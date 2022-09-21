ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYS Sheriff's Association addressing gun law confusion

CAPITAL REGION (WRGB) — This weekend the Rogers Island Military Camp historic re-enactment was supposed to take place in Fort Edward. The event which has happened in Washington County for the last 25 years was canceled as concerns over New York state gun laws grew; event organizers feared they could be arrested.
Meth use on the rise in the Capital Region

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — When a possible methamphetamine lab is uncovered in the Capital Region, local organizations take notice. "We’ve certainly seen them (labs) over the years in the more rural areas of the Capital District," said Laura Combs, executive director of New Choices Recovery Center. "Anytime you’re mixing different chemicals, unless you’re an expert, there’s absolutely danger there."
Nurses union says there are enough workers, not enough accountability in nursing homes

In the spring of 2022, a 2021 law setting minimum staffing standards in nursing homes went into effect, but nurses say most of the facilities haven't followed through. In August, the New York State Department of Health proposed regulations to the law in an effort to take better control when assessing penalties to those facilities in question. They say a regulation has been amended to remove the current minimum $300 per day penalty, instead giving the state more discretion when holding nursing homes accountable. The period for public comment on that regulation ends on September 26th.
Haunted Hayride returns to the Capital Region

Ballston Spa, NY (WRGB) — A Capital Region favorite with over three decades of scares is back this weekend!. Fall is in the air and Opening Night of the Double M Haunted Hayrides in Ballston Spa is this Saturday, September 24. The tradition returns with its popular tractor-drawn haunted...
Heating prices to rise; assistance on the way

CAPITAL REGION (WRBG) — Heating your homelike buying your groceries or putting gas in your car is going to have an impact on your wallet this year, even more than it did in the past. This winter season, National Grid is estimating a multi year high increase in natural...
