandaigua is accused of a September 15th burglary at a business in Caledonia. Police say Ganoe cut a fence at the business and entered a secure...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHEC TV-10

Livingston County man found guilty of raping a child

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. — Livingston County man is headed to prison for raping a child. Christopher Wilmet of Leicester was found guilty of rape and endangering the welfare of a child. Prosecutors say the 34-year-old sexually assaulted a child under the age 15 at a trailer park back in 20-19. He’ll be sentenced in November.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Bicyclist seriously injured after being struck by vehicle

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A bicyclist is in guarded condition after being struck by a vehicle Saturday morning in Rochester at the intersection of East Avenue and Winton Road. When officers arrived to the scene they located the female bicyclist in the roadway. AMR took the bicyclist to Strong Memorial Hospital where she is in […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD: Simran Gordon killed man on Weld Street in June 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police have closed a homicide case from 2021—but the suspect isn’t going to jail. He was killed by Rochester Police last October. RPD says Simran Gordon—the man who shot at police at a family dollar store—killed a man on Weld Street four months earlier.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man has died after one of four shootings on Wednesday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Four shootings happened on Wednesday night in Rochester, all within an hour from each other. Six people total were shot. Police announced on Thursday morning that one of the victims, who was shot on Weaver Street, is dead. The Rochester Police Department and New York State...
ROCHESTER, NY
