Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane
Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
Nuclear War 'Already a Given' Says Russian TV: 'Everyone Will Be Destroyed'
The Russian state TV host agreed with Vladimir Putin that Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons if they felt it was necessary to defend their country.
‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War
Vladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West. “I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and...
Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days
The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
Voices: In Tehran, I was stopped by police – wearing the hijab should be a free choice
I remember when I first visited Iran. It felt like a world and culture very far away from my own, and, during my time there, I faced a moment that could have gone completely wrong. My family and I had decided to visit a marketplace in Tehran. During our stroll, we had to walk past a religious shrine to get to our destination. Now, to put things into perspective, I was completely covered. I wore a hijab, you couldn’t see a single strand of hair and I was also wearing an abaya (Islamic gown) – this was my choice...
2 Pot Stocks That Could Make You Richer
Dark clouds loom over this high-growth industry, but there are still a lot of scopes.
Fiona blackouts draw renewed scrutiny of Puerto Rico’s electric grid woes
Hurricane Fiona’s impact on Puerto Rico is drawing renewed attention to the territory’s embattled power system. The storm left millions of Puerto Ricans without power for several days, and as of Friday hundreds of thousands of people were still without power. Puerto Rico’s power problems have been compounded...
Biden made a major dent in the student debt crisis — and it's time he does the same for the growing medical debt load in the US, attorneys and advocates say
America's medical debt problem has parallels to the student debt crisis, experts told Insider. Both are financially debilitating, putting people at risk of not being able to afford rent and food. The Biden Administration is already taking steps to address it but the challenge of helping more low-income borrowers remains.
Some investors backing out of SPAC merging with Trump's media firm
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Some investors are backing out of Digital World Acquisition Corp's (DWAC.O) plan to acquire former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media firm Truth Social, the blank-check firm said on Friday.
