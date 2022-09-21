Read full article on original website
Related
northbaybusinessjournal.com
California North Coast home prices tick up in August, but interest rate rise is taking a bite
North Bay home prices ticked up last month in Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties, but Mendocino, Lake and Marin counties followed the San Francisco Bay Area trend in downward price movement from July, according to the latest data. That’s the anticipated market reaction to rapidly rising mortgage interest rates amid...
Bay Area realtor, economist predict rents will rise 5% to 10% by end of the year
Oakland is reporting the largest decline in luxury home sales among the country's 50 most populous metro areas - a 63.9% drop. San Jose is not far behind reporting a 55% drop.
This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says
(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
PLANetizen
A Who’s Who of Bay Area Real Estate
A team of San Francisco Chronicle reporters—Susie Neilson, Emma Stiefel, J.K. Dineen, and Lauren Hepler—conducted an in-depth analysis of the Bay Area’s property ownership records to trace the real ownership of the region’s rental properties. “California doesn’t have hard-and-fast rules on how property owners identify themselves;...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay Area gas prices climbing again
(KRON) — There is more pain filling up these days. After prices trickled down for several months, they have soared again in the past few weeks. “California for the past month has seen an increase and really in the past week, it has jumped about 14 cents,” said AAA spokesperson John Treanor. Here we go […]
Fast Company
12 mega landlords own majority of the San Francisco Bay Area
Over the past couple of decades, the San Francisco Bay Area, known as a hub of diverse, progressive, and freethinking spirits, was hit with an influx of transplants recruited to build the future of technology. The rise of Silicon Valley and its innovation came at the cost of eradicating the soul of America’s anti-capitalist capital along with affordable rent in the metro area.
NBC Bay Area
Housing Deconstructed Newsletter: Most Expensive States, Six-Figure Side Hustle, Interest Rate Hike and More
Welcome to the online edition of our new newsletter, Housing Deconstructed. We drop new editions every Thursday, focusing on all the housing news you need to know from the Bay Area and beyond. Sign up now to get it delivered right to your email inbox each week!. The latest. The...
Mountain View, California Residents Eligible For $500 This Week
Different states in California have been funding projects to help low-income families. Los Angeles has an initiative giving locals $225 in payments. Now, the city of Mountain View plans to put on a venture.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Bay Area
Historic Ferry Boat Now Headquarters for Bay Area Council
A historic ferry boat that once carried cars and passengers across the San Francisco Bay is now serving as the headquarters for the Bay Area Council. The Klamath ferry boat also has leasable office space for other businesses and a 7,000-square-foot rooftop deck that will be open to the public.
Electric vehicle charging needs to shift to daytime, study says: Here's why
Do you have an electric vehicle? If so, do you charge them at night? Well, a new study from Stanford says you should charge them much earlier in the day.
These Bay Area companies are announcing layoffs, but it's not all bad, researcher says
With the news of many companies cutting back, many are worried about a possible recession. One researcher says that while it is concerning the economy has slowed, California's "labor market as a whole is still really healthy."
What is the impact of California’s new parking bill?
KCBS Radio news anchor Kris Ankarlo spoke with Muhammad Alameldin, policy associate at the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at UC Berkeley, Saturday to learn about the implications of new CA parking legislation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Halloween Events Guide 2022
Fall is here, which means spooky season has officially arrived! Many Halloween events are returning and most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. From spooky mazes to more family-friendly ones. We've compiled a list below of the events we've come across throughout the Bay Area to help you celebrate this Halloween season!
This Local Pizza Chain Grew To Dominate the California Market but Remains a Hidden Gem
California's best-kept secret? For over 40 years, this California-based pizza chain has been serving up tasty pizza slices to loyal customers across the West Coast. California Special: Local Pizza Chain in the Golden StateCredit: Adobe.
news24-680.com
Prius Hits Another Car, “Turtles” In Downtown Walnut Creek Friday
It was a close call for two drivers at N. Main Street and Sunnyvale Friday night after a Prius allegedly struck another car before rolling over onto its back. The incident was reported at 8:48 p.m. and we do not believe any serious injuries resulted. Police were investigating the incident and the possibility that alcohol may have played a role.
Warmer weather coming to the Bay Area. How hot will it get?
The region is expected to start fall with a warm spell.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County airport looks east for new destinations as passenger numbers continue on record pace
When Reno-based Aha Airlines last month abruptly shut down and filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy, it wasn’t the loss of the airline at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport that was most disappointing. The carrier had only been flying out of Santa Rosa for roughly six weeks. “The disappointment was the...
NBC Bay Area
SJSU Radar Studying Extreme Wildfire Weather
For some severe weather is all about thunderstorms, Winter storms or hurricanes but to Kate Forrest, severe is defined by fire weather. More often than not, it arguably has become the most common type of severe weather in California as drier conditions continue around the state due to prolonged drought conditions.
CDC: COVID transmission in Bay Area is low
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Statewide mask requirements are disappearing in all indoor places, including those with lots of visitors and employees such as prisons and homeless shelters. The California Department of Public Health’s guidance now aligns with United States Centers of Disease Control and Prevention guidance for when COVID-19 cases are low. State health officials do […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Home buyers fleeing two California cities, report finds. Here’s where they are going
Home buyers are leaving two California coastal cities in flocks, according to a Sept. 20 report by Redfin. And these cities might not be too surprising. San Francisco and Los Angeles are the top cities that home buyers are moving from as they head to Sacramento and San Diego. Both...
Comments / 0