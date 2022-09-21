Read full article on original website
Related
WRGB
NYS Sheriff's Association addressing gun law confusion
CAPITAL REGION (WRGB) — This weekend the Rogers Island Military Camp historic re-enactment was supposed to take place in Fort Edward. The event which has happened in Washington County for the last 25 years was canceled as concerns over New York state gun laws grew; event organizers feared they could be arrested.
WRGB
Whitehall Town judge accused of pulling a gun on defendant in court, says NYS committee
WHITEHALL, NY (WRGB) — The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct is calling for the removal of a judge in Whitehall, accusing him of inappropriate behavior. According to the NYS Commission on Judicial Conduct, Judge Robert J. Putorti is accused of pointing a handgun at a defendant in court.
WRGB
Debate over debates: Will it help or hurt Gov. Hochul and challenger Lee Zeldin?
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Kathy Hochul (D- NY) has agreed to one debate with her Republican challenger Lee Zeldin ahead of the November general election. Hochul has agreed to the Spectrum News/New York 1 debate October 25th at Pace University. Zeldin has been extremely critical of Hochul for...
WRGB
Meth use on the rise in the Capital Region
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — When a possible methamphetamine lab is uncovered in the Capital Region, local organizations take notice. "We’ve certainly seen them (labs) over the years in the more rural areas of the Capital District," said Laura Combs, executive director of New Choices Recovery Center. "Anytime you’re mixing different chemicals, unless you’re an expert, there’s absolutely danger there."
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRGB
NY allowing third-party entities to offer CDL road test amid commercial driver shortage
New York State (WRGB) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Friday the start of the second phase to her plan to get more truck and bus drivers on the road. The next phase will allow third parties to offer road tests for commercial driver licenses. It comes as New...
WRGB
Nurses union says there are enough workers, not enough accountability in nursing homes
In the spring of 2022, a 2021 law setting minimum staffing standards in nursing homes went into effect, but nurses say most of the facilities haven't followed through. In August, the New York State Department of Health proposed regulations to the law in an effort to take better control when assessing penalties to those facilities in question. They say a regulation has been amended to remove the current minimum $300 per day penalty, instead giving the state more discretion when holding nursing homes accountable. The period for public comment on that regulation ends on September 26th.
WRGB
Mental health investment needed as experts recommend anxiety screenings
New York State (WRGB) — This week, a United States task force of medical experts recommended anxiety screenings for adults younger than the age of 65. It's the first time this advice has been given to help guide doctors' decisions. This recommendation follows the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic,...
WRGB
Haunted Hayride returns to the Capital Region
Ballston Spa, NY (WRGB) — A Capital Region favorite with over three decades of scares is back this weekend!. Fall is in the air and Opening Night of the Double M Haunted Hayrides in Ballston Spa is this Saturday, September 24. The tradition returns with its popular tractor-drawn haunted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRGB
Heating prices to rise; assistance on the way
CAPITAL REGION (WRBG) — Heating your homelike buying your groceries or putting gas in your car is going to have an impact on your wallet this year, even more than it did in the past. This winter season, National Grid is estimating a multi year high increase in natural...
WRGB
New York's household debt sets new record high, according to state comptroller
New York State (WRGB) — New Yorkers have reached a new high when it comes to debt. At the end of 2021, the state’s average household debt has climbed to $53,830, totaling $870 billion, which is the fourth highest in the nation, according to a new report released from NYS Comptroller Robert DiNapoli.
Comments / 0