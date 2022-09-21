Read full article on original website
Related
Update: Man found shot in Solvay home pronounced dead, deputies say
Update 7:35 p.m.: The man found shot in a Charles Avenue home was pronounced dead, deputies said Saturday night. Police did not identify the man in his 30s as they have not yet notified his family, deputies said. Original story:. Solvay, N.Y. — A man was found Saturday shot and...
Woman shot on Third Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A woman is recovering at Rochester General Hospital after she was stabbed Saturday morning in Rochester on Third Street near Central Park. Officers with the Rochester Police Department said the shooting took place shortly before 10 a.m. According to the RPD, the woman is in her 20s and a private vehicle […]
WHEC TV-10
Woman in her 20s shot Saturday morning on 3rd Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting on 3rd Street that left a woman in her 20s injured. Just before 10 a.m. Saturday, the victim was dropped off at Rochester General Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries resulting from at least one gunshot wound. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Multiple departments swarm Solvay neighborhood after reported shooting
Solvay, N.Y. -- Five local law enforcement agencies Swarmed a Solvay neighborhood after they received reports of a shooting with injuries Saturday morning. Around 11:34 a.m., police were notified of a possible shooting with injuries at 313 Charles Ave., according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. Around 11:57 a.m., an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central NY woman drove intoxicated before crashing, seriously injuring 10-year-old, police say
Clay, N.Y. — A woman was driving intoxicated last Saturday when she ran a red light and her truck crashed with another vehicle, seriously injuring a 10-year-old girl, deputies said Friday. Harley VanSlyke, 39, of Clay, was charged Friday with second-degree vehicular assault, driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while...
Man faces several charges, issued 30+ tickets for taking Syracuse cops on 2 car chases
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was charged and issued more than 30 tickets after he took police on two chases in two hours on Thursday, police said. John Parker, 37, ran a red light in a Nissan Altima at about 5:23 p.m. at the intersection of East Washington Street and North Townsend Street, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said.
Syracuse murder suspect arrested in Las Vegas after domestic dispute, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 21-year-old man wanted for a June murder was arrested in Las Vegas Thursday, police say. Kavion Strong, of Syracuse, was wanted for the murder of Dasheem East, according to a news release Saturday from Syracuse police. East was shot around 9:30 p.m. on June 20...
WHEC TV-10
Man pleads guilty to murder and attempted murder of two Rochester police officers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There was a guilty plea on Friday in a murder and the attempted murder of two Rochester police officers. Nicholas Deleon faces 20 years to life in prison. He pleaded guilty to murder, two attempted aggravated murder and gun charges. Deleon shot and killed 19-year-old Christian...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man hospitalized with serious injuries after Rochester shooting
A tourniquet was applied by officers to the victim's leg to control the bleeding. He was transported to Strong Hospital for serious injuries.
Man shot and killed after verbal argument on Mazda Terr.
Anyone with further information is asked to call 911. There is no information on possible suspects.
Cortland County man gets DWI after driving erratically
A Cortland County man was pulled over on September 18th for driving erratically in the Town of Cortlandville.
WHEC TV-10
Two people arrested for burglary in Livingston County
CALEDONIA, N.Y. — Deputies in Livingston County arrested two people and charged them with burglary. The first is Shawn Ganoe. The 40-year-old from Canandaigua is accused of a September 15th burglary at a business in Caledonia. Police say Ganoe cut a fence at the business and entered a secure...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AG: Syracuse officers who fatally shot woman with knife on Tipperary Hill will not be charged
Syracuse, N.Y. — The state Attorney General’s Office Friday released its findings of an investigation into the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old woman on Tipperary Hill by four Syracuse police officers. Allison Lakie, of Syracuse, was shot in the early hours of Oct. 20, 2021, inside her family’s...
WHEC TV-10
Livingston County man found guilty of raping a child
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. — Livingston County man is headed to prison for raping a child. Christopher Wilmet of Leicester was found guilty of rape and endangering the welfare of a child. Prosecutors say the 34-year-old sexually assaulted a child under the age 15 at a trailer park back in 20-19. He’ll be sentenced in November.
Rochester man pleads guilty to charges in connection to shooting in Amherst
The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that an 18-year-old man from Rochester pleaded guilty to charges in connection to a drive-by shooting that occurred when he was 17.
Bicyclist seriously injured after being struck by vehicle
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A bicyclist is in guarded condition after being struck by a vehicle Saturday morning in Rochester at the intersection of East Avenue and Winton Road. When officers arrived to the scene they located the female bicyclist in the roadway. AMR took the bicyclist to Strong Memorial Hospital where she is in […]
Freight train hits, kills person behind Destiny USA mall in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A person was hit by a freight train behind Destiny USA mall Saturday, police said. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. Emergency crews were sent to the train tracks behind the mall at 5:27 p.m. Saturday after...
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Simran Gordon killed man on Weld Street in June 2021
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police have closed a homicide case from 2021—but the suspect isn’t going to jail. He was killed by Rochester Police last October. RPD says Simran Gordon—the man who shot at police at a family dollar store—killed a man on Weld Street four months earlier.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police, school district investigating after child returned home with bruises
SYRACUSE N.Y. — A mother is seeking answers after she says her daughter returned home from school with bruises on Tuesday, September 20. Deborah Cruz says her 4-year-old daughter has autism and is non-verbal. She has not been her usual self and has not been to school since the incident.
WHEC TV-10
Man has died after one of four shootings on Wednesday night
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Four shootings happened on Wednesday night in Rochester, all within an hour from each other. Six people total were shot. Police announced on Thursday morning that one of the victims, who was shot on Weaver Street, is dead. The Rochester Police Department and New York State...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 1