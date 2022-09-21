Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Ian Likely to Become Formidable Hurricane But Track for South Florida Improves
Tropical Storm Ian was expected to ramp up in intensity by Sunday over the warm waters of the western Caribbean. But from a South Florida perspective, the forecast track for the future hurricane was trending in a better direction. Ian is expected to become a formidable hurricane, and no one...
Tropical Storm Ian continues to organize, gains strength as its track shifts west
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Ian has officially formed and could impact Florida by next week. Tropical Storm Ian’s track has shifted to the west. The new track pushes the center of the cone farther away from Orlando, but all of Central Florida is still in the cone.
Mysuncoast.com
A quiet weekend to prepare for Florida’s Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have quiet weather for the weekend, giving us all time to get storm ready! While the American GFS and European computer models still disagree on the exact timing and track of the developing storm, this storm will become a hurricane and it will affect much of Florida. Details regarding rain amounts, storm surge, and winds depend on the final track. The “Cone of Uncertainty” on Wednesday is still 300 miles wide at this time. You can still prepare this weekend by following these steps:
Will Hurricane Ian hit Florida? Here’s the updated forecast track
Most of Florida except the panhandle and extreme southeast portions of the state, are in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. Although it is still several days away, the system is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday morning. A state of emergency is in effect for nearly the entire state. Saturday morning updates show a slight shift in ...
Experts warn of rapid intensification of storm that could hit landfall in Florida next week
The Caribbean Sea is brewing a tropical cyclone that has the Florida Peninsula in its crosshairs, and forecasters warning of a rapid intensification that could slingshot the system to major hurricane strength as it nears the Sunshine State. As of 5 p.m. Friday, the disturbance dubbed Tropical Depression Nine was still gaining strength...
Tropical wave Invest-98L could have impact on Florida as named storm Hermine
ORLANDO, Fla. - The FOX 35 Storm Team continues to track a lot of activity in the tropics – Hurricane Fiona and Tropical Storm Gaston – as well as tropical wave Invest-98L which could have an impact on Florida as our next named storm of the season, Hermine.
National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 9 could hit Florida as category 3 hurricane
With a tropical system approaching the state of Florida, it’s important to make sure you’re prepared. Fortunately, Kissimmee Utility Authority released its 2022 Osceola Hurricane Handbook at the beginning of the hurricane season, a free, bilingual, comprehensive preparedness guide offered annually to Osceola County residents. A partnership between...
Comparing projected path of Tropical Storm Ian to Hurricane Charley
Longtime locals may recall the path of Hurricane Charley being very similar to the projected path of the storm seemingly coming toward Southwest Florida. Hurricane Charley happened 18 years ago and surprised a lot of people when that hit Charlotte County. Wayne Sallade was the Charlotte County emergency manager when...
Know your zone ahead of possible storm
Whether you’re new to the area or you’ve lived here for a while, the message from emergency management officials is the same: Plan ahead now.
Pinellas County marina owner closely watching tropical wave headed for the Gulf
Tampa Bay area business owners say they are watching a tropical wave headed for the Gulf of Mexico next week.
Southwest Florida residents prepare for potential storm landfall
Southwest Florida is right at the peak of hurricane season, and it’s been quiet so far. But it’s unclear if that will last. Some Floridians, however, are saying they fear God more than a potential storm. Christina is one Southwest Florida resident who says she isn’t afraid of any storm.
Florida declares State of Emergency; SWFL prepares ahead of possible storm
Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency as Tropical Storm Ian churns in the Caribbean. While Florida remains within the cone, there is still uncertainty about where a future hurricane could make landfall. DeSantis’ State of Emergency covers 24 counties within the potential pan of Tropical Storm Ian....
