'It Was A Joke!' Whoopi Goldberg Under Fire For Controversial Quip About Lindsey Graham's Sexuality On 'The View'
Whoopi Goldberg sparked backlash following a controversial joke she made about South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham on Thursday's episode of The View, explaining that it was nothing more than her poking fun. RadarOnline.com can confirm the drama kicked off after White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre discussed his views on abortion following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. She questioned why Graham had a change of heart after recent news he introduced a federal ban, just weeks after declaring the issue should be left up to the states. Jean-Pierre said it was likely that Republicans are not only going to...
Donald Trump repeats odd nickname for Letitia James at North Carolina rally
Donald Trump repeated his unexplained – and potentially racist – nickname for New York attorney general Letitia James, who hit him and the Trump Organization with a $250m fraud lawsuit earlier this week. “There’s no better example of the left’s chilling obsession with targeting political opponents than the...
From 'house of horrors' to Capitol Hill, beagles and lawmakers fighting for change
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Some of those now famous beagles who were rescued from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia, popped up on Capitol Hill Thursday. The dogs are from an Envigo breeding facility which is closing after multiple animal welfare violations. On Thursday morning, Congressional staffers got a chance to play with the beagles and see what lawmakers are fighting to change.
Liz Cheney says Republicans 'going through contortions' to justify classified documents at Mar-a-Lago shows how 'fundamentally destructive' Trump has been to the party
Speaking at the Texas Tribune Festival, Rep. Liz Cheney said the Republican party continues to accept Donald Trump's behavior.
