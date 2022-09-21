ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

KRON4 News

This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says

(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
SAN JOSE, CA
PLANetizen

A Who’s Who of Bay Area Real Estate

A team of San Francisco Chronicle reporters—Susie Neilson, Emma Stiefel, J.K. Dineen, and Lauren Hepler—conducted an in-depth analysis of the Bay Area’s property ownership records to trace the real ownership of the region’s rental properties. “California doesn’t have hard-and-fast rules on how property owners identify themselves;...
REAL ESTATE
KRON4 News

Bay Area gas prices climbing again

(KRON) — There is more pain filling up these days. After prices trickled down for several months, they have soared again in the past few weeks. “California for the past month has seen an increase and really in the past week, it has jumped about 14 cents,” said AAA spokesperson John Treanor. Here we go […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fast Company

12 mega landlords own majority of the San Francisco Bay Area

Over the past couple of decades, the San Francisco Bay Area, known as a hub of diverse, progressive, and freethinking spirits, was hit with an influx of transplants recruited to build the future of technology. The rise of Silicon Valley and its innovation came at the cost of eradicating the soul of America’s anti-capitalist capital along with affordable rent in the metro area.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Historic Ferry Boat Now Headquarters for Bay Area Council

A historic ferry boat that once carried cars and passengers across the San Francisco Bay is now serving as the headquarters for the Bay Area Council. The Klamath ferry boat also has leasable office space for other businesses and a 7,000-square-foot rooftop deck that will be open to the public.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Halloween Events Guide 2022

Fall is here, which means spooky season has officially arrived! Many Halloween events are returning and most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. From spooky mazes to more family-friendly ones. We've compiled a list below of the events we've come across throughout the Bay Area to help you celebrate this Halloween season!
BERKELEY, CA
news24-680.com

Prius Hits Another Car, “Turtles” In Downtown Walnut Creek Friday

It was a close call for two drivers at N. Main Street and Sunnyvale Friday night after a Prius allegedly struck another car before rolling over onto its back. The incident was reported at 8:48 p.m. and we do not believe any serious injuries resulted. Police were investigating the incident and the possibility that alcohol may have played a role.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
NBC Bay Area

SJSU Radar Studying Extreme Wildfire Weather

For some severe weather is all about thunderstorms, Winter storms or hurricanes but to Kate Forrest, severe is defined by fire weather. More often than not, it arguably has become the most common type of severe weather in California as drier conditions continue around the state due to prolonged drought conditions.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

CDC: COVID transmission in Bay Area is low

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Statewide mask requirements are disappearing in all indoor places, including those with lots of visitors and employees such as prisons and homeless shelters. The California Department of Public Health’s guidance now aligns with United States Centers of Disease Control and Prevention guidance for when COVID-19 cases are low. State health officials do […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

